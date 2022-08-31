Gorbachev Made 'Contribution To Human Freedom,' Says Fukuyama

U.S. political scientist Francis Fukuyama says Mikhail Gorbachev will be remembered for his "unparalleled" contribution to human freedom. Gorbachev died on August 30 at the age of 91. As the last Soviet leader, his reforms helped end the Cold War and free Eastern Europe from communism, but also led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Fukuyama is the author of the widely read essay The End of History? In an interview with Current Time, he said the former Soviet leader wanted people to "speak honestly" about themselves and their past.