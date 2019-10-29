Huge Cyberattack Hits Georgian Websites

Two Georgian television stations, Imedi and Maestro, and thousands of websites have been knocked out, in what was thought to be a wide-scale cyberattack.



The attacks occurred on October 28 and also affected court websites containing docket information and personal data.



“The network is paralyzed,” Imedi spokesman Irakli Chikhladze said on Facebook. “We’re not getting a signal, we can’t go on air, and can’t use the editing computers. We are working to get back on air as soon as possible!”



Maestro TV reported that their server had been hacked.



“The broadcasting of the channel was suspended. The channel’s IT service is trying to resume broadcasting,” the TV station said.



Georgia’s Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the suspected cyberattacks of various websites.



In many cases, website home pages were replaced with an image of former President Mikheil Saakashvili with the caption "I'll be back,” the BBC reported.



More than 2,000 websites, including nongovernmental organizations and private companies, were targeted, according to the British public broadcaster.

