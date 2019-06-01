Hungarian Court Orders Arrest Of Ukrainian Ship Captain In Deadly Capsize

A Hungarian court has ordered the arrest of the Ukrainian captain whose cruise ship collided with a pleasure boat on the Danube, capsizing the boat and killing at least seven South Korean tourists.



The Budapest court on June 1 ordered the 64-year-old captain, identified as Yuriy C. from the Black Sea port of Odesa, for one month.



The captain, who was detained on May 30, one day after the collision, has denied any wrongdoing, and no formal charges have brought against him yet.



It is so far unclear what caused the accident, in which the 135-meter cruise ship hit the smaller pleasure boat in Budapest, causing it to sink.



Officials say seven South Korean citizens survived the crash and seven are confirmed dead. Nineteen South Koreans and two Hungarians are listed as missing and all are feared dead.



Hungarian efforts to recover bodies have been hampered by high water levels.



A spokesman for Swiss-based Viking Cruises, which owned the vessel operated by the Ukrainian, said in a statement that it was cooperating with investigators.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP