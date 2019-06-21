House Democrat Caucus Proposes Russian Sanctions Compromise

WASHINGTON -- A group of House Democrats has proposed a broad range of sanctions against Russia, including its sovereign debt and wealthiest citizens, to punish the Kremlin for interfering in U.S. elections.



The June 21 proposal combines pieces of legislation already submitted by Republican and Democratic members of Congress and offers a compromise that the group hopes can pass both houses.

The proposal also includes measures to enhance voting security and the transparency of online political ads.



The 27 House Democrats recommend sanctioning Russian liquefied natural gas projects abroad, Russian banks that support Kremlin efforts to undermine democracy, as well as the nation's cybersecurity industry.

They also propose sanctioning people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including politicians, oligarchs and their family members.



"Republicans and Democrats agree that a foreign adversary should never be able to sow discord in our political system and interfere in our electoral process. The United States must send a clear signal to the world that any attempt to undermine American democracy will be met with swift and severe consequences," the proposal stated.



Special Counsel Robert Mueller in March concluded that Russia carried out "multiple, systematic efforts" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including through hacking and social media manipulation.



Russia's interference has spawned 11 Congressional bills that seek to enhance and defend the U.S. electoral process while also punishing the country for its actions.



The Democrats control the House while the Republicans hold the Senate, slowing down passage of legislation that some say is urgent as the United States prepares for a new presidential election cycle culminating in balloting in November 2020.



President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign this week. Democrats seeking to challenge him will host their first debate next week.



The United States has already imposed sanctions on some Russian companies and individuals for election interference. They followed earlier sanctions on Russian individuals and entities for Moscow's seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and its support for the separatists holding parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in a conflict that has killed some 13,000 people since April 2014.