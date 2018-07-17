Greece Postpones Extradition Hearing For Alleged Georgian Crime Boss

Greece's Supreme Court has postponed an extradition appeal hearing for a Georgian citizen who is alleged to be the head of an international crime ring after the suspect complained of feeling unwell and made his court appearance in a wheelchair.

The court on July 17 rescheduled the hearing of 57-year-old Lasha Shushanashvili until July 20.

Shushanashvili, suspected of leading a network that specialized in burglaries and robberies, was arrested in Thessaloniki in April along with 13 other people in coordination with French authorities.

Another 17 suspected ring members have been arrested in France, which is seeking Shushanashvili's extradition.

Shushanashvili was first arrested in Greece in 2012 and sentenced to 14 years in prison for heading an international criminal ring allegedly involved in armed robberies and at least one contract killing.

He secured an early release in less than three years on health grounds.

But Greek authorities on July 4 agreed to extradite Shushanashvili to France.

