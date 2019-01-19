Hundreds In Moscow Commemorate Slain Lawyer And Journalist

Several hundred people marched in central Moscow on January 19 to honor human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova, who were gunned down in Moscow ten years ago.

Markelov and Baburova, who were known for crusading against ultranationalist violence, were shot dead in broad daylight near the Kremlin in 2009.

Two young neo-Nazi group members, Nikita Tikhonov and Yevgenia Khasis, were convicted of the killings in 2011. Tikhonov was sentenced to life in prison for murder and Khasis to 18 years for helping him.

Markelov had represented investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was murdered in 2006, as well as Chechen civilians abused by Russian troops.



The killings sparked accusations that the Kremlin was not doing enough to hunt down the attackers of activists and journalists.