Hillary Clinton Criticizes British Government For Delaying Release Of Russia Report

Hillary Clinton has called the British government’s decision not to publish a parliamentary report on Russian influence in the country’s politics "inexplicable and shameful.”



Clinton, the unsuccessful U.S. presidential candidate in 2016, on November 12 said the public needs to know the findings of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee before voters go to the polls for the British general elections on December 12.



"I'm dumbfounded that this government won't release the report...because every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens," Clinton told the BBC.



"There is no doubt…that Russia in particular is determined to try to shape the politics of Western democracies, not to our benefit but to theirs."



The report has been cleared for release by the security services, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has not given approval for it to be made public.



The British government has said it needs more time to review the report for national security implications before it is released.



Critics claim the government is withholding the report until after the election because it is embarrassing to Johnson's Conservative Party.



The Conservatives are looking to win a parliamentary majority to push through Johnson's Brexit plan to take Britain out of the European Union.



A report released in April by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's corroborated intelligence conclusions that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election campaign to help Republican Donald Trump and hurt Democrat Clinton through a variety of methods, including the use of social media.



Moscow has denied it interfered in the U.S. election, and Trump has denied he colluded with Russian sources to meddle in the process.

