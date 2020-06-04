Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kyrgyzstan

'He's Innocent': Activist's Wife Reflects On His Decade In Kyrgyz Jail

'He's Innocent': Activist's Wife Reflects On His Decade In Kyrgyz Jail
Embed
'He's Innocent': Activist's Wife Reflects On His Decade In Kyrgyz Jail

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:21 0:00

It's been 10 years since Azimjon Askarov was arrested by Kyrgyz security forces in connection with ethnic Uzbek-Kyrgyz clashes that first erupted in the city of Osh. The violence left hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. His wife, Khadicha Askarova, told RFE/RL that in that time "our grandchildren have been born. Some of them have passed away." A court in Bishkek recently upheld the ethnic Uzbek human rights activist's life sentence, despite international pressure for his release.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG