Heavy Fighting Continues Around Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU/YEREVAN -- Heavy fighting has continued around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh despite international calls for a cease-fire in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict zone.

Military officials in Yerevan said the separatist Armenian-backed army repelled what it called a large-scale Azerbaijani attack on its positions at the southernmost section of the so-called Line of Contact. The area, which borders Iran, has been the epicenter of hostilities in recent days.

Shushan Stepanian, a spokeswoman for Armenia's Defense Ministry, said on October 7 that separatist forces killed scores of Azerbaijani soldiers and destroyed two dozen tanks and other armored vehicles, while the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the same day that its military had destroyed 250 Armenian tanks since the beginning of hostilities.

Neither claim could be independently confirmed.

Since fighting erupted on September 27, the two sides have reported at least 250 deaths, including dozens of civilians.

The actual toll is believed to be much higher, as both sides claim to have inflicted heavy military casualties. Each side has accused the other of targeting civilians.

An RFE/RL Armenian Service crew working in Stepanakert/Xankandi, the breakaway region's largest city, reported shelling by Azerbaijani forces on October 7 after a brief lull on October 6.

The hostilities have increased concern that a wider conflict could drag in regional power Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's closest ally, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with state-run television on October 7, called for an urgent cease-fire.

"Of course this is a huge tragedy. People are dying, there are heavy losses on both sides," Putin said.

A cease-fire must be agreed "as quickly as possible", even if a resolution to the long-standing conflict takes much longer, Putin added.

Separately, Putin spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the conflict over the phone, the Kremlin said on October 7.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders agreed to continue their dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, without giving details.

It was the first time Putin and Aliyev have spoken since fighting erupted.

Aliyev told Russian state television that his country would return to talks with Armenia after the acute phase of military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region ends.

Aliyev said that Turkey had the right to participate in mediation, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The president of Iran, which borders both Armenia and Azerbaijan, said it had told both sides "clearly and precisely" that they must avoid turning their conflict into a regional war.

"We should be terribly careful this conflict does not turn into a regional war, because definitely nobody would profit from that," Hassan Rohani told state television on October 7.

Rohani, who spoke to Aliyev on October 6, said he had offered that Tehran could act as a mediator.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on October 6 in an interview with AFP that Turkey's "full support" had motivated Azerbaijan to reignite the fighting.

"While it is true that the leadership of Azerbaijan has been actively promoting bellicose rhetoric for the last 15 years, now the decision to unleash a war was motivated by Turkey's full support," Pashinian said.

In Brussels, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell also highlighted the risk of regional conflict. "The only solution is to go back to the negotiation table," he told the European Parliament on October 7.

"But this negotiation table has been open for the last 30 years without any kind of advance," Borrell cautioned, adding, "War is not an alternative."

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a conflict over the mountainous region since the waning years of the Soviet Union. They fought a war that ended in 1994 with an uneasy cease-fire and an estimated 30,000 killed.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but it is controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists with close ties to Yerevan. Armenian forces also hold control over seven regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia, France, and the United States co-chair the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) so-called Minsk Group, which has spearheaded peace efforts over Nagorno-Karabakh since the early 1990s -- with little or no progress at all.

The three powers on October 5 reiterated their call for an immediate cease-fire.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, Interfax, TASS, and Reuters