News
Hungarian Farm Minister To Visit Turkey For Talks On Black Sea Grain Deal
Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy will go to Turkey on July 11 for talks with his Turkish counterpart about extending the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, the minister said on Facebook. The deal is due to expire next week. Moscow has said it sees no grounds to extend it beyond July 17. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022, aiming to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be exported from Black Sea ports. To read the original story by Reuters. click here.
More News
Hungary Says Ratifying Sweden NATO Bid Now A 'Technicality'
Hungary's ratification of Sweden's NATO bid is now "only a technical question," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on July 11, after Turkey agreed to allow the Nordic country to join the alliance. Turkey agreed a day earlier to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Hungary and Turkey are the last NATO members to still ratify Sweden's accession to the bloc. "The completion of the ratification process is now only a technical question," Szijjarto said in a statement on Facebook.
Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones Hours Before Key NATO Summit For Ukraine
Russia launched a fresh wave of kamikaze drones on Kyiv early on July 11, Ukrainian officials said, hours before the start of a crucial NATO summit in Lithuania where the military support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and its future ties with the alliance top the agenda.
Ahead of the summit, the White House announced on July 11 that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Vilnius on July 12.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The latest drone attack on Kyiv -- the second this month -- was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air defenses, causing only minor damage, according to initial assessments.
"All detected air targets that were moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by our air-defense forces," the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian air defense said separately that it had destroyed 26 out of the 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia.
The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said wreckage from the destroyed drones caused minor damage, such as broken windows, in the area around Kyiv.
In Vilnius, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 11 that NATO will present a path of reforms for Ukraine to eventually join the alliance but without a "timetable."
Zelenskiy on July 10 again asked Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects.
"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now," Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on Twitter.
"The security reality here on NATO's eastern flank depends on Ukraine. When we applied to join @NATO we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values are what the Alliance believes in. Our defense is the very element of the formula of Europe that makes it united, free and peaceful. Vilnius must confirm all this," he said.
Although NATO members remained divided over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership, the alliance appeared set to remove one key hurdle to Kyiv joining the alliance.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said July 10 he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a list of political, economic, and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted earlier that there had been a consensus among allies to drop MAP but added that while he welcomes the long-awaited decision, it is also "the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member."
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv's forces on the front line near Kreminna, in eastern Ukraine, have been using a captured Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Blazing Sun") heavy thermobaric rocket launcher to devastate Moscow's forces as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues.
Moscow again warned against allowing Kyiv into the alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would have a "very, very negative" impact on Europe's security and Moscow would have to contemplate a "firm" response to what he called "an absolute danger and a threat to our country."
President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's eastward expansion as a reason for his decision to send his armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, with the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) saying that in the five weeks of its counteroffensive the Ukrainian military has liberated almost as much territory as the Russian troops captured in six months.
"Since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive on June 4, as calculated by ISW based on its own data, Ukrainian forces have recaptured approximately 253 square kilometers of territory. (Ukrainian official reports of liberated territory differ from ISW, almost certainly because Ukraine calculated its initial control of the area differently. ISW provides its own liberated territory figure to compare Russian and Ukrainian gains.) Russian forces captured a total of 282 square kilometers in the entire theater of operations from January 1," the ISW said.
On July 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's military assessed that its forces liberated an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa since the start of their counteroffensive.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said Ukrainian forces are consolidating gains made in the southern directions of Melitopol and Berdyansk, where "hot battles" are under way.
Malyar added that in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian forces were on the defensive in Bakhmut, while heavy fighting was also under way in Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
On July 10, Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others in an attack on July 10 of an aid distribution center in Orikhiv, a town on the front line in Zaporizhzhya.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Taliban Bans Activities Of Swedish Organizations In Afghanistan Following Koran Burning
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have banned all activities of Swedish entities in the country after the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm last month. The announcement was made in a statement issued by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on July 11. Sweden closed its embassy in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The ban will mostly impact the activities of a Swedish NGO, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan. The NGO employs thousands of aid workers across the war-wracked country. Last month, an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned a Koran outside a Stockholm mosque. The incident has sparked a wave of outrage in Muslim countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Deputy Chief Of Mobilization In Krasnodar Shot Dead While Jogging, Russian Media Reports
A deputy chief of the department for mobilization in Krasnodar has been shot dead in the southern Russian city, Russian media reported on July 10.
Stanislav Rzhitsky, who also commanded a Black Sea Fleet submarine, was shot four times while jogging on the morning of July 10 and died at the scene. A criminal case into the killing has been opened, TASS reported, citing law enforcement bodies.
Rzhitsky commanded the submarine Krasnodar in the Russian Navy. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Krasnodar is a diesel-electric submarine built for the Black Sea fleet and designed "to fight surface ships and submarines, lay mines, and conduct reconnaissance."
The Krasnodar is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, and Ukrainian media claimed that the vessel participated in the shelling of Vinnytsya in July last year, firing its Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
In addition, a person with the same name is included in the database of a Ukrainian website that collects data on war crimes in the Russian army.
It claims that he was the commander of the Alrosa submarine and was directly involved in the military invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear when Rzhitsky left the submarine fleet for the post of deputy head of the department for mobilization work in Krasnodar.
Telegram channels report that items found at the crime scene -- a smart watch and headphones -- presumably belong to the killer. Authorities in Krasnodar are looking for the assailant.
Russia implemented a partial mobilization late last year as it sought add at least 300,000 to bolster its depleted forces in Ukraine. Although Russian forces are now mainly on the defensive, Moscow has so far denied plans for a further mobilization.
With reporting by Reuters
Peace March Commemorating 1995 Genocide Arrives In Srebrenica
More than 3,000 participants in a peace march in Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived on July 10 in Potocari near the town of Srebrenica one day before the commemoration of the 1995 genocide in which more than 8,000 Bosniak boys and men were killed by Bosnian Serb troops.
The marchers started their 100-kilometer trek on July 8 to pay respects to the victims whose relatives are joined annually by other Bosnians for the march that retraces a route taken by the doomed victims 28 years ago.
Participants in the peace march walked along the path through the woods that thousands of men used to try to escape after the Republic of Srpska Army captured Srebrenica in July 1995. It's estimated that 12,000 to 15,000 people set out on the trek when Srebrenica fell.
Another group arrived in Potocari on July 10 -- 300 cyclists who started their traditional trek from Bihac in the west of the country as an act of remembrance. A group of motorcyclists who drove from Sarajevo arrived with the cyclists.
Srebrenica's Muslim population fled when the town fell to Bosnian Serb forces. Srebrenica had been declared a UN safe haven for civilians, and thousands rushed to a UN compound seeking protection.
When forces led by Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic arrived at the compound, Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. The Bosnian Serb forces then separated men and boys, and thousands were executed in less than two weeks. Those who tried to flee through the woods were hunted down and killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The bodies of the victims were tossed into mass graves.
The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide and convicted Mladic and his political mentor Radovan Karadzic of genocide and other war crimes in Srebrenica.
This year’s commemorations at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center will include the delivery of the remains of 30 victims of the genocide for burial. Among the remains are those of four minors who were 15 and 16 years of age when they were killed.
After a funeral for the 30 victims on July 11 the memorial center will be the final resting place for 6,752 genocide victims. The remainder of the victims are either missing or buried elsewhere.
Many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”
With reporting by Goran Katic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service
Far-Right Bulgarian Leader Convicted of Hooliganism For Attacking Female LGBT Activist
Former Bulgarian presidential candidate Boyan Rasate has been convicted for hooliganism after attacking an activist at an LGBT center in 2021 while he was running for office. The Sofia Court of Appeals handed down a sentence of six months of probation against Rasate, leader of the far-right, nationalist Bulgarian National Union -- New Democracy party, which has never won a single seat in an election. During the presidential campaign, Rasate and others broke into and then ransacked the Rainbow Hub center. During the incident, Rasate hit a female activist who was present in the face. He claims people who work at the center damaged the property themselves. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Biden, Sunak Discuss Ukraine Ahead Of NATO Summit In Lithuania
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on July 10 reaffirmed their “steadfast support” for Ukraine as they discussed the upcoming NATO summit, the White House said. Biden met with Sunak in London on the first stop in his current three-nation trip. Biden and Sunak also discussed the Atlantic Declaration, a trade and economic partnership initiative launched in June, and developments in Northern Ireland. The U.S. president is due to meet with King Charles later on July 10 before traveling to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where allies are expected to show solidarity with Ukraine.
Iranian Activist Dies In Custody At Urmia Detention Center, Second In Two Days
Human rights activists say Peyman Golvani, a Kurdish political activist, has died while in custody at the Intelligence Detention Center at the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia, where another political prisoner, Mousa Esmaili, died less than 24 hours earlier.
The human rights group Hengaw said Golvani died on July 9 after being transferred from the detention center to the Khomeini Hospital in Urmia.
Golvani was arrested on June 25 when security forces apprehended him at his home in Mahabad. Despite his family's attempts to ascertain the reasons for his arrest and possible charges, officials have not commented. The Kurdpa news agency reported that Golvani had joined a Kurdish opposition party.
Hengaw quoted sources as saying Golvani was admitted to the hospital in a coma from what security forces said was a "fall from height." But Golvani's sister, the only relative who was able to gain access to see the activist, told the group her brother had extensive bruising on his body, face, and head, raising speculation that he had been tortured.
The announcement of Golvani's death comes a day after human rights activists reported the death of Esmaili, a Kurdish political prisoner from Piranshahr, at the same detention center, which has long faced allegations of torture and inhumane treatment of its prisoners.
Esmaili, 35, was arrested on May 7 after intelligence agents confiscated his car. Rights groups say he was held for 62 days "without explanation."
Hengaw says a source close to Ismaili's family told it security officers said Esmaili "has been executed without presenting any justification or documentation connected to going through any legal process and trial."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey Agrees To Back Sweden's Bid To Join NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward Sweden's application to become NATO's 32nd member to Turkey's parliament for approval, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on the eve of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.
Stoltenberg made the announcement on July 10 after talks in Vilnius with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
"This is a historic day," Stoltenberg said. "President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification."
Completing Sweden's accession "benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time," Stoltenberg said. "It makes us all stronger and safer."
Turkey has been holding up Sweden's application to join the alliance over objections to Stockholm’s harboring of Kurdish activists whom Ankara regards as terrorists.
Erdogan said in a statement that Sweden had taken steps in the right direction by amending its terror legislation. But he accused Stockholm of allowing demonstrations glorifying "terrorism" and thus undoing the progress made in an apparent reference to the burning of a Koran in front of a mosque in Sweden last week.
Erdogan earlier on July 10 made a surprise demand that the European Union revive Turkey's stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO, prompting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say they should "not be understood as related issues."
A separate joint statement outlining the agreement between Sweden and Turkey was also issued saying that Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalization.
It also said Turkey and Sweden would work closely in "counterterrorism coordination" and also boost bilateral trade ties.
Kristersson hailed the announcement and pledged to continue to fulfill all parts of the trilateral memorandum with Turkey and Finland.
"We take a very big step towards the formal ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO. It has been a good day for Sweden," Kristersson told reporters ahead of the NATO summit scheduled to start July 11 in Vilnius.
Sweden still needs the approval of Hungary, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said last week that Budapest would no longer block Sweden's NATO membership. NATO applications must be approved by all members.
In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022. Finland became a member in April 2023.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Stoltenberg’s announcement on the agreement and said he was ready to work with Erdogan on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area.
"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally," he said in a statement.
Biden is due to hold face-to-face talks with Erdogan during the summit.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the announcement, saying the path is “finally clear for Turkey's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also reacted positively.
"It is in everyone's interest for Sweden to join @NATO. Their accession makes us all safer. The UK welcomes the steps Turkey has taken today to bring this closer," he said on Twitter.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iran Sentences Rapper Salehi To Prison For Supporting Protests
Prominent Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, considered by many as the voice of the unrest that has rocked the country's Islamic leadership for almost a year, has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of "corruption on Earth" over tweets he posted supporting protesters.
Rosa Etemad Ansari, one of Salehi's lawyers, disclosed on July 10 that Salehi had been sentenced on the "corruption on Earth" charge, while he was acquitted of the charges of "insulting the founder of the Islamic revolution and leadership and communicating with hostile governments."
Salehi, who was previously held in solitary confinement, has been moved to a general prison ward, Ansari said.
Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament and one of Salehi's political sponsors, confirmed the sentencing, adding that she was still demanding to see Salehi "to know how he is doing."
"If there is anything positive about this prison sentence: Toomaj Salehi has been transferred out of solitary confinement," she said.
Ansari said that in addition to the prison sentence, Salehi's passport has been revoked and he will be banned from leaving the country for two years and his passport will be revoked. He has also been deprived of any music production or singing for two years.
Salehi's trial was held in two closed-door sessions.
Amir Reissian, another lawyer for Salehi, noted that "third parties, reporters, representatives of civil society, and even the client's family were not allowed to attend the hearings," and that his lawyers had only been able to meet with their client for half an hour during the eight months he has been in detention.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
He was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in the protests, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Says Putin Met With Prigozhin In Russia On June 29, Days After Mutiny
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private Wagner mercenary group, on June 29, just five days after the group had marched to within 200 kilometers (120 miles) of Moscow in a short-lived mutiny.
Peskov said in a meeting with journalists on July 10 that the meeting was part of a three-hour gathering of 35 people, which included unit commanders from Wagner, who conveyed to the Russian leader that they would continue to fight for him in the war against Ukraine.
Peskov did not say where Prigozhin currently is, nor did he give any further details on the meeting, which was first reported by French newspaper Liberation.
"The only thing we can say is that the president gave his assessment of the company's performance on the front line during the special military operation, and also gave his assessment of the June 24 events. Putin listened to the commanders' explanations and offered options for their employment and combat role," Peskov added.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin have remained unknown since his fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched toward Moscow last month, representing the biggest threat to Putin in his more than two decades in power.
On June 27, the leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, said Prigozhin was in Belarus, but nine days later he claimed the Wagner chief was in St. Petersburg. He gave no proof for either claim.
Lukashenka, a Kremlin ally, helped broker a deal for Prigozhin to end the standoff in exchange for amnesty and security guarantees for himself and his troops. Under the deal, Prigozhin and his fighters were to be allowed to move to Belarus.
But Lukashenka said last week that Wagner troops had yet to come to Belarus, raising questions over whether the deal between Putin and Prigozhin was actually being implemented.
NATO is closely monitoring the movements of Wagner troops and Prigozhin, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 6.
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Russian Media Investigation Says War Deaths In Ukraine At Least 47,000
The total number of Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine was at least 47,000 by the end of May, a joint investigation by the Russian media outlets Mediazona and Meduza showed. For the calculation, the investigators said they used data from the registry of inheritance cases from the Federal Notary Chamber and data from Rosstat, the Russian statistics office. Taking into account those dismissed from military service due to severe injuries, total Russian casualties may be at least 125,000, it said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
University Fires Russian Opposition Politician, Academic
Opposition politician and academic Mikhail Lobanov says he was fired from his position as an associate professor at Moscow State University. Lobanov said on Telegram that his dismissal order was dated July 7. In May, the homes of Lobanov and several other opposition politicians were searched by Russian police for allegedly maintaining ties with fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine. Lobanov's home was first searched in December 2022, when he was also sentenced to 15 days in jail for disobeying police officers who had sawed off the entry door of his apartment. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia's Top General Shown In Video For First Time Since Failed Wagner Mutiny
Russia's most senior general, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on July 10, in what would be his first appearance in public since a failed June 24 Wagner mercenary mutiny. The Defense Ministry video, reportedly shot on July 9, showed Gerasimov sitting in a military command room on a white leather seat chairing a meeting with top generals, some on a video call. He was shown giving orders, including to Russia's powerful military intelligence service, the GRU. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Detains Russian Spy, Says Interior Minister
Poland has detained another member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people rounded up in an investigation to 15, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on July 10. A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies and it accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize it. "The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence," Mariusz Kaminski said in a post on Twitter. In June, Poland detained a Russian professional ice-hockey player on spying charges.
Ahead Of Key NATO Summit, Ukraine Says It Has Made Advances In Southern Counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, liberating an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa since the start of its counteroffensive, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on July 10, as a fresh Russian strike on a town in Zaporizhzhya killed at least four people and wounded at least 13.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The intense fighting comes as NATO is preparing for a key summit on July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where the war in Ukraine and the alliance's ties with Kyiv are expected to take center stage, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's participation in the summit has not yet been officially confirmed.
Over the past week, the Ukrainian military advanced 1 kilometer in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the Zaporizhzhya region, the General Staff reported on Facebook.
Since the start of the counteroffensive in the south, Ukrainian forces have advanced a total of 8.6 kilometers and liberated more than 10 square kilometers, the military said, adding that the total surface of the regained territory in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas was 169 square kilometers -- approximately the size of the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on July 9 that Ukrainian forces are consolidating gains made in the southern directions of Melitopol and Berdyansk, where "hot battles" are under way.
Malyar added that in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian forces were on the defensive in Bakhmut, while heavy fighting was also under way in Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours.
At least five people were killed and 13 others were wounded when Russian shelling hit an aid distribution center in Orikhiv, a town on the front line in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, regional Governor Yuriy Malashko said on July 10.
The death toll increased when the body of another man was pulled from a destroyed distribution center. The Interior Ministry reported that three people may still be under the rubble. Rescuers continued operations late on July 10.
Russian forces carried out a total of 36 air strikes on 10 civilian settlements in the Zaporizhzhya region over the past 24 hours, Malahsko said early on July 10.
Also on July 10, Russian troops used ballistic missiles in a strike on the southern city of Mykolayiv, wounding one person and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram.
Ahead of the Vilnius summit, NATO members remained divided over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership but appeared to remove one key hurdle to Kyiv joining the alliance.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a list of political, economic, and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted earlier that there had been a consensus among allies to drop MAP but added that while he welcomes the long-awaited decision, it is also "the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member."
Zelenskiy on July 10 again asked Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects.
"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal, and this signal is needed right now," Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on Twitter.
"The security reality here on NATO's eastern flank depends on Ukraine. When we applied to join @NATO we were frank: Ukraine is de facto already in the alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance. Our values are what the alliance believes in. Our defense is the very element of the formula of Europe that makes it united, free, and peaceful," Zelenskiy said. "Vilnius must confirm all this."
Stoltenberg told a news conference there would be more meetings, adding that no final decision has been made but he is "absolutely certain that we will have unity and a strong message on Ukraine."
Moscow again warned against allowing Kyiv into the alliance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would have a "very, very negative" impact on Europe's security and Moscow would have to contemplate a "firm" response to what he called "an absolute danger and a threat to our country."
President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's eastward expansion as a reason for his decision to send his armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Biden Says War Must End Before Ukraine Can Join NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to attend an important NATO summit later this week, said in an interview prior to his departure that Ukraine is not ready for membership in the alliance, asserting that the war with Russia must end before an invitation can be issued.
In an interview broadcast on CNN on July 9 -- the same day Biden departed for Europe on a three-country tour -- the president said that, although it was still too early to bring Ukraine into the alliance, the United States and its allies in NATO would continue to provide Kyiv the weapons it needs to defend itself against the unprovoked Russian invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Biden spoke ahead of his weeklong trip, which begins in London, then moves on to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO summit on July 11-12, before going to Finland to meet with leaders of NATO's newest member.
"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden told CNN.
"For example, if you did that, then, you know -- and I mean what I say -- we're determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It's a commitment that we've all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."
Biden said he has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy often about the NATO situation and reassured him of Washington's support as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression.
"I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO," Biden said.
In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News from Kyiv on July 9, Zelenskiy said again he would "never" cede any territory to Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.
He didn't dispute a Washington Post report that Ukrainian officials told CIA Director William Burns on a recent trip to Kyiv that the aim of the current counteroffensive was to approach Crimea and then force Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.
"Well...it's very likely that Putin will be forced to seek dialogue with the civilized world, unlike how it was before the full-scale invasion, because he will be weakened."
Later on July 9, Biden held a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they discussed Sweden's NATO bid, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm had taken steps in the right direction for Ankara to ratify its bid, referring to an anti-terrorism law, but that these steps weren't useful, as Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) supporters continued to hold demonstrations in Sweden.
The two also discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and Ukraine's status in NATO on their call and will meet in person at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the office said.
Separately, Zelenskiy, who was in Poland for meetings with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, posted on Twitter that he had a "brief but very substantive" discussion with Duda about the upcoming NATO summit.
"We agreed to work together to get the best possible result for Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote.
On July 7, Zelenskiy said he expected to see unity among NATO member states and that he wanted to see concrete steps on Ukraine's bid for eventual membership.
With reporting by CNN and Reuters
Germany Should Not 'Block' U.S. Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine, President Says
Germany's president on July 9 said the country should not "block" the United States from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, while defending its opposition to the use of the controversial weapon. "Germany's position against the use of cluster munitions is as justified as ever. But we cannot, in the current situation, block the United States," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told German broadcaster ZDF. If Ukraine no longer has the means to defend itself or if those supporting the war-stricken country back down, "it would be the end of Ukraine," said Steinmeier, whose powers are largely ceremonial.
South African BRICS Summit To Be 'Physical' Despite Putin Warrant
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 9 said next month's BRICS summit, to which Vladimir Putin has been invited, will be held in-person despite an arrest warrant on the Russian leader. "The BRICS summit is going ahead...," Ramaphosa told reporters. He didn't say if Putin -- who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children -- would attend. As a member of the ICC, South Africa would be expected to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country. South Africa hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it remains impartial.
Hundreds Gather In Sarajevo To Remember Srebrenica Victims
Hundreds of people in Sarajevo paid tribute to the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide as a truck transporting 30 coffins passed on its journey to the city for burial. The remains were recovered this year in several mass graves apparently dug by Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 Bosnian War. Srebrenica fell to Bosnian Serb forces on July 11, 1995, leading its Muslim population to flee to a UN compound seeking protection. When Bosnian Serb forces arrived at the compound, Dutch peacekeepers handed over the base. Bosnian Serb forces then separated out the men and boys for execution. More than 8,000 were killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Ukrainian, Polish Presidents Promote Reconciliation While Remembering WWII-Era Massacres
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, met on July 9 in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk to commemorate the victims of World War II-era clashes between Poles and Ukrainians that left tens of thousands of people dead. Poles assert that the Volhynia massacres were carried out between 1943 and 1945 by the nationalist Ukrainian Insurgent Army and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists under Stepan Bandera. The Polish parliament has said the events bore elements of genocide. Poland has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two presidents tried to promote reconciliation by posting on social media identical messages saying: "Memory unites us! Together we are stronger." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Civilian Toll In Russian Shelling Rises To Nine As Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reportedly Makes Gains
The death toll of civilians killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region city of Lyman on July 8 has been raised to nine, Ukrainian officials said on July 9.
Twelve people were injured in the attack, which came as fighting continued in eastern and southern areas of the country and a Western think tank reported that Russia had failed to achieve any of the goals of its massive invasion after 500 days of fighting.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War on July 8 issued an assessment that said "determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance" had prevented Moscow from achieving any of the goals of its original February 2022 invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
It noted that Kyiv had launched a counteroffensive "along most of the front line," adding that Russian forces were now "focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy."
July 8 marked the 500th day since Moscow's invasion, which came eight years after Russia occupied the Ukrainian region of Crimea and fomented separatist wars in eastern parts of the country.
In its daily briefing on July 9, the Ukrainian General Staff reported more than 30 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours, with intense fighting continuing around the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
The General Staff said that in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson "the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops."
Russian forces also reportedly shelled targets, including a shipyard, in the southern city of Kherson during the night of July 8-9. The region's military administration said hundreds of mortar shells and other munitions had struck the city over the past 24 hours.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported fighting in the western part of the Donetsk region, saying that numerous Ukrainian attacks "were repelled."
Kremlin-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said Russian air-defense systems shot down four missiles on July 9, including one over the city of Kerch on the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 but is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
The governors of Russia's Rostov and Bryansk regions also said Ukrainian missiles were shot down over their areas, causing slight damage but no casualties.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports in areas of heavy fighting.
Kyiv generally does not comment on reported attacks inside Russia.
Speaking to the German dpa news agency on July 9, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said his government expected "a clear and unequivocal invitation and direction to join NATO" when the alliance holds it summit in Vilnius this week.
"The only way to put an end to Russian aggression against Europe is to send a strong signal from the 2023 NATO summit, which has every opportunity of going down in the history of cohesion," he said.
"Our membership does not mean escalation," he added, "but the path to peace."
However, in an interview on July 9, U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine would not be extended membership until the war with Russia was over.
"For example, if you did that, then, you know -- and I mean what I say -- we're determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It's a commitment that we've all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we're all in war. We're at war with Russia, if that were the case."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Azov Commander Who Returned To Ukraine With Zelenskiy Hints He Will Resume Fighting
One of the Ukrainian military commanders who returned to the country from Turkey with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 8 has hinted he intends to resume fighting. Denys Prokopenko, a commander of the nationalist Azov Regiment, told journalists in Lviv, "We will definitely have our say in the battle." Moscow has said the return of the commanders violated an agreement "on the exchange of prisoners." Kyiv and Moscow had previously agreed that the five commanders, who were taken prisoner when Russia captured the port city of Mariupol, would remain in Turkey until the end of the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Central African Republic Says Russian Wagner Troops Rotating, Not Departing
The departure of hundreds of Russian Wagner troops from the Central African Republic is part of a rotation of forces rather a withdrawal, a spokesperson for the C.A.R. presidency said on July 8. The short-lived mutiny led by Wagner mercenary founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia in June has raised questions about the outlook for his group's network of military and commercial operations across parts of Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. Reports of the departure of large numbers of Wagner personnel from the C.A.R. by plane fueled speculation the group is pulling out of the country, where it has been helping authorities quell rebel insurgencies since 2018. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Civilian Toll In Russian Shelling Rises To Nine As Ukrainian Counteroffensive Reportedly Makes Gains2
Lancet: The Russian Kamikaze Drone Blunting Ukraine's Counteroffensive3
Ukraine Punishes Russian Positions With Captured 'Blazing Sun' Rockets4
Zelenskiy Brings Home Five Ex-POW Mariupol Defenders From Turkey, Angering Kremlin5
Belarus Dismantling Three Russian Training Grounds, Satellite Images Show6
Wider Europe Briefing: Four Things To Watch For At This Week's NATO Summit In Vilnius7
Biden Says War Must End Before Ukraine Can Join NATO8
Deaths Of Father, Son Show How Russia's Poorest Regions Bear The Burden Of Putin's Wars9
Azov Commander Who Returned To Ukraine With Zelenskiy Hints He Will Resume Fighting10
Mutiny And Summitry
Subscribe