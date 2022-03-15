High-Rise Residential Buildings Ablaze As More Russian Shells Strike Kyiv

There have been more Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with shells hitting several residential buildings in the early hours of March 15. At least two high-rise buildings in the capital's Svyatoshyn district were heavily damaged and set ablaze. RFE/RL correspondent Levko Stek reported from the site of another attack in the city's Kurenivka district that killed one person and injured 10 on March 14. He spoke to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said the attacks were further proof that Russian forces are targeting civilians.