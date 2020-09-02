How Lukashenka Has Wrestled For Control In The Belarusian City Of Hrodna

Accessibility links

Belarus

The western city of Hrodna has been a microcosm of the political crisis that has engulfed Belarus after protests erupted over a presidential election widely seen as rigged. The city was witness to the first protests and arrests. Later, local state TV broadcast a protest where city councilors apologized for police brutality. But then embattled President ​Alyaksandr Lukashenka replaced the regional governor and visited the local garrison, in an effort to regain his grip.

