Over 1,700 residential houses remain flooded in Russia's Irkutsk region after the second wave of floods caused by heavy rains, the Emergencies Ministry reported on July 31. The first wave of floods hit the region at the end of June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 11,000 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting more than 42,000 people. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and seven others were reported missing.