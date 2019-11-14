Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Gunmen Kill Senior Police Official In Northwest Pakistan

Police say unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, killing a senior counterterrorism officer and wounding his driver and a passerby before fleeing the scene.

Peshawar police chief Zahur Babar Afridi said Deputy Police Superintendent Ghani Khan was killed in the November 14 attack, which occurred on the outskirts of the city.

Babar said a search operation had been launched in the area.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed dozens of militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the attack was unclear. Khan had led several raids on militant hideouts in recent years.

With reporting by AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG