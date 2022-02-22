Amid Increased Shelling, Anxiety Grows Near Horlivka In Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian government soldiers on the outskirts of the eastern city of Horlivka say they are being increasingly shelled by Russia-backed separatists. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence bids of separatists in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered his troops to the territories. Western countries have strongly condemned the move, calling it a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Despite the shelling, Ukrainian forces near Horlivka say they won't be provoked.