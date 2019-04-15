Gunman Opens Fire At Wedding, Killing Three People

A gunman opened fire at a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan's eastern Khost Province, killing at least three people before he fled the scene, an Afghan official said.



The incident occurred on the evening of April 14 in the Tani district,Talib Mangal, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on April 15.



Mangal said the three people killed were wedding guests. Twelve others were wounded in the shooting.



The motive for the attack was unknown and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.



The Taliban and other militant groups are active in the area, although attacks on wedding parties are rare.



Provincial authorities have launched an investigation, Mangal said.

Based on reporting by AP