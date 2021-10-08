Accessibility links

Rescuers Search For Survivors After Building Collapses In Batumi, Georgia

Rescuers Search For Survivors After Building Collapses In Batumi, Georgia

A seven-story residential building partially collapsed in Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi, with several people understood to be trapped under the debris. Local media sources reported on October 8 that some 300 rescuers were searching for around 10 people at the site, and that one woman and two children, including a newborn, had so far been rescued. The country's interior ministry confirmed two people trapped under the ruins were able to communicate through their mobile phones.

