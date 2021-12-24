Group Thought To Include Kazakh Lawmakers Flees Cameras In Nur-Sultan Parliament
An RFE/RL camera has caught a group believed to include Kazakh lawmakers apparently running away in the national parliament, with some shielding their faces with papers. Deputies locked themselves in the cafeteria of the Kazakh parliament in Nur-Sultan on December 22 while journalists were waiting to ask questions. An hour later, six people were seen fleeing through the cafeteria's back door. It's unclear what prompted their actions.