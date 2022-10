6 The headquarters of UkrEnergo was targeted by Russian forces during the October 17 attack on Kyiv.



Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's prosecutor general, has called on The Hague to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Kostin cited the October 17 missile attacks that killed 19 people, wounded 105 others, and sparked an international outcry. "This had no military purpose. The goal of Russia's deliberate attacks is to cause civilian deaths and to destroy civilian infrastructure."