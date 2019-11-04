Gorbachev: Nuclear Weapons Putting World In 'Colossal Danger'

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that the current standoff between Russia and the West is putting the world in "colossal danger" due to the threat from nuclear weapons.

In an interview with the BBC published on November 4, Gorbachev called for all countries to declare that nuclear weapons "must be destroyed" in order to "save ourselves and our planet."

"As far as weapons of mass destruction exist, primarily nuclear weapons, the danger is colossal," he said.

The interview comes three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, amid hints of a return of the Cold War.

Asked to describe the current tensions between Moscow and the West, Gorbachev said, "Chilly, but still a war."

Fears of a renewed nuclear arms race have heightened since both the United States and Russian this year withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that was signed by Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

Based on reporting by the BBC