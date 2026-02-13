Developing a inspection regime to underpin any new Iran nuclear arrangement is "absolutely possible," though extremely difficult, the head of the United Nations atomic watchdog said.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Raphael Grossi, of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Iran's nuclear landscape had changed drastically following the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz last year.

"This is absolutely possible, and it is terribly difficult, but it is technically possible and it is politically even viable," Grossi said on February 13, referring to the challenge of establishing a credible inspection regime.

The physical infrastructure of Iran's nuclear program has been largely damaged, he said, and that future monitoring would need to focus not only on what remains but on how Tehran's nuclear capabilities could evolve going forward.

Grossi noted that while agency inspectors have returned to Iran and are monitoring all undamaged facilities, they still lack access to sites struck during the bombing.

Photo Gallery: Iran 'Buries' Nuclear Site As Satellite Images Reveal US Military Buildup Satellite images appear to show entrances to Iranian nuclear sites buried under tons of soil and a marked increase in US forces in the region, as tension mounts over potential US strikes.









His remarks come as diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington continues. The United States, meanwhile, has bolstered its military presence, deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in preparation for a potential strike.

Grossi underscored the delicate balance facing negotiators: upholding Iran's right to peaceful nuclear activity under the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty while ensuring robust verification to build confidence and avoid escalation.

"We know perfectly well what needs to be checked and how to check it," he said, adding that light may be visible "at the end of the tunnel" if progress continues.

Iran insists that any agreement with the United States can only focus on the nuclear program, rejecting demands to negotiate restrictions on its ballistic missiles.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held indirect talks in Oman on February 6. Both sides said more talks would be held soon, though no date has been set.