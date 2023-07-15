Budapest Pride March Draws Thousands In Protest Against Government’s Anti-LGBT Moves

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the Pride march -- an annual international LGBT rights celebration event -- in the Hungarian capital. On July 15 participants protested against tightening restrictions over public displays of LGBT community members’ identities and information about them. A protester could be seen carrying a poster with a question “Are you going to wrap me in foil, too?” -- a reference to a major bookstore in Budapest having been imposed a hefty fine earlier in the week for the sale of an LGBT-themed British webcomic and novel, Heartstopper, without closed wrapping. In 2021 Prime Minister Viktor Orban banned the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among those under 18 in books and films despite strong criticism from rights groups and the European Union. On the eve of the Pride event, the embassies of the United States, Germany, and 36 other countries urged Hungary to protect LGBT rights and scrap discriminatory laws.