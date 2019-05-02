Holocaust Victims Commemorated By Auschwitz-Brikenau Death Camp March

Thousands of young Jews from around the world joined Holocaust survivors and politicians for an annual Holocaust remembrance march in southern Poland on May 2.



About 10,000 marchers carrying Israeli flags and "Say no to antisemitism" banners took part in the annual March of the Living.



The march follows a 3-kilometer route between the two parts of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp operated by German Nazis near the Polish town of Oswiecim.



At the former site of Birkenau, where Jews from around Europe were brought by train and killed in gas chambers from 1942 to 1945, participants placed wooden signs with the names of relatives who died in the Holocaust on the remaining railway tracks.



The march began in 1988 as part of an education program for young Jews.



Six United States ambassadors, including Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman and Georgette Mosbacher, the ambassador to Poland, were among the international representatives who attended.



Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Poland's agriculture minister also walked in the march.



An estimated 1.1 million people died at Auschwitz-Birkenau during Nazi Germany's brutal World War II occupation of Poland.



Most of them were European Jews but the victims of the death camp also included Polish resistance members, Roma, and Russian prisoners of war.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP