Hungary Passes Controversial Law On Foreign-Funded NGOs

Hungarian lawmakers on June 13 approved controversial legislation on foreign-funded nongovernmental organizations.

The legislation will require groups receiving more than 24,000 euros ($26,000) per year in foreign funding to register as a "foreign-supported organization," or risk closure.

Nongovernmental organizations also will be required to list any foreign sponsors providing them with more than about $1,800 a year.

The legislation was drafted by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which says the measures aim to improve transparency as well as fight money laundering and terrorism funding.

International human rights groups have said the legislation seeks to stifle critical voices.

The European Parliament last month condemned Hungary for a "serious deterioration" in the rule of law and fundamental rights, and called on the government to withdraw the bill.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP