Seven Killed After Car Carrying Migrants Crashes In Southern Hungary

Hungarian authorities say seven people were killed and four injured after a car carrying migrants crashed into a house near the border with Serbia.

The incident took place late on December 13 in the southern village of Morahalom, when the driver of the car refused to stop for a police check and tried to escape in high speed, police said.

The car, which had a Serbian license plate and was carrying 10 migrants, then crashed into a house and rolled over.

Police said the driver, who was also injured, was detained, and that proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal accident.

The so-called Balkan route to wealthier European Union countries is used by migrants and refugees escaping conflict, hardship, and persecution.

The number of migrants illegally entering the EU by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, the bloc's border agency Frontex said in August, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan.

