HRW Urges Kazakh Authorities To Drop 'Dubious Fraud Charges' Against Women's Rights Activist
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Kazakh authorities to stop targeting well-known women’s rights advocate Dinara Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) with criminal charges in retaliation for her work.
In late December, a court in Kazakhstan issued an arrest warrant for Smailova, the self-exiled 55-year-old leader of the NeMolchiKZ group that monitors domestic violence in the Central Asian nation.
Kazakh authorities said at the time that Smailova was accused of financial fraud, violating laws on privacy and spreading false information.
Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she lived for some time, but after Tbilisi refused to allow her back in the country following an international trip last year, she moved to an EU member state where her asylum application is currently under review.
HRW said in its February 5 statement that the due process rights of Smailova should be upheld in full in any investigation and the authorities should ensure that the criminal justice system is not being manipulated and weaponized to silence her.
Smailova faces up to 10 years in prison on various criminal charges, including large-scale fraud. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.
“The authorities appear to be on a fishing expedition for evidence of wrongdoing by Smailova, raising serious concerns about the motivations in this case,” HRW's assistant Central Asia researcher Vika Kim said.
“The authorities’ spirited efforts against Smailova look more like an attempt to discredit her organization’s legitimate work, than a move to root out criminal activity.”
Bank accounts of Smailova's organization were frozen in Kazakhstan in November.
Smailova has been known as an outspoken critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's authorities for their failure to protect women and children from sexual and domestic violence.
Smailova's NeMolchiKZ foundation has consulted via the Internet thousands of women in Kazakhstan experiencing domestic violence and abuse.
The group's activities have led to the imprisonment of dozens of men on criminal charges of sexual violence.
About a dozen police officers have been held accountable for neglect and inaction, and more than 200 law enforcement officers faced disciplinary restrictions as a result of the work by Smailova's foundation.
Kyrgyz Activist Extradited From Russia Detained In Disputed Uzbek Border Deal
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek told RFE/RL on February 5 that activist Kanykei Aranova, who was extradited from Moscow last week, was placed in preliminary detention until March 22 as part of a case concerning protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal that led to the arrests of 27 activists, politicians, and journalists. Aranova was charged with inciting hatred and public calls to seize power. The 37-year-old Aranova left Kyrgyzstan for Russia in 2022 after she openly protested the border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Yandex, A Bellwether For Russia's Tech Industry, Leaves In Cut-Rate Deal
Yandex, once dubbed Russia’s Google for becoming the country’s dominant online search engine, will exit Russia entirely, selling its assets there in a deeply discounted $5.2 billion deal that marks the end of an era.
Under the agreement announced on February 5 by Yandex’s Netherlands-based corporate parent, a “purchaser consortium” that includes the company’s management, an investment fund linked to Russian oil giant LUKoil, and three other businessmen will take over Yandex’s operations inside Russia.
The Russian entity, meanwhile, takes over the vast bulk of the company’s revenue-generating businesses, including the country’s dominant search engine, and also major operations in things like online shopping, advertising, food delivery, taxis, maps, and other things.
The Dutch parent is expected to retain control of several non-Russian businesses, including operations in cloud computing, self-driving cars, and a number of patents and other intellectual property licenses.
The price takes into account a 50 percent discount mandated by law on the sale of assets of companies from "unfriendly countries" when they exit the local market.
“Since February 2022, the Yandex group and our team have faced exceptional challenges. We believe that we have found the best possible solution for our shareholders, our teams, and our users in these extraordinary circumstances,” Yandex’s board Chairman John Boynton said in a statement.
February 2022 is when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which sparked the exit of dozens of international companies from their Russian operations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed news of the sale.
“Yandex is one of the economy’s national champions in high tech and one of the largest companies,” he told reporters. “It’s important for us that the company continues to work in the country.”
Yandex was a long-admired company, in and out of Russia, not only for its search-engine dominance but its innovations and fast-moving efforts to move into lucrative online businesses such as ride hailing and food delivery. Its shares, which traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were held by major Western institutional investors.
The announcement caps a tumultuous 18-month period since the Kremlin’s decision to launch its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the wake of the invasion, Russian lawmakers passed measures that amount to censorship of news and independent information about the war, which the Kremlin euphemistically calls a “special military operation.”
In the weeks that followed, Yandex, whose search engine and news portals were a major source of information for Russians, came under pressure to skew search results, and direct readers to only specified news outlets.
Two board members resigned; several top executives departed, along with thousands of employees; and the company’s American Depositary Receipts, traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were frozen. The company decided to sell its news and entertainment channels.
Months later, Yandex announced a plan for a wholesale reorganization, with a possible exit from Russia. Aleksei Kudrin, a former finance minister and longtime Kremlin confidant viewed as a “liberal” policymaker, was brought on to help negotiate the restructuring.
But the talks faltered as reports emerged that powerful Kremlin-linked oligarchs were in the running to take it over, and Yandex’s board feared Western sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion might pose legal problems. Kudrin himself ended up being sanctioned by the United States, while the company’s co-founder, Arkady Volozh, who resigned months after the invasion, was hit with European Union sanctions.
The negotiations were complicated further last August when Volozh publicly criticized the Ukraine war, calling it “barbaric.”
Aside from LUKoil and the stake to be held by management, the other three Russian members of the “purchaser consortium” are relatively unknown. One previously was an executive at Gazprom, the state-controlled natural gas giant.
None of the buyers are “a target of, or owned or controlled by a target of, sanctions in the U.S., EU, U.K., or Switzerland,” the company said.
Bulgarian Interior Ministry Employee Detained On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia
Bulgarian national television reported on February 5 that investigators have detained an employee from the Interior Ministry's unit fighting organized crime on suspicion of spying for Moscow. Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security was quoted as saying that the person allegedly passed classified data to "Russian agents," including a former employee of the Russian Embassy in Sofia who was designated as persona non grata. In November, Bulgaria expelled Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the state-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta, who Sofia said posed "a threat to national security." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Four Killed In Kherson As Russia Steps Up Shelling Of Ukrainian Civilian Areas
Four civilians were killed on February 5 when Russian forces shelled the southern city of Kherson, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, amid a dramatic increase of the intensity of Moscow's bombardment of civilian areas in southern Ukraine.
"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire in a car that was hit by Russian artillery in Kherson around noon.... In total, the Russian shelling took the lives of four local residents. Another person was wounded," Klymenko wrote on Telegram messaging app.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian forces in November 2022 liberated Kherson as Russian troops retreated eastward across the Dnieper. Since then, Russian forces have regularly targeted the city with artillery and missiles from across the river, causing numerous deaths among civilians and destroying infrastructure.
In a separate Telegram message, Klymenko said that over the past week, the intensity of Russia's shelling of southern Ukraine increased by almost a quarter compared to previous weeks causing at least a dozen civilian deaths. Klimenko said that Russian forces attacked civilian areas more than 1,500 times over the past seven days.
"Attacks have been recorded on more than 570 settlements, with the largest number in the Zaporizhzhya region," Klymenko wrote.
"As a result of the Russian strikes over the past week, 12 people died and 60 people were wounded," he wrote.
Separately, Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the eastern region of Kharkiv, said 18 settlements in the region had been struck by Russian shells over the past 24 hours reported that in total, about 18 settlements of Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 78 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours, with the most intense ones being reported around the industrial city of Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the general staff of Ukraine's military reported on February 5.
Nearly two years into Russia’s mass invasion of Ukraine, the battlefield along the nearly 1,200-kilometer front line stretching from northeast Ukraine to Kherson has largely frozen, with Russia pushing forward in localized offensives near Kupyansk in the north, and around Avdiyivka to the south.
Siberian Activist Forcibly Placed In Psychiatric Clinic Again
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk forcibly placed noted activist and blogger Igor Gorlanov in a psychiatric clinic on unspecified grounds for a third time since 2019, lawyer Aleksei Pryanishnikov said on February 5. Gorlanov has been known for his open criticism of local and federal authorities, including President Vladimir Putin. In August 2023, a court in Novokuznetsk ordered the Finance Ministry to pay Gorlanov 100,000 rubles ($1,100) for an illegal one-month placement in a psychiatric clinic in December 2019. His lawyers said at the time that while in the clinic, Gorlanov's health deteriorated due to forced injections of unknown substances. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian-Appointed Minister In Ukraine's Lysychansk Killed In Missile Attack
A missile attack on a restaurant in Ukraine’s Russia-occupied city of Lysychansk killed Moscow-installed Emergency Minister Aleksei Poteleshchenko over the weekend, Russian media reports said on February 5. Russian officials accused Ukraine of targeting civilian buildings in Lysychansk, adding that, in all, 28 persons, including a child were killed in the attack. Ukrainian authorities in the region of Lysychansk said the restaurant’s bakery had produced bread for Russian troops invading Ukraine and its premises were used for meetings by occupying Russian officials. Kyiv has yet to comment officially on the deadly strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Submits Drafts On Extending Martial Law, Mobilization Amid Hints He Will Reshuffle Leadership
Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to his country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, draft laws to extend martial law and the military mobilization in the country as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark.
Zelenskiy's drafts provide for the extension of the two measures for another 90 days from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This will be the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the Verkhovna Rada will vote on the two measures.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The extensions, if approved by Ukrainian lawmakers, will overlap with Ukraine's presidential election cycle. A vote would have been held next month but is constitutionally prohibited from taking place when the country is under martial law.
In November, Zelenskiy strongly hinted at a potential delay of the presidential poll, saying it would be "irresponsible" to hold it under wartime conditions.
The two drafts were sent to lawmakers a day after Zelenskiy confirmed in an interview with Italian broadcaster RAI that he is considering operating changes among Ukraine's military and political leadership amid widespread speculation that he is about to dismiss General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military.
Zelenskiy, who has been reported to have a tense relationship with Zaluzhniy, said the changes he is considering are not aimed at individuals but regard "the direction of the country's leadership."
“When we talk about this, I mean a replacement of a series of state leaders, not just in a single sector like the military. If we want to win we must all push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, let ourselves down, we must have the right positive energy,” he said in the interview.
"I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the country's leadership," Zelenskiy added.
Polls show that Zaluzhniy is as popular, if not more so, than Zelenskiy, and some experts fear that were Zelenskiy to oust Zaluzhniy it would demoralize some of Ukraine troops and undermine national unity.
With reporting by RAI and AP
Kazakh Government Resigns, Toqaev Appoints Roman Sklyar As Acting Prime Minister
The Kazakh presidential service said on February 5 that the Central Asian nation's leader, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, accepted government's resignation and appointed Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister. According to the presidential decree, the government will continue its duties until the Cabinet's new staff is approved. No reason for the move was given. The decree took force immediately after it was signed. Toqaev was previously scheduled to chair a government session on the oil-rich former Soviet republic's economy on February 7.
Montenegro Extradites Business Partner Of 'Crypto King' To South Korea
PODGORICA -- Montenegro has extradited a business partner of Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King" who is wanted in both the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Kwon and his business partner Hon Chang-joon, who have been in custody in Montenegro for most of the past year, were sentenced by a court in June 2023 to four months in prison for traveling with forged passports after they tried to board a plane to Dubai.
Police said on February 5 that Hon Chang-joon was handed over to South Korean officials at the airport in Podgorica and was to be flown back to his home country based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.
Kwon remains in custody in Montenegro while officials decide whether he will be extradited to South Korea or the United States.
Kwon said in his defense at the time that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged.
A Montenegrin court on November 24 said Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea but that the final decision as to which country he will be extradited rests with Montenegro's Justice Minister Andrej Milovic. That decision has yet to be made.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May last year, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calls "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud."
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan has issued an eight-count indictment against Kwon for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy. His firm recently filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.
In his native south Korea, Kwon is wanted for fraudulent unfair trading and fraud.
Co-founder of TerraformLabs Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korea in April for violations of capital markets law.
France To Summon Russian Ambassador Over Slain Aid Workers
Russia's ambassador to France will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on February 5 over the deaths of two French aid workers last week in a bombardment in Ukraine, a diplomatic source told AFP. The ministry "will also denounce reinforced disinformation targeting France," the source said, days after defense chiefs flagged a "coordinated Russian scheme" to spread false information. Tensions have risen between Moscow and Paris in recent days, with the Russian government blasting a "militarist frenzy" in France after it announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Kyiv this month.
Popular Russian Singer's Tour Across Siberia Canceled At Request Of Pro-War Groups
Ogannes Tukhmanyan, an organizer of concerts of popular Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite, said on February 5 that the entertainer's tour across Siberia next month had been canceled. Last month, several groups that support Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine demanded local authorities cancel Orbakaite's concerts in the cities of Blagoveshchensk and Ulan-Ude, saying she holds a U.S. passport and permanently resides in the United States, "a country that provides a military support" to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Anti-War Candidate Vows To Fight As Election Commission Warns Of 'Flawed' Signatures
Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war presidential hopeful who has galvanized Russian opposition to President Vladimir Putin, said on January 5 that the Central Election Commission (TsIK) told him a technicality could keep him off the ballot in an election next month, but he vowed to fight the allegation.
Nadezhdin met with TsIK officials on February 5, five days after submitting more than the 100,000 support signatures needed to apply to be a candidate for the March 15-17 election as thousands of Russians were shown lining up to join his campaign.
The 60-year-old academic and former lawmaker said TsIK officials said they found "flaws" in more than 15 percent of the support signatures in his application, with a final decision expected on his candidacy on February 7.
"It will be enough for us to prove the eligibility of 4,500 signatures of the 9,209 that were recognized as invalid," Nadezhdin wrote on Telegram.
"If the Central Election Commission refuses to register me, I will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court."
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
Nadezhdin has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
The TsIK routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, the entire signature process forming a kind of filter against unwelcome developments.
Russia's presidential election law allows for flaws in up to 5 percent of signatures among 60,000 that are checked to approve a candidate's registration.
Nadezhdin's spokesman Pavel Burlakov said, "We do not agree with the commission's decision."
"The whole world has seen that we have compiled all the signatures fairly," Burlakov said.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate last week and approved almost immediately after the TsIK found a flaw rate of 0.15 percent in his supporting signatures.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Those who were expected to be Putin's main challengers currently are either incarcerated or fled the country, fearing for their safety.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
Russian Helicopter Crashes In Lake, Killing Three
Russia's emergencies service says one of its helicopters has crashed into Lake Onega, in the northwestern region of Karelia, killing all three crew on board. Communication was lost with the Mi-8 helicopter, which was on a training mission, on February 4, the service said. The wreckage was located some 11 kilometers from the shore of the lake, Europe's second-largest, at a depth of 50 meters, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement on February 5. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, authorities said, adding that an investigation has been opened. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
At Least 10 Police Officers Killed In Attack In Pakistan's Northwest Days Before Polls
Dozens of heavily armed fighters attacked a police station in Pakistan's volatile northwest before dawn on February 5, killing at least 10 police officers and wounding six others who fled, authorities said.
The attack, which comes just three days ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8, was not immediately claimed by any group. Pakistan has seen a growing number of militant attacks over the past several months.
The Chaudwan police station in Daraban, a town in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan, was attacked by dozens of fighters at around 3 a.m., local police said in a statement.
An hourslong firefight ensued between the security forces and the attackers, who also used grenades, said Daraban deputy police chief Malik Anees ul Hassan, adding that security forces were now searching for the perpetrators.
The attack was the second in two months in the same district, after a suicide car bomb killed at least 23 troops and wounded another 32 outside a police station on December 5.
Following that attack, claimed by a little-known group, Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan, believed to have ties with the Pakistani Taliban, Pakistani security forces launched several operations, killing dozens of militants across the region, according to the military.
Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State (IS) and other militant groups have for years attacked security forces and civilians in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Violence has also been on the rise the southwestern province of Balochistan, where four police officers and two civilians were killed late last month by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group.
The recent upsurge in violence in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has prompted security concerns among authorities ahead of the February 8 election, but Pakistan's election commission, after consultations with security officials, said that polls would go ahead as planned.
Central authorities said thousands of army and police will be deployed across Pakistan to ensure the safety of the election.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal But The House Speaker Declares It 'Dead On Arrival'
U.S. senators on February 5 released a highly anticipated $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies, but it quickly ran into opposition from House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson. The proposal could be the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid -- a major foreign policy goal shared by both the Senate’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, and top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell. But Johnson said on social media that it would be “dead on arrival” if it reaches the House.
U.S. Strikes Missiles In Yemen, Says Military
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen February 4 -- one meant for land attacks and the others for targeting ships. The strikes came a day after U.S. and British forces launched air raids against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthis. U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.
- By Reuters
Israel To Recruit Workers From Uzbekistan, India, Sri Lanka In Place Of Palestinians
Israel's government said on February 4 that it would bring in 65,000 foreign workers from Uzbekistan, India, and Sri Lanka to resume construction stalled since October 7 when Palestinian workers were sent home in the wake of the attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU. Some 72,000 Palestinian workers were employed on construction sites in Israel prior to the attack, which prompted the government to lay them off and exclude them from Israel for security reasons. A Housing Ministry spokesperson said new groups of foreign workers were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Turkey Confirms Imminent Putin Visit, Without Specifying Date
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan on February 4 confirmed an imminent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, without announcing an exact date. "This visit will provide us the opportunity to discuss numerous issues," the minister told state television. Local media have mentioned February 12 as a likely date, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office hasn't confirmed it. Turkey -- which would be the first NATO member that Putin has visited since the February 2022 start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- last month finally approved Sweden's entry into the Atlantic alliance.
Russia Charges Self-Exiled Ex-Duma Deputy Who Opposed War With 'High Treason'
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov, a former State Duma deputy who opposed President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, with high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.
Ponomaryov confirmed the charges in a Facebook post on February 4, saying the FSB has “opened several criminal cases, including treason in the form of defection to the side of the enemy [and] participation in calls for terror, all combined into one proceeding.”
“By the way, I have also combined all forms of struggle against Putinism in one proceeding. And something tells me that my efficiency will be higher,” he said in mocking the Kremlin.
A year ago, Ponomaryov, was added to the Interior Ministry's list of alleged terrorists and extremists, a move often used to crack down on political opponents.
Ponomaryov, 48, was the lone lawmaker at the State Duma who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived after obtaining citizenship.
His current whereabouts are unclear, but the Facebook post indicated that he was in Berlin.
In August 2022, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ponomaryov on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from his interview to the Forum of a Free Russia YouTube channel, in which he condemned the war in Ukraine.
The FSB, in its statement, said that "the Investigative Directorate opened and consolidated into a single criminal case” the charges of “high treason in the form of siding with an enemy,” “participation in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist under Russian laws,” and “public Internet calls for activities aimed against Russia’s security.”
Report: G7, EU Consider Plan To Use Frozen Russian Assets As Collateral To Help Rebuild Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading industrial nations and the EU are considering a proposal to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, according to a report on February 4 by Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter. Under the proposal, Ukraine’s allies could sell debt to contribute to the reconstruction of the country. Frozen assets would be used as collateral. Proponents argue that any eventual settlement to the conflict under international law will find Russia liable to pay for the damage it has caused. Should Russia refuse, claims could be made on the frozen assets, proponents said.
- By dpa
Berlin Monitoring Targeted Disruptions To Baltic Satellite Navigation
German security agencies are closely tracking targeted disruptions of satellite navigation in the Baltic Sea region. German security researchers, aviation experts, and military personnel are monitoring the GPS interference closely, locating specific sources of interference, though these have not been made public. "Since December 2023, sporadic interference with the navigation signals emitted by the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite navigation system has been reported from the northeastern area of German airspace," the German Transport Ministry told the dpa news agency. Specialists say Russia could be one possible source of the disruptions. Moscow protects its own cities with a kind of jamming shield against attacks.
At Least 40 Police Officers Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Pakistan
At least 40 police officers were injured in a bus-truck collision in the Buner region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials told Radio Mashaal on February 4. An official with the regional rescue agency said 50 people were on the police bus when it was hit by a truck near the village of Mandlam. The personnel were in the region to conduct work related to upcoming elections. Serious road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure, and the use of unfit vehicles. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Republican Lawmakers Announce Bill That Provides More Military Aid To Israel But None For Ukraine
Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would move forward on a new package of military aid to Israel that leaves out more assistance for Ukraine. The top Republican in the House, Mike Johnson, unveiled the plan in a letter to Republican colleagues on February 3. The proposal sets up a legislative clash with a competing measure being finalized in the Senate. That measure pairs major changes to U.S. immigration policies with a wider package of military aid for both Israel and Ukraine. President Joe Biden has pleaded with lawmakers to authorize new Ukraine aid, while Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for the November presidential election, has signaled opposition.
