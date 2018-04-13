Greek Foreign Minister Meets With Kosovo President, Foreign Minister

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci welcomed Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias as he continued his tour of Balkan nations on April 12.

During a meeting in Pristina, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties ahead of a EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia in May.

Kotzias also met Kosovo Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli.

Greece is one of five European Union countries that does not recognize Kosovo's independence. EU leaders have urged all of the bloc's members to join in recognizing the former republic of Serbia, which is seeking to join the EU.

Before arriving in Pristina, Kotzias was in Macedonia, where he said progress was made in resolving a name dispute with Greece.

Greece objects to the former Yugoslav republic's use of the name Macedonia, which Athens says could imply territorial claims over its own northern region of the same name.

The United Nations is sponsoring talks aimed at resolving the dispute by the end of June.

