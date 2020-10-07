Head Of Serbian Orthodox Church In Montenegro Hospitalized With COVID-19

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, a church statement quoted on October 6 by Serbian media said.



Metropolitan Amfilohije, 82, is in the Clinical Center of Podgorica according to a church announcement quoted by the N1 TV channel. He has spent the last few days in home isolation under constant medical supervision, the statement said.



Metropolitan Amfilohije will remain in the hospital as long as the infection lasts, the statement said, adding that the facility is better equipped to provide treatment.



He feels well and is not experiencing significant difficulties, according to the statement, which said doctors assessed his condition as stable.



"We call on the brothers and sisters to pray fervently, full of faith and love -- both for the Metropolitan’s speedy recovery, and for the health and progress of all the sick,” the statement said.

Based on reporting by N1