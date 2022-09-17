News
Hungary Says New Laws Intended To Allay EU Concerns Over Corruption
BUDAPEST -- The Hungarian government, seeking to prevent a blocking of European Union funds over corruption concerns, said it is ready to send new laws to parliament in the coming days to overcome Brussels’ objections.
The remarks on September 17 come just days ahead of an expected announcement by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, that the bloc is ready to suspend the transfer of some EU funds to Hungary over the corruption concerns.
It also comes after the European Parliament on September 15 approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
The European Parliament voted 433-to-123 with 28 abstentions to approve the report, which said Hungary had become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the leadership of [Prime Minister Viktor] Orban's nationalist government, and that its undermining of the bloc’s democratic values had taken the country out of the community of democracies.
Fidesz, Orban's ruling party, blasted the European Parliament for the resolution, calling it "unforgivable" that "the European Parliament is attacking Hungary again."
On September 17, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said Budapest would establish an anti-corruption department and a working group with nongovernmental organizations to oversee spending of the EU funds based on commission requirements.
"The government has either accepted the requests of the European Commission, or in the areas where we could not accept them, we have managed to reach a compromise that is satisfactory to both parties," Gulyas told reporters.
"At today's meeting, the government discussed these commitments and has approved them," he said, adding that the new laws are to take effect in November. "Instead of mutual distrust, the constructive series of negotiations with the commission over the past two months can be seen as a step toward mutual trust."
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has clashed often with the bloc over issues such as judicial independence, public procurement, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
Since sweeping to power on his nationalist agenda in 2010, Orban, who characterizes the country as an "illiberal democracy," has rewritten the constitution and key aspects of electoral laws and consolidated allies' control of nearly every major media outlet in the country.
The European Parliament report actually blamed the European Union's other 26 members for being "inactive" to Orban's democratic abuses during his rule, saying part of the problem was "the inability of the [European] Council to make meaningful progress to counter democratic backsliding."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Ukraine Warns People Against Rushing Back To Newly Liberated Settlements In Kharkiv Region
KYIV -- Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has urged people not to rush back to newly liberated settlements in the Kharkiv region and to allow authorities to restore security measures as shelling continues in the area.
"Our first task is to restore state and local authorities in de-occupied settlements,” she said on September 17 in a national broadcast.
Authorities are “about to start working in the Kharkiv region.... Shelling continues there. The situation has improved, but not enough to return,” she added. “My request and recommendation is to wait.
“Do not rush back. Allow the authorities to do everything to ensure that the territories are cleared, power is restored, and that Ukrainian [authority] is fully in place.”
In a massive counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the stabilization of the liberated communities is under way.
Russia recently has increased its missile attacks on civilian critical infrastructure in Ukraine. As a result of Russian strikes, many cities and towns in the area have been with without water or electricity.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Armenian Capital
YEREVAN -- Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, arrived in the Armenian capital on September 17 after the worst fighting in two years between Armenia and Azerbaijan left more than 200 dead.
The U.S. Embassy said Pelosi’s visit was the first to the South Caucasus nation for the California Democrat.
She is also the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia since the former Soviet republic’s independence in 1991.
Representative Jackie Speier, also a California Democrat and who is of Armenian descent, accompanied Pelosi on the three-day trip.
Pelosi said the trip was planned before the recent escalation of violence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The clashes that erupted on September 13 -- the worst since the two sides fought a war in 2020 -- ended "thanks to international involvement" overnight on September 15, Armenia's Security Council said after earlier failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on September 16 said that the death toll from the week's clashes with Azerbaijan had risen to at least 135.
"Unfortunately, it is not the final figure. There are also many wounded," he told a cabinet meeting.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on September 15 said 71 of its servicemen had been killed during the clashes.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the most recent hostilities, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of an unprovoked attack that reached into Armenian territory and Baku saying it was responding to shelling by Armenian forces.
Before the cease-fire was announced, Pashinian said Azerbaijani forces had struck and seized several Armenian settlements along their shared border and in territory beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku said it was responding to "provocations" by the Armenian side.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war that lasted six weeks in late 2020 and killed an estimated 6,000 people before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Belgrade Pride Activists Begin Scaled-Down March As Far-Right Opponents Clash With Police
BELGRADE -- LGBT pride supporters began a scaled-down walk in central Belgrade on September 17 after a larger parade was barred by Serbian authorities and as far-right opponents clashed with police on the city’s streets.
Several minor incidents were reported in capital, with right-wing activists and religious groups opposing the international EuroPride event gathering.
Police said 31 people were detained after anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and tried to cross police cordons.
Early in the evening, LGBT pride supporters walked on a route from the Constitutional Court to the nearby Tasmajdan Park in the center of Belgrade after authorities barred a planned longer march.
Even as the walk began, it remained unclear what the scale of it would be or how the authorities might react amid conflicting signals from government officials.
Police had blocked off pedestrian areas around streets where organizers had scheduled events and had also banned counter-protests scheduled by pro-Serbian Orthodox Church conservative groups and others.
As of early evening, some participants began walking a route that organizers had changed and shortened after the previous one was blocked by police.
National populist President Aleksandar Vucic last month suggested that the EuroPride march would not be allowed to go ahead but said the final decision lay in the hands of the Interior Ministry.
On September 13, the Interior Ministry officially announced the ban on the EuroPride Week's culminating march through downtown Belgrade and said it had similarly denied permission for a counterdemonstration the same day.
It concluded that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale."
On September 15, local organizer Marko Mihailovic told an Instagram livestream with RFE/RL's Balkan Service that his group had filed an appeal with a Serbian administrative court against the Interior Ministry's decision to block the event.
"The question is whether it will be a short walk or whether we will stand in one place, but we will go out into the streets," Mihailovic said. "It is important that we go out and that our voice is heard."
After the ban was announced, gay rights activists at a human rights conference jeered Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly lesbian but has been accused by the Serbian gay community of abandoning their cause.
Despite an official ban on a march, Brnabic earlier told prospective participants that "no one can stop you [from walking], because that is a fundamental human right."
The European Pride Organizers Association on September 17 said it had received guarantees from Brnabic that “she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon.”
"Serbia did not organize EuroPride because someone blackmailed it to stay on the European path but for the sake of Serbia, our people and society, as well as for the well-being of the entire region," she told a reception for foreign diplomats on the occasion of EuroPride Week.
Still, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on September 17 said police would not tolerate any violence on the streets of Belgrade and that it will strictly implement the law and the decisions of authorities and courts.
“All means permitted by law will be applied to anyone who violates public order and peace," he said.
EuroPride Week celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city nearly every year since 1992.
A 2010 Pride rally in Belgrade descended into violence that injured dozens of police and civilians when anti-LGBT mobs, including some clerics, swarmed and attacked participants, but subsequent Pride events took place without major incidents.
The Balkan country, which is bidding to eventually join the European Union, had been under intense international pressure to allow the march to take place.
The U.S., French, and British embassies, among others, issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Greenpeace Activists Block Unloading Of Russian Natural Gas At Finnish Terminal
Greenpeace environmental activists blocked the unloading of a shipment of Russian gas at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northern Finland.
"The shipment contained liquefied natural gas coming from Russia," Olga Vaisanen, a spokeswoman for Finnish state-owned company Gasum -- which imported the blocked gas -- told AFP on September 17.
The activists demanded that the Nordic nation cease importing Russian gas following the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February.
"It's completely unacceptable that Russian gas is still allowed to flow in Finland, more than six months after [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched his invasion," Greenpeace activist Olli Tiainen said in a statement.
"The Finnish government and Prime Minister Sanna Marin must ban all fossil fuel imports from Russia immediately," the group said on Twitter.
Officials said a Greenpeace vessel and activists in kayaks outside the loading dock had blocked the LNG tanker Coral Energy from docking. Other activists had climbed into the cranes used to unload the gas.
On September 8, Greenpeace prevented a tanker from unloading Russian LNG at a terminal in Nynashamn on Sweden's east coast.
The activists called on the Swedish government to immediately halt the import of Russian LNG.
The European Union and Sweden have not imposed sanctions on gas imports from Russia, only on oil and coal.
In May, Russia cut gas deliveries by pipeline to Finland -- claiming there were issues with payments -- but deliveries by sea have continued.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kazakh President Signs Legislation Changing Presidential Term, Name Of Capital
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has officially signed legislation to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year term and to change the name of the capital back to Astana from Nur-Sultan.
The action on September 17 came a day after Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of parliament, the Mazhilis, approved Toqaev’s proposal to make the changes as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
Toqaev had in 2019 changed the capital's name to Nur-Sultan in honor of his predecessor and the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev. But Toqaev has in recent months been attempting to distance himself from his increasingly unpopular predecessor.
On September 1, he called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term, while also proposing an increase in the presidential term from five to seven years. Under the new system, future presidents would be barred from seeking more than one term.
Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy,” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government protests started over a fuel price hike and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Woman Who Died After Arrest By Iran's Morality Police Buried Amid Chants Of 'Death To The Dictator'
A young Iranian woman who slipped into a coma while in the custody of Iran’s morality police has been laid to rest in her hometown of Saghez in Iran’s Kurdistan Province amid tight security measures.
Hundreds of people reportedly attended the September 17 funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died on September 16 a few days after being taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules.
Many mourners chanted “Death to the dictator,” according to amateur videos posted online.
Reports suggested that some of the angry mourners had marched toward the local governor's office to protest her death.
Police reportedly fired shots and tear gas to disperse the protesters. The Europe-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network said 15 people were injured, while reports suggested several people were arrested.
There were also reports of Internet disruptions in Saghez and several other cities in Iran's Kurdistan Province.
Amin’s death has led to widespread anger on social media, with many blasting Iranian authorities for promoting violence against women.
Eyewitnesses to Amini’s arrest told journalists that she appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
Mojgan Amini, Mahsa's mother, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview shortly before the news of her daughter's death that her family had filed a complaint with the Tehran police.
“My daughter was in perfect health before her arrest,” she told Radio Farda.
In a statement on September 16, Tehran police insisted "there was no physical encounter" between officers and Amini.
Police said Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated.”
Closed-circuit television footage carried by state TV appeared to show a woman identified as Amini falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station. RFE/RL could not verify the video.
Iran has in past months intensified its crackdown on women challenging the hijab rule, which became compulsory following the 1979 revolution.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) on September 16 called for “a transparent investigation” into Amini’s death, while also calling on Iranian authorities to abolish the compulsory hijab law and remove or reform other laws that deprive women of their rights.
The White House on September 16 called Amini's death "unforgivable."
"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses," President Joe Biden's national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Twitter.
Zelenskiy Calls On Global Community To Condemn Russian 'Terrorist State' Following Discovery Of Mass Burial Site
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the international community to condemn the Russian "terrorist state” following the discovery of a mass burial site and evidence of torture in Izyum, days after the city was retaken from Russian forces during Ukraine’s successful offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Speaking in his nightly video address on September 16, Zelenskiy said Russia should be punished with tougher sanctions.
"There is already clear evidence of torture, humiliating treatment of people. Moreover, there is evidence that Russian soldiers, whose positions were not far from this place, shot at the buried just for fun," he said.
Zelenskiy compared the discoveries made in Izyum this week with the Bucha massacre in the spring and reiterated his call for an international tribunal to be set up to hold Russia accountable for any crimes it committed in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that at least 440 bodies had been found at the site in Izyum.
The UN Human Rights Office said it planned to send investigators to Izyum.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the reports as "repugnant" but said they were "in keeping with the kind of depravity and the brutality with which Russian forces have been prosecuting this war."
The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, called for the creation of an international war crimes tribunal after the new mass burial sites were found.
"Russia left behind mass graves of hundreds of shot and tortured people in the Izyum area. In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Twitter.
"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added.
Moscow has not commented on the mass burial site in Izyum, which was a Russian frontline stronghold before Ukraine's counteroffensive forced its forces to flee.
Reacting to the reports, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said war crimes in Ukraine cannot be hidden.
"In terms of the totality of the scale [of potential war crimes], I don't know. But I would tell you that the world will discover that. War crimes cannot be hidden, especially things like mass graves," Milley told reporters traveling with him after arriving in Estonia for a NATO gathering.
Milley lauded Ukraine's military for seizing the "strategic initiative" from Russia -- suggesting that Ukraine had momentum in the war.
Asked whether Ukraine would be able to retake all its territory, Milley said: "The offensives are in the early stages. We're only looking at probably about two weeks so far. And it remains to be seen how far the Ukrainians can press this fight. So I think we'll have to wait and see how the fighting develops."
WATCH: The speed and efficiency of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv came as a stunning surprise to the Russian military. Ukraine went to great lengths to keep its counteroffensive secret, including deliberately deceiving Russian forces about its military maneuvers. RFE/RL spoke to some of the soldiers involved, who described their tactics.
Meanwhile, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted local authorities in Russia's Belgorod region as saying Ukrainian shelling from across the border had killed one person in the area. The report could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian authorities say that Russian forces have used the border region to fire missiles into nearby Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
In a Twitter update on September 17, British military intelligence said Ukraine continued its offensive operations in the northeast of the country while Russian forces have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove.
"Russia likely sees maintaining control of this zone as important because it is transited by one of the few main resupply routes Russia still controls from the Belgorod region of Russia," the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
"Russia will likely attempt to conduct a stubborn defense of this area, but it is unclear whether Russia's frontline forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to withstand another concerted Ukrainian assault," it added.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Kyrgyz-Tajik Cease-Fire Holds After Quiet Night
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major overnight incidents on September 17, indicating that a cease-fire agreed after intense fighting on September 16 remained in effect, despite accusations of sporadic shelling by both sides.
Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled.
Tajik border guards said in a statement on September 17 that the situation at the border between the two countries is “relatively stable.” It added, however, that "in some cases, the cease-fire is violated by Kyrgyz servicemen.”
The two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute this week.
The Kyrgyz border guard service accused Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars. Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyz forces of bombarding an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry" in the same area.
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.
Both countries still host Russian military bases, and Moscow again on September 16 called for a halt in the fighting.
Kyrgyzstan, which on September 16 reported 24 deaths and 87 wounded, said one border village was shelled by mortars for five minutes early on September 17 after an otherwise quiet night.
Kyrgyz hospitals and clinics also treated 103 people wounded in the shelling, authorities said.
Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry on September 17 declared a state of emergency in the Batken region bordering Tajikistan. The ministry said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the region’s residents and mobilize “certain forces.”
Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry had earlier said that 136,000 people were evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting.
Tajik border guards said on September 16 that several Tajik villages had been struck by Kyrgyz helicopters and drones.
In a statement on September 17, the border service said Kyrgyzstan continues the "deployment of additional military forces and means on the border.”
A senior official from the Tajik Ministry of Health, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that 23 civilians and eight military personnel had been killed on the Tajik side since September 14.
Tajikistan also said that Tajik and Kyrgyz border troop commanders held talks to discuss the implementation of the cease-fire.
The Kyrgyz border service confirmed the new round of talks on September 17.
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a September 17 statement that it was concerned about the upsurge of military activities along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and its humanitarian consequences.
"While conducting military operations, all feasible precautionary measures must be taken to avoid incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects,” Sangeeta Koenig , the head of the ICRC regional delegation in Central Asia, said, adding that “respecting international humanitarian law is an obligation of the parties to the armed conflict.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Tajik and Kyrgyz services, Reuters, and AP
Death Of Iranian Woman After Arrest Over Hijab Sparks Protests, Strong International Reaction
The death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman three days after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules has sparked strong reactions both domestically and internationally.
Doctors on September 16 declared Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
Eyewitnesses to her arrest told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
The report of Amini's death sparked protests in Tehran. Videos posted on social media showed protesters chanting "Death to the dictator" -- a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- as drivers honked their car horns in a Tehran square near the hospital where Amini was treated.
The White House on September 16 called Amini's death "unforgivable."
"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses," President Joe Biden's national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Twitter.
Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran who is involved in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said those responsible for her death must be held accountable.
"Mahsa Amini's death after injuries sustained in custody for an 'improper' hijab is appalling," he said on Twitter. "Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights."
Amnesty International also reacted, calling for an investigation into the “suspicious” death.
"The so-called 'morality police' in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her three days before her death while enforcing the country's abusive, degrading and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice," the human rights group added.
Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.
A few hours after her arrest, her family was informed that Amini had been hospitalized.
Mojgan Amini, Mahsa's mother, told RFE/RL in an interview shortly before the news of her daughter's death that her family has filed a complaint with the Tehran police.
"My daughter was in perfect health before her arrest," she said.
The media center of the Tehran police department has denied eyewitness claims that Amini was beaten, saying she was transferred to one of the police departments in Tehran for "justification and education" about the hijab when she "suddenly suffered a heart problem."
Amini's death also provoked widespread reaction in social networks.
American actress Leah Remini asked her followers to join her in sharing Mahsa's name and story.
"The fact that she was arrested for the improper wearing of the hijab makes it even more horrifying," Remini said in a tweet.
Some Iranian lawmakers have also criticized the behavior of police over the incident, while President Ebrahim Raisi has asked the interior minister to investigate the case.
In a statement on September 16, Tehran police insisted "there was no physical encounter" between officers and Amini.
Police said Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated.”
Closed-circuit television footage carried by state TV appeared to show a woman identified as Amini falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station. RFE/RL could not verify the video.
Asghar Farhadi, the well-known film director, wrote on Instagram that in the face of the "endless cruelty" of the authorities, "we have put ourselves to sleep."
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Allows Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Prerecord General Assembly Address
The UN General Assembly has voted to let Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy address next week's annual meeting of world leaders in a prerecorded video.
The 193-member General Assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow Zelenskiy to use the format for his address as opposed to requiring him to travel to New York to make his speech in person.
The decision gives Zelenskiy a big political stage at the meeting, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend.
Russia, Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua, and Syria were the seven countries that voted against granting Zelenskiy the exception.
Ukraine's UN mission had argued that Zelenskiy "cannot participate in-person at the meetings of the General Assembly due to ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said Moscow was always in favor of "in-person diplomacy at the UN," but accused Western countries of a double standard.
Polyansky told the General Assembly the representatives of African countries, who frequently encounter similar difficulties traveling to New York, have been refused.
An amendment submitted by Belarus that would have allowed any world leader to address the assembly in a prerecorded video message failed.
For the past two years world leaders have been allowed to submit their speeches in prerecorded videos because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year they are expected to travel to New York to speak to the UN General Assembly in person.
Within a week of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly voted to reprimand Moscow and demand it withdraw its troops. Three weeks ago the assembly again denounced Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Belarusian 'Railway Guerrilla' Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison
A court in the eastern Belarusian city of Vitsebsk has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison on charges of damaging railways to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to war-torn Ukraine.
The Vitsebsk regional court sentenced Syarhey Kanavalau on September 16 after finding him guilty during a closed-door hearing of preparing and implementing an act of terrorism and premeditated acts to incite ethnic and social hatred.
The Interior Ministry said earlier that Kanavalau, who worked at the railway system's security unit in Vitsebsk, was suspected of planning to damage a system that ensures the safety of railway traffic.
Kanavalau, who has been declared a political prisoner by human rights organizations in Belarus, is one of an estimated 60 activists arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms headed to Ukraine as part of Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
The other cases are still being investigated.
The campaign called "railway war" was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western countries have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
With reporting by Zerkalo
Kazakh Opposition Politician Quanyshalin Announces Decision To Run For President
Kazakh opposition politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin has announced his decision to take part in the country's next presidential election and asked NGOs to help him get his name on the ballot.
In his video statement on Facebook on September 16, Quanyshalin called on nongovernmental organizations that have at least nine branches across the country to help him get registered as a candidate as required under Kazakh election law.
Quanyshalin is the second politician to express his willingness to run for president in the Central Asian country since President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced on September 1 that the next presidential poll would be held more than two years ahead of schedule.
Toqaev said he plans to take part in the election, the date of which is expected to be set next week.
The 73-year-old Quanyshalin was a lawmaker in 1994-95. He later turned into a staunch critic of the government and tried several times to register a political party, but his attempts were rejected.
Jailed Russian Journalist Ponomarenko Says She Attempted Suicide In Detention Center
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in April on accusations of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, says she attempted suicide by cutting her wrists to protest her pretrial incarceration.
Ponomarenko told the Altai regional court on September 16 that she suffers depression, claustrophobia, and histrionic personality disorder, and therefore needs to be transferred to house arrest to be with her daughters, but the court rejected her appeal and remanded her in custody until at least September 29.
In early September Ponomarenko was placed in a punitive solitary cell for breaking a window that was covered by paper.
"Being placed in a cell with windows covered by paper I consider torture. I do not impose any danger to society. The only person I could inflict damages on because of depression is myself," Ponomarenko said at the hearing, speaking over a video link.
Ponomarenko, who is currently in pretrial detention in the Siberian city of Barnaul, was arrested in St. Petersburg and later transferred to her native city, where she worked for the RusNews website.
She said in July that she was forcibly taken to a psychiatric clinic, where she was ordered to undergo a "psychiatric evaluation" and forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
The psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects does not include any injections.
Ponomarenko, who is the mother of two young children, faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the Russian air strike on a theater on March 16 in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed.
A Russian law passed in early March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
With reporting by RusNews and OVD-Info
Eight Stabbed In Southern Iran In Fresh Attack At Mosque
Eight people have been stabbed by unknown assailants in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, the latest in a series of assaults against clerics and religious people around the country.
The Rokna news website quoted the police chief of Shiraz as saying that the attack, carried out by a 32-year-old man, occurred after the end of a prayer ceremony at the Haj Abbas Mosque in Shiraz on September 16.
No further details were immediately available.
There has been an increase in reports of attacks on clerics and religious people in various parts of Iran in recent months, which coincides with rising tensions among the population over worsening living conditions.
Among them, a member of the Basij in the southern city of Kazeroon died on September 1 after being stabbed by a 15-year-old.
In July, a young Iranian cleric named Mojtaba Hosseini was stabbed several times in the back while giving a sermon in the city of Karaj, while the same month, an imam was injured in an assassination attempt by an assailant passing by on a motorcycle in Isfahan.
Among other incidents, two imams were attacked by unknown assailants in the central Iranian city of Qom.
Mohammad Taghi Fazel Meybodi, a senior member of the Islamic Seminary of Qom, said earlier that many clerics and seminary students didn't appear in public gatherings because of the "teasing or cursing" they hear from people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany Wants Belarus Excluded From Euro 2024 Soccer Qualifiers
Germany's Interior Ministry has called on European soccer's governing body, UEFA, to exclude Belarus from the Euro 2024 competition because of Minsk's support for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the German weekly Der Spiegel has reported.
"Not only Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in violation of international law, but also Belarus, as a major supporter of the Russian leadership, should be excluded from all international football matches and tournaments," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote in a letter addressed to UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin, Der Spiegel reported on September 16.
Unlike other federations, UEFA has only excluded Russia from competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer must "live up to its responsible role and show a united stance against this form of human rights abuse," Faeser wrote.
"All those responsible must be deprived of every opportunity to participate in sport, exert influence, or represent themselves in any other way."
Germany will host the Euro 2024 tournament. The draw for the qualifying group stage will take place in Frankfurt on October 9.
Based on reporting by Der Spiegel and dpa
Germany Takes Over Rosneft Refineries In Move To Secure Energy Supplies
Germany says it has taken control of a major oil refinery owned by the German unit of Russia's Rosneft as a step to bolster energy security for the country amid oil and gas cuts by Moscow in retaliation for Western sanctions against it because of the invasion of Ukraine.
The German Economy Ministry said in a statement on September 16 that it had placed the Rosneft unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator, the Federal Network Agency, giving it control of the PCK Schwedt, MiRo, and Bayernoil refineries.
"Rosneft Deutschland accounts for around 12 percent of Germany's oil-processing capacity, making it one of the largest oil-processing companies in Germany," the statement said.
"The trustee administration counteracts the impending threat to the security of the energy supply and lays an essential foundation for the preservation and future of the Schwedt location," it added.
Rosneft Deutschland did not comment on the move, but Rosneft said it could go to court to challenge the decision, which it said was illegal.
Across Europe, countries have been racing to bolster their energy supplies as they tighten sanctions on Russia, the continent's main oil and gas supplier.
In turn, Moscow has retaliated by reducing gas flows and has even threatened to shut the taps of completely, sending prices soaring and raising the prospect of energy rationing in Europe this winter.
With reporting by Reuters
Deadly Explosions Hit Buildings Of Russian Occupation Officials In Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk Regions
Deadly explosions have rocked office buildings used by Russian-imposed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk, killing two separatist prosecutors and other officials.
One explosion on September 16 hit the building of the de facto Prosecutor-General's Office of the so-called "Luhansk people's republic" in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk, parts of which have been under the control of Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
Pro-Russian media reports say separatist de facto Prosecutor-General Sergei Gorenko and his deputy were killed by the blast. According to the reports, an explosive device detonated in Gorenko's office in the regional capital, Luhansk, which is located far from the front line.
Russian-appointed Luhansk administrator Leonid Pasechnik in a post on Telegram blamed Kyiv for the attack and called Ukraine a "terrorist state" under its current leadership.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter the deaths were either the result of organized crime or a Russian purge of witnesses to "war crimes" in the area.
In a separate attack, Kirill Stremousov, the Russia-appointed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, said the building of the region's administration was hit by a missile fired by Ukrainian armed forces on September 16. Kyiv has not commented on the statement.
Another Russian-appointed official in Kherson said the chief of the labor department was wounded and her driver killed in the attack.
Stremousov said the missile hit the building as Russia-imposed leaders of the region's districts, towns, and cities were holding a meeting.
Video taken after the explosion showed the building had suffered heavy damage.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, told RFE/RL that the building was a "decision-making center" for the occupation administration.
He also said a meeting was taking place at the time of the attack, and as a result of the explosion, "many Russian soldiers and collaborators died." He said, however, that there was no official data on the victims.
Kherson has been under Russian armed forces' control since March, just weeks after the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine.
In another attack in southern Ukraine, Russian-installed officials said two local officials had been killed overnight in a "double murder" that they also blamed on Ukraine.
Oleg Boyko, the de facto deputy head of the administration of the port town of Berdyansk, and his wife, Lyudmila, who headed a commission preparing a referendum on whether the Zaporizhzhya region should join Russia, were killed in their garage, the city administration said.
There were no further details on the circumstances of the deaths, which could not be independently verified.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Single Seven-Year Presidential Term, Renaming Of Capital
NUR-SULTAN -- The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, has approved a presidential proposal to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year presidential term.
Deputies also approved on September 16 a proposal by a parliamentary group to change the name of the Central Asian nation's capital back to Astana from Nur-Sultan as part of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to create "a new Kazakhstan."
The proposals were included in a bill containing constitutional amendments that is now expected to be signed into law by Toqaev, who changed the capital's name to Nur-Sultan in 2019 in honor of his predecessor and the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
On September 1, Toqaev, who has been distancing himself from his predecessor, called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term in office while also proposing an increase of the presidential term to seven years from five years, while barring future presidents from seeking more than one term.
Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike and exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends enriched themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and don't change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Hungary's Ruling Party Reacts Angrily To European Parliament Ruling Country Not A 'Full Democracy'
Fidesz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling party, has blasted the European Parliament (EP) after it approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
The EP voted 433 to 123 with 28 abstentions on September 15 to approve a report that said Hungary had become "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under the leadership of Orban's nationalist government and that its undermining of the bloc's democratic values had taken the country out of the community of democracies.
The nonbinding vote is mainly symbolic as it singles out Hungary for allegedly failing to uphold values enshrined in the EU treaty such as "respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities."
The report says democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary have eroded through the "deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government" since the EP launched an investigation into Hungary's democratic norms in 2018.
"It is unforgivable that, while people are suffering from the severe economic effects of wartime inflation and misguided sanctions, the European Parliament is attacking Hungary again," said Balazs Hidveghi, a Fidesz deputy in the EP.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has clashed often with the bloc over issues such as judicial independence, public procurement, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
Since sweeping to power on his nationalist agenda in 2010, Orban, who characterizes the country as an "illiberal democracy," has rewritten the constitution and key aspects of electoral laws and consolidated allies' control of nearly every major media outlet in the country.
The EP report actually blames the European Union's other 26 members for being "inactive" to Orban's democratic abuses during his rule, saying part of the problem was "the inability of the [European] Council to make meaningful progress to counter democratic backsliding."
The report comes just days ahead of an expected announcement by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, that the bloc is ready to suspend the transfer of some EU funds to Hungary over the alleged democratic violations.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Dozens Of Deaths Reported As Violence Erupts Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border, Despite Cease-Fire Agreement
Dozens have been killed on both sides in border clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan that involved heavy artillery along disputed areas and a reported drone attack on a village in Tajikistan.
The reports about heavy casualties came after the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan early on September 16 said they had agreed to a cease-fire and ordered their troops to withdraw as reports of clashes raised security concerns in Central Asia.
The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said 24 people were killed and 87 wounded in the clashes. It said early on September 17 that five injured children were among the wounded and that they had been sent to Bishkek for treatment.
The head of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that the shooting had stopped but the situation remained critical. He said the losses were mainly among military personnel.
The report of deaths and injuries on the Kyrgyz side came after a mosque in the village of Ovchi-Qalacha in the Bobojan Ghafurov district was hit by a Kyrgyz drone on the evening of September 16, according to multiple sources and a video sent to RFE/RL's Tajik Service.
Ahror Nematov, a resident of Ovchi-Qalacha, told RFE/RL that dozens were killed and injured.
A local official at the scene confirmed the attack on the mosque but said he did not have time to talk.
"We are evacuating the population from here," he said.
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days.
The news agency Asia-Plus confirmed on Telegram that a group of residents had been hit in an attack by a Kyrgyz drone.
"After the news about the cease-fire, the residents took to the streets, and at this time, the shot of a Kyrgyz drone hit the crowd," residents told the agency.
Six bodies can be seen in a video purportedly shot in the aftermath of the attack. The video was sent by a local resident to RFE/RL.
A local journalist in the Soghd region confirmed that the footage was filmed in Ovchi-Qalacha. The same information about the drone attack was published on Facebook with an announcement warning people not to go into the streets in crowds.
Tajik authorities blamed the Kyrgyz side, which they said "started firing again" and "using drones against the population and social infrastructures."
According to two sources, drones also were used in the Khoja A'lo district in Isfara on the evening of September 16.
There was no comment from the Kyrgyz side about the Tajik claims.
Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev said that President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the situation while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in neighboring Uzbekistan.
They agreed to a cease-fire and said a joint commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border should continue its work. Clashes over the poorly demarcated border are frequent, often flaring up and escalating quickly.
Japarov later flew to Bishkek, where he chaired an extraordinary session of the Security Council focusing on the situation along the border.
The Kyrgyz Border Service said earlier that fighting continued despite the cease-fire agreement.
"Violating the reached agreements, the Tajik side renewed gunfire at Kyrgyz border guards' positions in the settlements of Kulundu and Jany-Jer in the Leilek district," the border service said, adding that the Tajik side used multiple rocket launchers against positions in the Batken district.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.
Both countries still host Russian military bases, and Moscow again on September 16 called for a halt in the fighting.
The Kyrgyz border guard service has accused Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars.
The service also said the Tajik side early on September 16 had shelled suburbs of the regional capital, Batken, and areas close to the city's airport, damaging or fully destroying civil infrastructure.
Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyz forces of bombarding an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry" in the same area.
A civilian was killed and three injured, authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said.
Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken Province, which borders Tajikistan's northern Sughd region and features a Tajik exclave, Vorukh, has been a key hotspot in recent conflicts. Tajikistan does not consider Vorukh as an exclave as it believes parts of the disputed segment of the border near it are Tajik territory.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions and sporadic deadly clashes since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Speaker Confirms Visit To Armenia As Yerevan, Baku Say Border Situation Stabilized
The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has confirmed she will visit Armenia this weekend after the worst fighting in two years between Armenia and Azerbaijan left more than 200 dead.
Pelosi confirmed the trip after the Armenian Defense Ministry said a truce with Azerbaijan appeared to be holding.
Speaking to reporters in Berlin, she said she would travel on September 17 with a delegation that includes Representative Jackie Speier (Democrat-California), who is of Armenian descent.
"Tomorrow we are visiting Armenia because we received an invitation from the Armenians a long time ago. I wouldn't want to discuss the details of the visit, because when we travel, we don't want to be targeted, so I wouldn't want to say anything in advance," Pelosi said.
Pelosi said the trip was planned before the recent escalation of violence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The Armenian Defense Ministry earlier on September 16 said the "situation was unchanged" at the border following a deadly flare-up in fighting linked to a decades-old dispute between the Caucasus neighbors over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"As of [9 a.m.] on September 16, no change in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been recorded, said the ministry's press secretary, Aram Torosian.
The clashes that had erupted on September 13 -- the worst since the two sides fought a war in 2020 -- ended "thanks to the international involvement" overnight on September 15, Armenia's Security Council said, after earlier failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, telling him the conflict had stabilized.
"Border conflicts happen. Unfortunately, they have been associated with numerous casualties on both sides, but the main thing is that we have managed to stabilize the situation and shift it to a peaceful course," Aliyev said.
Putin said it was good that the conflict had de-escalated, but that the situation was still tense.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on September 16 announced an updated death toll from this week's clashes with Azerbaijan, saying the number of the dead had risen from 105 to at least 135.
"For the moment, the number of dead is 135," Pashinian told a cabinet meeting.
"Unfortunately it is not the final figure. There are also many wounded."
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on September 15 that a total of 71 of its servicemen had been killed during clashes this week on the border with Armenia, updating a previous death toll of 50.
The United States and the United Nations on September 15 welcomed the cease-fire.
"We welcome the cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia and will continue to work with the parties to seek to cement it," tweeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
In a later tweet, Blinken said that he discussed the situation in a phone call with Pashinian. "I offered my condolences for the loss of life in the recent fighting," Blinken wrote.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the recent hostilities, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of an unprovoked attack that reached into Armenian territory and Baku saying it was responding to shelling by Armenian forces.
Before the cease-fire was announced, Pashinian said Azerbaijani forces had struck and seized several Armenian settlements along their shared border and in territory beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku said it was responding to "provocations" by the Armenian side.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war that lasted six weeks in late 2020 and killed an estimated 6,000 people before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Pope Holds Out Hope For Dialogue With Russia To End War In Ukraine
The Vatican plans to keep open the possibility of dialogue with Russia, Pope Francis said on September 15 en route back to Rome from Kazakhstan.
"I don't exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it's the aggressor," Francis said, reaffirming a long-standing policy on the need for dialogue even with countries that are hostile to the Catholic Church.
"Always take a step forward, with the hand outstretched, because the alternative is to close the only reasonable door to peace," said the pope, speaking during a press conference on the flight.
Francis visited Kazakhstan to participate in an interfaith peace conference that in its final communique called on all political leaders to stop conflict and bloodshed "in all corners of our world."
At the same time Francis affirmed that it was "morally acceptable" for Ukraine to receive weapons to defend itself against Moscow's invasion. He said such a defense is not only right but "also an expression of love for your country."
The motivation behind such fighting is key.
"It can be immoral if it's done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or getting rid of the weapons that you don't need anymore," he said.
Based on reporting by AP
Ukrainian Volunteer Paramedic Describes 'Hell' Of Russian Captivity To U.S. Lawmakers
A volunteer Ukrainian paramedic who was captured in the port city of Mariupol and held for three months told U.S. lawmakers on September 15 about the deplorable conditions of her captivity and how she comforted fellow Ukrainian detainees before they succumbed to torture and untreated wounds.
Yulia "Taira" Payevska spoke to lawmakers with the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, describing the "hell" of her Russian captivity.
Payevska described "prisoners in cells screaming for weeks, and then dying from the torture without any medical help."
The paramedic said she cradled male, female, and child prisoners alike before they died after "abuse and additional beating."
Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland), co-chair of the Helsinki Commission, said the conditions she described for civilian and military detainees violated international law. He said the Geneva Conventions single out medics, both military and civilian, for protection "in all circumstance."
Representative Joe Wilson (Republican-South Carolina), another member of the commission, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
"It is critical that the world hear the stories of those who endured the worst under captivity," Wilson said. "Evidence is essential to prosecution of war crimes."
Payevska and her driver were taken into custody after being stopped in a routine document check in March in Mariupol, which at the time was under siege. They were held at various locations in territory occupied by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region before getting free in June.
She has already received global attention for her bodycam footage of her team's effort to save wounded people in Mariupol. Before she was captured she gave the data card that held the recordings to AP journalists, who smuggled it out.
Her testimony on September 15 before the commission was her most detailed public account of the deplorable conditions of her captivity, the plight of Ukrainians who continue to be detained, and her work since 2014 providing medical assistance to those wounded in the war.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said Payevska's testimony to the commission is "a very powerful statement of the truth about the horrors of the Russian blockade of Mariupol and about the three-month stay in inhumane conditions in captivity of the occupiers."
Her testimony is crucial to hold Russia accountable and draw attention to the need to increase joint efforts to release all Ukrainians illegally held by Russia, Markarova said on Facebook.
The U.S. Helsinki Commission is an independent commission of the U.S. government that monitors compliance with the Helsinki Accords and works to advance security through the promotion of human rights, democracy, and economic, environmental, and military cooperation in the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
With reporting by AP
Britain's Snub Of Russia For Queen's Funeral 'Deeply Immoral,' Foreign Ministry Says
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized a decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as "deeply immoral" and "blasphemous" toward the late monarch's memory.
Buckingham Palace announced on September 15 that certain nations, including Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Burma, and Syria, were not invited to the state funeral for Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decision not to invite Russia was "particularly blasphemous" toward Queen Elizabeth's memory.
"We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country...as deeply immoral," Zakharova said in a statement.
Relations between Britain and Russia have sunk to new lows over Russian’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolence to King Charles III after the palace announced the queen’s passing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on September 14 when asked whether Moscow had received an invitation to attend the funeral.
"The president had no original plans to take part in any memorial or any other ceremonies," Peskov said.
Separately, a group of British legislators who have been blacklisted by China expressed concerns that China has been invited to the queen’s funeral.
Conservative lawmaker Tim Loughton told the BBC on September 15 the invitation to China should be rescinded, citing the country’s human rights abuses and treatment of Uyghurs in its western region of Xinjiang.
Britain "can't possibly have official representatives of the Chinese government attending such an important occasion," Loughton said.
It is not clear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently attending a summit in Uzbekistan, will attend the state funeral.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Emperor Naruhito are among the world leaders who have confirmed their attendance at the funeral on September 19.
Organizer Edward Fitzalan-Howard on September 15 revealed some of the plans for the first state funeral in Britain since that of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.
"It is our aim and belief that...the next few days will unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, while fulfilling Her Majesty and her family's wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign," Fitzalan-Howard said.
More than 2,000 guests are expected to pack historic Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. local time for a church service dedicated to her life and reign. The queen is to be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor Castle following the state funeral.
On the first of four days that the queen's coffin is to lie in state at Britain's Parliament, thousands of mourners on September 15 waited up to nine hours in line for the chance to file past the coffin and pay respects to the late queen.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, TASS, and Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Up To 1,500' Russian Troops Redeployed To Ukraine From Tajik Base, Investigation Reveals2
Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud: Ukrainian Victories Push Kremlin Toward Potential Mobilization3
Iranian Woman Brain Dead After Arrest By Morality Police Over Hijab Rules4
Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine In First Meeting Since Invasion5
Ukraine's Lightning Counteroffensive Has Russian Teachers Rethinking Plans To Work In Occupied Areas6
Deadly Explosions Hit Buildings Of Russian Occupation Officials In Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk Regions7
What We Know About The Russia-China Partnership After The Xi-Putin Meeting8
Russia's Chechnya Gets Ready For 'Fall Mobilization' As Moscow Faces Major Setback In Ukraine War9
Navalny's Team Posts Video Of Man Allegedly Recruiting Russian Inmates To Fight In Ukraine10
U.S., EU Express Shock Over Discovery Of Graves In Ukraine; Putin Vows To Press Ahead With War
Subscribe