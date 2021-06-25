'How Could This Happen?' Russians Sign Up For Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine, Get 'EpiVac' Instead

Many Russians are complaining that the COVID-19 vaccine they signed up to get was swapped for another without their knowledge. Some only found out when they asked about it. They were promised the domestically produced Sputnik V, but instead got a drug called EpiVacCorona produced by the Vector research center in the country's Novosibirsk region. Some scientists have questioned the effectiveness of "EpiVac" and people don't understand why they're being deceived over which vaccine they'll get.