Thousands of ethnic Pashtuns attended a rally held on January 12 in the city of Bannu. The event was organized by the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM), a civic rights group with broad support in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Some participants carried portraits of their relatives who are unaccounted for. The PTM says at least 2,500 residents of the region have disappeared in an unexplained way.