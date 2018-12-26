Gunmen Kill Pakistani Politician In Karachi

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Pakistani politician outside his home in the southern port city of Karachi on the evening of December 25, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi, 46, was critically wounded in the attack and he later died at a hospital, senior police officer Javed Alam Odho told reporters.

Abidi was alone in his car when the attack took place, authorities say, adding that a postmortem examination showed that he sustained four bullet wounds.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing. Police cordoned off the scene of the attack, local media reported.

Abidi, the former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement party, was elected to the National Assembly in 2013.

The party urged the authorities to immediately find and arrest Abidi’s killers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other opposition politicians condemned the attack.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com