Hungary Sets Vote For April With Orban Facing Tight Race

Hungary's president has set April 3 as the date for the Central European country's next general elections, expected to be a tough test for Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government.

"I announce the date (for the parliamentary) election as April 3," President Janos Ader said in a statement posted on his website.

Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, faces a challenge to his rule with multiple opposition parties agreeing to unite behind one candidate for the first time.

Recent polls suggest a close race against the coalition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay.

Orban's critics say his ruling Fidesz party has dismantled democratic institutions in Hungary, while trashing judicial independence and controlling the media.

He has also stepped up an anti-LGBT campaign as part of an ongoing drive to depict itself as the guardian of Christian values against Western liberalism that also includes a hard-line anti-immigration policy.