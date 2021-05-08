Gorbachev Ally And Soviet Anti-Alcohol Crusader Dies At 100

Yegor Ligachyov, a former member of the Soviet Communist Party's Politburo who was once seen as Kremlin leader Mikhail Gorbachev's right-hand man, has died at the age of 100.

Ligachyov, who in November 2020 became the first former top Soviet official to reach the century mark and was known for coming up with Gorbachev's hugely unpopular anti-alcohol campaign, died in a Moscow hospital in the evening of May 7.

He was considered in the late 1980s as the second-most-powerful official in the Soviet Union after President Gorbachev, with whom he initially was seen as a close ally.

Ligachyov later became associated with anti-perestroika forces and was excluded from the Central Committee of the party in 1990.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ligachyov expressed regret for supporting Gorbachev and joined the leadership of the Communist Party.

Ligachyov was a lawmaker from 1999 to 2003.