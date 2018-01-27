Greece, Macedonia Plan Strategy For Name Dispute Talks

The prime ministers of Greece and Macedonia are holding talks in their home countries with political leaders to discuss strategy ahead of scheduled meetings next week in an effort to resolve the longstanding dispute over the name “Macedonia.”

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras will meet in Athens with key political leaders on January 27, the same time Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev will meet with his country's key players in Skopje to discuss the name dispute.

An envoy for the United Nations will then meet with the leaders on January 29 and February 1.

After meeting Tsipras at the Swiss winter resort of Davos on January 24, Zaev announced two moves seen as olive branch offerings to the Greeks.

Zaev said that Skopje’s Alexander the Great Airport will be renamed, while a highway leading from his country to Greece will drop a similar moniker and instead be called the Friendship highway.

Macedonia kept its Communist-era name after declaring independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. But the move angered Greece, which says it implies territorial claims to a Greek province of the same name as well as to Greece's history.

Greece has since insisted that the country be referred to internationally as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and blocked its path to European Union and NATO membership until a solution to the dispute is found.

Authorities from both Greece and Macedonia have said they want to settle the issue this year and the two sides have agreed to intensify consultations.

UN-mediated talks between the two countries' chief negotiators in New York on January 17 did not produce concrete results, but some name suggestions were put forward for negotiation, according to media reports.

Greece wants Macedonia to change its name -- adding a modifier like "New" or "North" -- to clarify that it has no claim on the neighboring Greek province of Macedonia.

Although the leaders appear to be moving closer to settling the dispute, both face strong opposition to compromise from nationalists in their own countries.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on January 21 to show they were against the use of the word "Macedonia" in any solution to the row.

Organizer Stergios Kalogiros told the Associated Press he expects 1 million people to attend a rally in opposition to concessions to Macedonia in the Greek capital, Athens, on February 4.

Meanwhile, nationalists in Macedonia have accused Zaev of making concessions without receiving anything in return.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, dpa, and AP