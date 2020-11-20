Gunman Arrested In Tbilisi After Taking Nine People Hostage

TBILISI – Georgian officials say they have arrested an unidentified gunman who was holding nine people hostage at a microfinance lending institution in the capital, Tbilisi.

Vazha Siradze, Tbilisi's police chief, told reporters late on November 20 that all the hostages held at the offices of the microlender MBC had been released.

Police officers earlier blocked off the area around the building on the central Tsereteli Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what the gunman's demands had been.

Last month, a masked gunman took 43 hostages during a bank robbery in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi.

The man disappeared after receiving a ransom and releasing all hostages.