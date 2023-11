5 Asel Badenova, leader of the New People, spoke to the assembled audience.



"Today we gather at this square to say no to the animal world. The president says that we should live by laws and regulations. But there are people who do not want to obey the law. They want to follow their instincts and live by their emotions. They do not understand the word no," he said.



In January 2022, over 200 people were killed and thousands were arrested in Kazakhstan in civil unrest and protests against the government.