Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Turkey For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal

Russia launched a fresh wave of kamikaze drones on Kyiv early on July 11, Ukrainian officials said, hours before the start of a crucial NATO summit in Lithuania where the military support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and its future ties with the alliance top the agenda.

Ahead of the summit, the White House announced on July 11 that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Vilnius on July 12.

The latest drone attack on Kyiv -- the second this month -- was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air defenses, causing only minor damage, according to initial assessments.

"All detected air targets that were moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by our air-defense forces," the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian air defense said separately that it had destroyed 26 out of the 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said wreckage from the destroyed drones caused minor damage, such as broken windows, in the area around Kyiv.

In Vilnius, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 11 that NATO will present a path of reforms for Ukraine to eventually join the alliance but without a "timetable."

Zelenskiy on July 10 again asked Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects.

"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now," Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"The security reality here on NATO's eastern flank depends on Ukraine. When we applied to join @NATO we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values are what the Alliance believes in. Our defense is the very element of the formula of Europe that makes it united, free and peaceful. Vilnius must confirm all this," he said.

Although NATO members remained divided over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership, the alliance appeared set to remove one key hurdle to Kyiv joining the alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said July 10 he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a list of political, economic, and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted earlier that there had been a consensus among allies to drop MAP but added that while he welcomes the long-awaited decision, it is also "the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member."

Moscow again warned against allowing Kyiv into the alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would have a "very, very negative" impact on Europe's security and Moscow would have to contemplate a "firm" response to what he called "an absolute danger and a threat to our country."

President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's eastward expansion as a reason for his decision to send his armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, with the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) saying that in the five weeks of its counteroffensive the Ukrainian military has liberated almost as much territory as the Russian troops captured in six months.

"Since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive on June 4, as calculated by ISW based on its own data, Ukrainian forces have recaptured approximately 253 square kilometers of territory. (Ukrainian official reports of liberated territory differ from ISW, almost certainly because Ukraine calculated its initial control of the area differently. ISW provides its own liberated territory figure to compare Russian and Ukrainian gains.) Russian forces captured a total of 282 square kilometers in the entire theater of operations from January 1," the ISW said.

On July 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's military assessed that its forces liberated an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa since the start of their counteroffensive.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said Ukrainian forces are consolidating gains made in the southern directions of Melitopol and Berdyansk, where "hot battles" are under way.

Malyar added that in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian forces were on the defensive in Bakhmut, while heavy fighting was also under way in Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.

On July 10, Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others in an attack on July 10 of an aid distribution center in Orikhiv, a town on the front line in Zaporizhzhya.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP