Thousands Form Human Chain In Minsk Following Arrest Of Opposition Candidate

Thousands Form Human Chain In Minsk Following Arrest Of Opposition Candidate

Thousands of Minsk residents formed a human chain in the Belarusian capital on June 18 to show their solidarity with Viktar Babaryka, a potential challenger to President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in an upcoming presidential election who has been arrested by the authorities on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, and other jailed opponents of Lukashenka. The participants stood in line, standing far apart from each other over coronavirus concerns.

