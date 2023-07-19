News
International Gymnastics Federation Admits Russian, Belarusian Athletes
The International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) has decided to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under a neutral team, the organization announced in a press release on July 19. "Athletes granted this status will have the right to participate in IGF-sanctioned competitions from January 1, 2024," the statement says, though the IGF repeated that there will be “strict conditions” to ensure compliance with neutrality requirements. The decision comes amid the recent controversy regarding the International Olympic Committee’s decision to also allow athletes to compete under conditions of neutrality despite protests from Ukraine and several other countries. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Iran Targets Actresses For Hijab Violations With Psychological Punishments Criticized As 'Insulting'
Afsaneh Bayegan has become the latest actress to be convicted for her public opposition to Iran's mandatory hijab law after being sentenced to two years in prison, as well as mandatory psychological treatment for what the court termed an "anti-family personality disorder."
Bayegan's sentence, handed down on July 19, follows similar punishments given to actresses Azadeh Samadi and Leila Bolukat as the Islamic regime cracks down on dissent over the hijab law following nationwide unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
The recent usage of psychological treatment and other controversial punishments such as being made to wash corpses has outraged rights activists, who accuse the judiciary of disregarding human rights.
Azadeh Samadi's sentence, issued by Tehran's Criminal Court on July 18, stipulates that she must visit psychiatric centers "every two weeks" for treatment for an "anti-social disease," culminating in a "certificate of health" to be presented to authorities, according to Iranian media.
Bolukat was sentenced to a one-year prison term for defying the country's dress code by wearing a hat in place of a hijab.
WATCH: Masses of demonstrators are turning out throughout Iran, where some are shouting down police enforcement of strict religious dress codes for women.
Mehdi Kouhian, from the legal and judicial follow-up committee for the Iranian Cinema House, said Bayegan has to make weekly visits to psychiatric centers for her "anti-family personality disorder" and then "present a health certificate at the end of the treatment period."
Bayegan, a veteran cinema and television actress, wore a hat in public.
Kouhian, a filmmaker and attorney, outlined additional penalties for Bayegan in a tweet, including a requirement to read and summarize a book within two months, a two-year travel ban, and a two-year ban on direct or indirect use of cyberspace. Kouhian criticized the Criminal Court for its use of "disgusting and shocking language."
The Iranian Director's Guild and the Producers' Union reacted to the judgments on July 19 by releasing a joint statement calling the punishments an "insult to the intelligence of all cinema professionals." They also pledged full support to all female Iranian cinema actors and filmmakers affected by such rulings.
These verdicts are causing a backlash on social media and among filmmakers, with the country's actresses increasingly appearing in public without observing the mandatory hijab to show their opposition.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran -- where the law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public -- since Amini's death.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Designates Businessman In North Macedonia For Sanctions, Citing Extensive Corruption
The United States has designated a businessman in North Macedonia for sanctions, saying he has “engaged extensively in corruption,” including money laundering, for more than a decade.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on July 19 designated Jordan “Orce” Kamcev for “for being complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption related to the Western Balkans.”
“Mr. Kamcev abused his position, engaging in corrupt activities and pursuing a self-serving agenda at the expense of North Macedonia’s democratic institutions and citizens,” said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. “Treasury remains committed to holding perpetrators of corruption to account.”
Kamcev, a co-owner of a private hospital in Skopje and many other companies, was convicted in 2022 in a money-laundering scheme linked to an illicit land purchase. In a separate trial, he pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of office after being accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes related to his businesses.
Kamcev also used his influence and wealth to manipulate North Macedonia’s judicial system in his favor, according to the OFAC, which cited the testimony of the head prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), Katica Janeva, who in 2020 was charged with accepting a bribe from Kamcev.
She testified that Kamcev paid money in exchange for favorable arrest conditions and case outcomes, and Kamcev later sued her and others claiming they had extorted him. A Skopje civil court ruled that Kamcev was not a victim and was not entitled to compensatory damage, but in the aftermath of the scandal, the SPO collapsed and as a result many high-level corruption cases that the SPO had been considering remain stagnant and undecided.
As a result of the OFAC’s designation, any property, including bank accounts, that Kamcev owns in the jurisdiction of the United States are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The designation also blocks U.S. individuals from doing business with him.
Baha'i Educator, Once Imprisoned For Five Years, Taken Into Custody In Iran
Keyvan Rahimian, a member of the Baha'i faith in Iran, has been detained by officers from the Intelligence Ministry and subsequently transferred to Evin Prison.
His daughter, Jina Rahimian, reported the arrest on her Instagram page on July 19, explaining that the intelligence officers had arrived at their Tehran residence and taken her father into custody.
In her post, Rahimian added, "Dad called and said he's in Evin and he's OK."
There was no official information regarding the charges that led to the arrest of Rahimian, who has previously been detained for his role as an educator at the online Baha'i University. He was sentenced in 2011 to a five-year term of punitive imprisonment for his association with the faith. He was released in September 2017.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide. In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Violently Disperses Protest Against Closure Of Beauty Salons In Afghanistan
Security forces used water cannons and fired guns into the air to disperse a women’s protest in Kabul on July 19 over the Taliban-led government’s decision to close women’s hair and beauty salons.
Dozens of women took part in the rare public protest in the center of the Afghan capital. They held a poster with the slogan: "Don't take away our bread and water."
Beauty salons are a source of livelihood for women in Afghanistan, where the Taliban-led government has curbed the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls in education and most forms of employment.
One female protester told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that Taliban security officers beat some of the demonstrators with batons and used tear gas to break up the demonstration.
"Yes, they were very violent. They fired shots in the air and sprayed water on us. They beat the girls. They took their mobile phones," one woman told Radio Azadi through WhatsApp.
WATCH: Afghan women demonstrated in Kabul on June 19 to demand the Taliban authorities back down from their decree ordering the closure of all beauty salons.
Another demonstrator also described the violence used by security forces against the women.
"They shot around us. They hit us with electric batons. They beat us with rods. We ran from alley to alley,” said the protester. “I am 15 years old, and I want to defend my mother's right, my sister's right, everyone's rights.”
Both women requested anonymity to protect themselves from retribution. Their accounts could not be independently verified.
The office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) responded on Twitter to reports of the crackdown.
“Reports of the forceful suppression of a peaceful protest by women against the ban on beauty salons -- the latest denial of women’s rights in #Afghanistan -- are deeply concerning. Afghans have the right to express views free from violence. De facto authorities must uphold this,” UNAMA said.
The Taliban government's order to close women's beauty salons was issued last month.
WATCH: Afghan women who work in beauty salons in Kabul gathered on July 12 to protest a Taliban decree that would shut down their businesses.
The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issued a letter on June 24 conveying a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. On July 4, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the contents of the letter, which had been circulating on social media.
The spokesman justified the order, saying the salons charge exorbitant amounts of money for makeup and that some of the procedures performed, such as plucking eyebrows and adding hair extensions, are illegal.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice gave women's salons a month to close their doors.
Prigozhin Appears In Video Weeks After Aborted Mutiny, Says Wagner Is Quitting Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the Russian private Wagner mercenary group's aborted mutiny last month, has appeared in a video purportedly filmed in Belarus welcoming his fighters and saying they would be headed to Africa as the company was halting its involvement in Russia's war with Ukraine for the foreseeable future.
In the dimly lit video, posted by his press people on Telegram on July 19, Prigozhin is shown in front of a large number of armed men, greeting them "on the land of Belarus."
Since the Wagner leader was last seen pulling away in a vehicle in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, his whereabouts have been a mystery as rumors swirled about the man cast as a traitor by President Vladimir Putin, once a close friend of Prigozhin. What Wagner would do next with its thousands of soldiers was also a question mark.
"You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening now on the front line [in Ukraine] is a shame we do not need to take part in. We need to wait until the moment when we are able to fully express ourselves," Prigozhin says in the video, the date of which remains unknown, adding that "the decision was made that we will stay here in Belarus for some time.
"During that time, we will turn, and I am fully confident about that, the Belarusian Army into the second-best army in the world, and if need be, protect them.... We must get trained further...and then head to a new destination, to Africa, and then, probably, we will get back to the special military operation [in Ukraine] when we are sure that we will not be forced to shame ourselves and our experience," Prigozhin says.
The fate of Wagner troops has been unclear since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was reportedly involved in talks to end the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in the eastern village of Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
An analysis of satellite images by Schemes (Skhemy), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, estimates there are at least 485 vehicles near the tent camp in total.
The images from Planet Labs show almost all the equipment is located near warehouse-like buildings, as well as the parking lot of the military camp. No heavy military equipment can be seen.
The Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel that monitors the movement of military equipment on the territory of Belarus said it had registered at least six columns of military vehicles and equipment with Wagner and Russian national flags in the country’s eastern region of Mahilyou since July 11.
In the Wagner video released on July 19, Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian military officer known for his ultranationalist stance, is also shown.
"It is not the end; it is just a beginning. It is our new phase. It is the beginning of the biggest work in the world that will be performed very soon," Utkin, who chose the name for the Wagner Group and has been one of its commanders, says, ending his statement in English by adding, "Welcome to hell!"
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin said earlier that he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service
Russian Lawmakers OK Bill On Islamic Banking In Four Mostly Muslim Regions
The State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower chamber, on July 19 approved in its final reading a bill allowing an experiment to introduce the Islamic banking system in the country's four mostly Muslim-populated regions -- Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Daghestan, and Tatarstan. The trial will start on September 1 and last for two years. The experiment, which can be extended depending on the results, will be supervised by the central bank. Among other things, Islamic banking, also known as Shari'a-compliant finance, bans the collection and payment of interest by lenders and investors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Afghan Professors Say Taliban-Appointed Clerics Taking University Jobs
Several public university professors have complained that Taliban members and those around them have started taking some of the top positions at universities and other educational institutions in Afghanistan as the Taliban-led government's Higher Education Ministry increases its control of the school system.
According to the professors, some of whom spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Akram Shah Asim has been appointed president at Kandahar University, while Mohammad Yaqub Haqqani has been installed in the same post at Khost University. The social media pages of the state universities now show the two -- both of whom come from the madrasah religious school system -- as presidents of the universities.
Three others who are linked to the Taliban -- Shafiullah Haqqani, Mohammad Sediq Kamal, and Shir Ahmad Abbas -- have been appointed as the head of higher education institutions in Maidan Wardak Province, Nimroz Province, and Paktika Province.
The professors said that most of the vice chancellors of the financial and administrative departments at universities have also been filled with people linked to the Taliban, and that people close to the Taliban have taken the lead in other scientific departments.
Since regaining power following the exit of international troops in August 2021, Taliban militants have moved to assert control over the country's education sector, converting scores of secular schools, public universities, and vocational training centers into Islamic seminaries.
The group also has banned women from attending university and girls above the sixth grade from going to school.
The Taliban's efforts to eradicate secular education and replace it with radical religious instruction has raised fears among observers that the moves are likely to contribute to the spread of extremist ideologies in Afghanistan.
"When I was in the university, they brought many changes. In the university, they identified those who were like-minded [and] brought them to professorships, heads of departments, vice presidents, and presidents of universities," Mohammad Qayyum Sial, a former professor at Paktia University who went to France a year ago to continue his studies, told Radio Azadi from France.
Qayyum Sial said he expects that after the changes in the leadership of the universities, professors will end up experiencing the same fate.
Jandad Jahani, who taught at an Afghan government university before going to Germany after the Taliban came to power, said the Taliban promised in the beginning to only make changes in political positions and not replace professional and academic positions.
But according to Jahani, the Taliban has not kept to its promise and instead brought "nonprofessionals and uneducated people to strategic and academic positions -- those who have not even finished high school," Jahani said from Germany.
Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry in the former government, also noted that the Taliban has made many changes in the leadership of public universities and appointed its own people. In his opinion, these appointments will have a negative impact on the educational process and on academic institutions.
According to Article 23 of the Law for Civilian Higher Education in Afghanistan, a university president should be appointed from among a group of professors who have the proper academic qualifications, a guideline Obaidi says needs to be followed to ensure quality education.
"The president of the university is an important position. Without an academic figure, it is very difficult to manage an academic department. It will be the biggest punishment if professional people and professors are removed from their duties and are replaced by people who have no idea about how an academic institution works,” Obaidi said.
Ziaullah Hashemi, the spokesperson of the Higher Education Ministry, declined to comment on the issue of the appointments when contacted by Radio Azadi.
Five European Countries Extend Ban On Imports Of Ukrainian Grain But Agree On Transit
Five European Union countries will extend a ban on Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers’ interests, their agriculture ministers said on July 19, but food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Black Sea shipments. The ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania signed a joint declaration in Warsaw saying they support continuing to allow Ukraine's grain to move through their countries by road, rail, and river to destinations where it is needed but will keep the import ban through 2023. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Nephew Of Chechnya's Authoritarian Ruler Takes Over Danone Subsidiary
GROZNY, Russia -- A nephew of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been made the new head of Danone's Russian operations after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree giving the state the right to "temporarily take over" the Paris-based multinational's subsidiary.
Chechnya's state television channel reported late on July 18 that 32-year-old Yakub (Ibragim) Zakriyev, who is Chechnya's agriculture minister, had been appointed as the new chief of Danone Russia.
According to decrees signed by Putin on July 16, the Russian government also "temporarily took over" Baltika breweries, owned by the Danish Carlsberg Group. Baltika will now be led by Taimuraz Bolloyev, a native of the North Caucasus region of North Ossetia.
Bolloyev used to lead Baltika in the early 2000s.
Danone said in a statement that it is "investigating the situation," while emphasizing that it is "preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights as shareholder of Danone Russia, and the continuity of the operations of the business in the interest of all stakeholders, in particular its employees."
Danone has said it planned to transfer control of its essential dairy and plant-based business in Russia, retaining only its infant nutrition operations.
Carlsberg Group also issued a statement, saying it had not received any official notification from Russian authorities about the move, calling it "unexpected."
"The Group will assess the legal and operational consequences of this development and take all necessary actions in response," the company's statement said.
Carlsberg Group said in March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its ongoing, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that it will close its business in Russia. An agreement to sell the business was signed last month.
"Following the presidential decree, the prospects for this sales process are now highly uncertain,” Carlsberg Group added.
More than 1,000 Western companies have left Russia's market since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Yakub Zakriyev is a son of Kadyrov's older sister Zulai. In 2018, when he was 27 years old, Zakriyev was appointed as the mayor of the Chechen capital, Grozny. In February 2020, Zakriyev became chief of the office of the regional leader and the government. Later in November that year he was appointed to the post of a deputy prime minister and agriculture minister of Chechnya.
In September last year, Kadyrov signed a decree on awarding Chechnya’s officials with medals "Centennial Anniversary of the Chechen Republic’s Foundation." At least 12 relatives of Kadyrov who are holding different official posts in the region were awarded with the medal.
There was no immediate comment from Zakriev on his appointment.
With reporting by TASS, ChGRTK, and Reuters
msh/ac
Belarusian Journalist, Wife Go On Trial Over 2020 Anti-Lukashenka Rallies
MINSK -- Noted Belarusian journalist and photographer Zmitser Bayarovich and his wife, Valeria, have gone on trial for taking part in mass rallies against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Yulia Inchyna of Minsk's Lenin district court started the trial on July 19.
Bayarovich and his wife were arrested in March near their apartment building. Human rights groups in Belarus have recognized the couple as political prisoners.
Zmitser Bayarovich worked at the STV state television channel, but resigned in 2020 to protest Lukashenka's brutal dispersal of peaceful demonstrators.
Also on July 19, another judge for the Lenin district court in the Belarusian capital, Maryna Klimchuk, started the trial of a former leading member of the Hurma rock group, Mikita Naydzyonau, who also took part in anti-Lukashenka rallies in August 2020.
Naydzyonau was arrested in late March and charged with taking part in group actions that grossly violate public order. He was also recognized as a political prisoner by Belarusian human right groups.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said were rigged.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
- By Current Time
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Man To 12 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
A military court in Moscow on July 19 sentenced a Ukrainian national, Oleksandr Tsylyk, to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of plotting a terrorist act. The court ruled that Tsylyk will serve the first three years in a cell and the rest of the punishment in a penal colony. The court also ordered Tsylyk to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,500). The court said Tsylyk, who was arrested in December 2021 after he came to Russia from Ukraine, had pleaded partially guilty and cooperated with investigators. There is no way to independently verify these assertions. To read the original story by Current Time. click here.
South Africa Says Putin Won't Attend BRICS Summit 'By Mutual Agreement'
South Africa has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an outstanding arrest warrant issued in his name by the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC), will not travel to a BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg next month.
"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on July 19.
The leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will attend the summit of the bloc of developing economies, the presidency said.
The ICC in March issued the arrest warrant accusing the Russian leader -- along with his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova -- of being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an act that amounts to a war crime under international legislation.
Russia is not a member of the ICC, but South Africa is, and Putin's presence on its territory would oblige South African authorities to arrest him.
Russia said at the time that the warrant was "outrageous" and legally void, though Putin has not traveled outside Russia since. By contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has traveled to Asia, the Middle East, and extensively through Europe in the past two months as he looks to increase military pledges from countries to help Ukraine battle invading Russian forces.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 19,500 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
The South African presidency's statement came a day after it emerged that Ramaphosa said on July 18 that arresting Putin would amount to a “declaration of war” by his country.
“I must highlight, for the sake of transparency, that South Africa has obvious problems with executing a request to arrest and surrender President Putin," Ramaphosa said in a statement to a court in the capital, Pretoria, where he had been summoned by the country's main opposition party, which wanted the court to oblige Ramaphosa to arrest Putin in case he showed up in person.
“Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war,” Ramaphosa said.
The Kremlin has not yet confirmed that Putin will skip the event, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on July 19 that Moscow had directly threatened South Africa with war, but issued an intimidating statement nevertheless.
"In this world, it's absolutely clear to everyone what an attempt to encroach the Russian leader means. Therefore, there's no need to explain anything to anyone here," Peskov said.
Ramaphosa last month led six African leaders on a mission to Kyiv and Moscow aimed at brokering a peace deal. Many impoverished African nations depend on Ukrainian and Russian grain and other agricultural imports to feed their growing populations.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller commented on the situation during a briefing with reporters.
“There is no better illustration of [Russia’s] vastly diminished standing in the world than the fact that the president of Russia…can hardly leave his own borders now. He’s an international pariah," Miller said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian State Museum Cancels Art Exhibition Citing 'Pornography Propaganda'
Russia's State Museum in St. Petersburg has canceled an exhibition of works by artists from the Timur Novikov New Academy, citing "pornography propaganda," which it says was prevalent in some of the paintings. The announcement came on July 19, one day before the exhibition was to open. Oleg Maslov, an arts teacher at the academy, said the decision to cancel the exhibition was made by the museum’s director, Anna Manilova. She took over the museum in April after serving as a deputy governor of St. Petersburg for culture issues. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia's Daghestan To Rename Stadium Following Isinbayeva Statement
The head of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Sergei Melikov, said on July 18 that a sports stadium in the regional capital, Makhachkala, named after two-time Olympic pole-vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva must be renamed after the Spain-based athlete publicly stated that she is "a person of the world." Once an active Kremlin supporter, Isinbayeva said on July 17 that she will resume her work at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September "as the IOC has no doubts about me and I don't fall under any sanctions." Although Isinbayeva was placed on a Ukrainian sanctions list in February, the IOC has cleared her of having links to Russia's military or its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Noted Uzbek Blogger
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said Abduqodir Mominov, an Uzbek investigative blogger known for his criticism of the government, will go on trial on July 25 on charges of extortion, bribery, violating privacy, and violating regulations for trade and providing services. Mominov was arrested in February. His mother said at the time that her son's situation was linked to his professional activities. Mominov's arrest came two weeks after police detained several journalists from the Human.uz website, and the press secretary of the Employment Ministry, Mavjuda Mirzaeva, on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
- By AP
China Prepares For Naval Drills With Russia In Sign Of Continuing Support Amid Ukraine Conflict
China said July 19 that it has dispatched navy ships in preparation for joint exercises with Russia’s sea forces, in a sign of Beijing’s continuing support for Moscow’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. China claims to be neutral in the conflict, but has accused the United States and its allies of provoking Russia and has maintained robust economic, diplomatic, and trade ties with Moscow. The exercise involves more than 10 ships and 30-plus aircraft, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency. The exercises are believed to be set for parts of the Sea of Japan in coming days. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.K. Spy Chief Tells Russians: Join Us As Agents To End War
The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service said the Wagner group's mutiny attempt in June showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was under pressure, adding he was optimistic about Ukraine's counteroffensive. Richard Moore, the chief of the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service, also said in a speech in Prague on July 19 that Russians appalled by the war in Ukraine should "join hands" with his intelligence service and bring the bloodshed to an end. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Rights Watchdog Says Russian Missile Attack On Lviv Possible War Crime
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says a Russian cruise missile strike on Lviv in western Ukraine on July 6, which killed 10 civilians in a residential apartment complex, should be investigated as a possible war crime. The rights group said in a statement on July 19 that "Russian forces used cruise missiles in their July 6 attack on Lviv and unlawfully struck a large apartment complex filled with sleeping civilians in violation of the laws of war.” HRW said bombardments that treat a number of clearly separated and distinct military targets in an area containing civilians and civilian buildings as a single military objective are also "indiscriminate attacks."
- By Shelby Rayer
U.S. Envoy Optimistic About Progress On Normalization Between Kosovo And Serbia
WASHINGTON -- U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar says he anticipates major progress within the next year on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
The top U.S. State Department negotiator for the Western Balkans testified on July 18 before a subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, covering a range of topics from efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region to potential additional consequences for Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who Escobar said remains focused on dismantling the Dayton peace agreement and the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Escobar pledged to continue to call out and hold accountable anyone who undermines the Dayton agreement, which ended the country's 1992-95 civil war or “threatens the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character of the country.”
He reassured lawmakers that the State Department is “just at the very beginning of showing what the consequences are going to be” for Dodik, who has long been a thorn in the side of negotiators for pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Dodik has been designated for sanctions by the U.S. and Britain, and earlier this month three leading European parliamentarians called on the European Union to “finally” impose sanctions on him.
The call came after the Republika Srpska assembly voted to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court and decided against publishing the decisions of the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation, Christian Schmidt.
Escobar said his office remains firm in its support of Schmidt, who responded by canceling several rulings that defy the Dayton peace accords.
Escobar also hailed the European Union-facilitated Ohrid agreement as the foundation of progress for the region, stating that “good faith” movement on the agreement would not only de-escalate ethnic tensions, but also open the door for greater recognition of Kosovo worldwide.
The Ohrid agreement, signed in March by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, facilitated a deal which, among other things, requires Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s national symbols and documents. In turn, the agreement requires Kosovo to implement the highly contested Association of Serbian Municipalities (ASM).
While Escobar assured lawmakers that the agreement “creates real possibilities for both countries to move closer to the European Union and create a peaceful and sustainable relationship,” he said “to date, we’ve seen neither party move forward” on the agreement.
The last 60 days, Escobar said, have been instead focused on de-escalation after clashes between international peacekeepers and ethnic Serbians following controversial mayoral elections.
Escobar called for “political courage on both sides,” saying that what he hears from almost all that do not recognize Kosovo is that they are waiting to see goodwill from Kosovo on the ASM.
The committee also grilled Escobar on current U.S. action against Dodik, though the envoy defended current sanctions against him as effective, and additionally hinted at future consequences for the Republika Srpska president.
Escobar said that, in private conversations, Republika Srpska is constantly asking for the removal of current sanctions, but he added that the United States is talking with the International Monetary Fund about withholding funds for the entity.
U.S. lawmakers expressed significant concern during the hearing about Moscow and Beijing's influence in the region, and Escobar agreed that combating Russian and Chinese influence was a high priority for the U.S.
Escobar said the integration of Bosnia into the European Union and NATO is essential for reducing the "harmful influence” of actors such as Russia and China.
Answering a question on how China is trying to influence the countries of the Western Balkans through the Belt and Road initiative, Escobar replied that it is doing so through apparently favorable, but nontransparent, loans and investments.
He pointed out that Russia is still the exclusive supplier of natural gas to some countries in the Western Balkans and is a serious threat to regional security.
“The Kremlin spreads misinformation, often in the Serbian language," and seeks to create divisions, mistrust and interethnic tensions, he said.
With reporting by Marija Augustinovich-Stojak from RFE/RL's Balkan Service
U.S. Adds Firms In Hungary, North Macedonia To Entity List For Malicious Cyberactivities
The U.S. government has added four commercial spyware operations to the Entity List, severely restricting them from doing business with U.S. firms. The department added Cytrox, a Hungary-based surveillance company, the Greece-based Intellexa, and two related entities in Ireland and North Macedonia. The move is “aimed at improving citizens’ digital security, combating cyber threats, and mitigating unlawful surveillance,” the Commerce Department said. The companies have been accused of supplying spyware that was discovered on the phones of members of the political opposition in various countries.
U.S. Announces Aid Package With Antiaircraft Systems For Ukraine After Attack On Grain Terminals
The United States on July 19 announced a $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine that includes advanced antiaircraft missile systems and other equipment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of launching a "deliberate" attack on grain infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Odesa.
The aid package is part of U.S. efforts to meet "Ukraine's pressing requirements" although it will not be part of a drawdown from U.S. stocks and will therefore not arrive soon on the battlefield.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy said the new aid "will help save Ukrainian lives and move closer to our common victory" and expressed gratitude for "the unwavering support of the friendly American people."
The aid includes four additional national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS) that Ukraine has used to defend its cities and infrastructure against Russian missile attacks.
Russia's Defense Ministry said strikes on Odesa were retaliation against facilities where it claimed Ukraine was building seaborne drones of the type that Moscow says damaged a bridge in the annexed region of Crimea.
But Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel that the Russian strikes had "deliberately" targeted sites in the Odesa region that are used to export grain just hours after Russia refused to extend a UN-sponsored deal that had allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain abroad.
"About a million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today. Exactly the volume that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia a long time ago," Zelenskiy said in a video message. "Everyone in the world should be interested in holding Russia accountable for terror," he added.
The port terminal that sustained the most damage contained 60,000 tons of agricultural products intended for shipment to China, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin complained that Western nations had "completely distorted" the grain deal, but said Russia would immediately return to it if all its conditions were met.
Russian fired more than 60 missiles and drones at southern Ukraine early on July 19. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 13 Kalibrs, one Kh-59 missile, and 23 drones, the military said.
In addition to hitting grain and oil terminal facilities in Odesa, there were reports that an infrastructure facility was hit in the Zhytomyr region and of shelling in Mykolayiv. Twelve people were injured in the Odesa region and two in the Mykolayiv region, officials said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The attack on Odesa was the second in as many days after Russia vowed "revenge" following an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea that killed two people, wounded one teenage girl, and restricted road traffic.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for what it said was "a terrorist attack," and Putin vowed retaliation.
Russia said on July 19 it would consider cargo ships on the Black Sea destined for Ukraine potential military targets. A Russian Defense Ministry statement said the vessels will be considered to be involved on the side of Ukraine.
Kyiv at the same time urged other countries in the Black Sea region to intervene to assure the safe passage of cargo ships.
In Crimea, earlier on July 19, Moscow-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said a fire near a military training ground had prompted the evacuation of some 2,000 people and partially closed the nearby Tavrida Highway.
Aksyonov did not give details about the cause of the fire or potential victims, but Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported that an ammunition depot exploded at the base after an overnight Ukrainian air attack.
Unverified videos circulating on social media show a large fire in the distance and sparks flying from the apparent detonation of ammunition.
A post on Telegram attributed to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR), claimed that Ukraine was responsible for the attack on the Russian depot. But the GUR military later denied that Budanov had issued the comment.
Spokesman Andriy Yusov said in an interview with broadcaster Suspilne that the comments, carried by several media outlets, "were fake."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops forced Russians to retreat from Orikhovo-Vasylyvka, just northwest of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the military, said on July 19.
Russia captured Bakhmut in May after one of the longest and bloodiest battles since the beginning of the war in February 2022.
But since the start of their counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have advanced on the northern and southern flanks of the city.
Fire At Military Base In Crimea Forces Evacuations, Highway Closure, Says Moscow-Installed Official
A fire that broke out on military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the annexed Crimean Peninsula has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people, the Moscow-installed governor of Crimea said on July 19. "It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements -- this is more than 2,000 people," Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram. He said earlier that the nearby Tavrida Highway was partially closed. There was no reason given for the closure. Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported that an ammunition depot was on fire at the base after a Ukrainian air attack overnight. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Women's Rights Official Says Gender Justice No Longer Needed In Policy Plan
Iran has removed gender justice from the country's latest development program, sparking an outcry among activists who say the Islamic regime continues to marginalize women's rights even as widespread unrest over their suppression rocks the country.
The vice president for women and family affairs, Ensieh Khazali, said in an interview with the Tehran-based ISNA state news agency on July 18 that “the Iranian government had deemed gender justice as already implemented and, therefore, unnecessary to be included in the upcoming program.”
The Islamic leadership's development plan, now in its seventh edition, previously mentioned protecting the "well-being of families and integrity along with women's social, political, and economic empowerment and aimed at creating a balance among the multiple roles played by women to help with their effectiveness in the family and society."
Despite the stated policy, Iran's ranking in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report placed the country 143rd out of 146 countries.
The annual report by the World Economic Forum measures equality between men and women using a variety of indicators, from access to education and public health to participation in economic and political affairs.
Khazali disputed the ranking claiming the statistics are flawed.
But women's rights activists have pointed to it as evidence of their claims during recent nationwide protests that fundamental amendments to the country's constitution to guarantee equal rights and diversity are needed.
They have also called for the implementation of a proposed Women's Legal Bill to ensure an "accurate and concise reflection of women's struggles and demands throughout history" and in future legal regulations, such as any new constitution that may be drawn up.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack while witnesses and her family say it was the result of being beaten by police, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country.
The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine, Russia Seek Alternatives After Collapse Of Black Sea Grain Deal
Ukraine and Russia both said they were seeking alternative ways to keep grain supplies flowing after an agreement that allowed exports to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia collapsed when Moscow refused to renew its participation in the deal as it expired on July 18.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on ways to supply "the neediest countries," the ministry in Moscow said in a statement, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chaired a government meeting in Kyiv where the "No. 1 issue was seaborne grain exports and port security."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Neither side gave details on any options being discussed.
Moscow announced late on July 17 it was suspending its participation in the accord, which ensured the safe passing of exports totaling more than 33 million metric tons of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the war between Russia and Ukraine -- two of the world's largest producers.
The supplies helped address a global food emergency and tamp down rampant inflation that accelerated worldwide after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia said that while Ukrainian exports were flowing, the terms of a parallel deal to help move its grain and fertilizers were not being met.
Zelenskiy has called for the continued operation of the Black Sea grain export deal without Russia's participation, saying he has agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with "responsible states to restore food security and food supply via the Black Sea routes."
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on July 18 that attempts to continue the grain deal without Moscow’s participation will lead to risks given the grain corridor's close proximity to the war zone in Ukraine.
"Certain risks appear there without relevant security guarantees. Therefore, if anything is formalized without Russia, these risks should be addressed. We cannot say in this regard to what extent and what countries are ready to assume such risks," Peskov said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said that in "practical terms" exiting the deal means "revoking navigation safety guarantees, reinstating temporarily dangerous area status in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, phasing out the maritime humanitarian corridor within the agreement's area, and dissolving the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped mediate the original agreement along with the United Nations, said officials were talking with Russia and that he hoped the deal would be extended, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep disappointment over Russia's withdrawal from the deal, which he said had been "a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world."
With reporting by TASS
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Simply Medieval': Russian Soldiers Held In Pits And Cellars For Refusing To Fight In Ukraine2
Fire At Military Base In Crimea Forces Evacuations, Highway Closure, Says Moscow-Installed Official3
'Their Fate Has Been Decided': Monuments Of Russia's Silver Age Vanish From Environs Of St. Petersburg4
Accused Russian Intelligence Officer Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Smuggling Charges5
Ukrainian Forces Report Gains As Offensive In Zaporizhzhya Region Carries On6
Another Russian General Reportedly Fired In Latest Military Shake-Up Post-Mutiny7
Kharkiv Endures Third Attack In One Day As Russia Says Towns In Belgorod Region Hit8
From Logistics To Psychology, Effects Of Crimea Bridge Blast Will Linger9
Conquering Their Worst Fears: A Ukrainian Town Awaits Its Fate As Russian Forces Close In10
Moscow Blames Ukraine For Deadly Attack On Crimea Bridge, Vows To Repair It
Subscribe