News
- By Reuters
Soros Foundation Accuses Hungarian Government Campaign Of Anti-Semitism
A political campaign by Hungary's government vilifying the head of the European Commission and financier George Soros's son is "propaganda deeply tainted by anti-Semitism," a Soros spokesperson said on November 22. A Hungarian government spokesman said the accusations were "groundless." Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government unveiled billboards on November 20 vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the first time it has made her a personal target in a political campaign. The billboards, part of Orban's campaign for 2024 European parliamentary elections, depict
Von der Leyen alongside Soros's son Alexander, who chairs his Open Society Foundations, reading, "Let's not dance to their tunes."
More News
Iranian Activist Says Judiciary Switches Suspended Sentence To Prison Time For Refusing Amnesty
Iranian poet and civil rights activist Atefeh Chaharmahalian says Iran's judiciary has ordered her previously suspended prison sentence to be executed, meaning she now faces spending the rest of her two-year, eight-month penalty behind bars.
Chaharmahalian, once a member of the Iranian Writers' Association's Board of Secretaries, was initially detained in October 2022 during the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in Tehran and held in the notorious Evin prison's Ward 209.
Chaharmahalian announced via Instagram that her lawyer, Saeedeh Hosseinzadeh, has been informed of the decision to enforce the full term of her imprisonment, which she attributes to her refusal to accept an amnesty from Iran’s leader and her commitment to writing and defending people's rights.
"I neither accepted an amnesty -- I'd never consider writing and defending people's rights as a crime that requires an amnesty -- nor put down the pen," she wrote.
In February 2023, state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the law on the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as an empty gesture aimed at quelling a wave of dissent that has rocked the country for more than a year.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
PEN America’s 2022 Freedom To Write Index put Iran second only to China in the number of the detained writers and artists at 57. The result was worse than the previous year, when Iran ranked fourth globally.
In a related incident, the activist HRANA news agency reported that film editor Fatima Zahraei has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zahraei was arrested on October 29 during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who had succumbed a day earlier to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
The death of Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities over what transpired in the teen's last living moments, have drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini, which was also shrouded in mystery.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Navalny Associate In Daghestan Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison
A coordinator of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Eduard Atayev, was sentenced on November 22 to six years and five months on charges of illegally possessing weapons, explosives, and drugs. Atayev's lawyer, Israfil Gadadov, told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed. Atayev has called the charges politically motivated, saying police planted a pistol, ammunition, and drugs at his house. In recent months, many of Navalny’s associates have been arrested and charged with various crimes. Others fled Russia amid a broad crackdown on political and civil dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Coach Of Daghestan's Kickboxing Team Wanted On High Treason Charge For Joining Ukrainian Troops
Local media cited officials in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on November 22 as saying that the former head coach of Daghestan's kickboxing team, Akhmad Akhmedov, is wanted in Russia on a high treason charge for joining Ukraine's armed forces to help repel Moscow’s ongoing invasion. Akhmedov, who trained 16 world champions in 15 years of work in Daghestan, moved to Ukraine in 2017 and last year became the deputy commander of the Imam Shamil battalion, which consists of natives of Daghestan in Ukraine's armed forces. Akhmedov also leads the All-Ukrainian Congress of the Peoples of Daghestan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Moldova's Government Asks Parliament To Extend State Of Emergency Until End Of Year
Moldova's government asked lawmakers on November 22 to prolong the state of emergency in the country by another 30 days from December 1. A state of emergency was declared in Moldova at the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 Moldova shares a 1,222 kilometer border with Ukraine to the east. Prime Minister Dorin Recean's government argued that the extension was necessary amid an expected escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the incoming cold season that could disrupt the supply of electricity to Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Receives $1.6 Billion Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
The European Union on November 22 released a new 1.5 billion euro ($1.64 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Europe's funding has supported Ukraine's economic stability and public services since the start of Russia’s war. Today we disburse a new 1.5 billion euros. Our support to Ukraine has now reached 85 billion euros," Von der Leyen wrote, adding that more money will come. "We have proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine until 2027," she wrote. Ukraine received the previous tranche of aid from the EU last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Poland Charges 16 Foreigners With Spying For Russia
Poland has charged 16 foreign nationals with spying for Russia, for allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and gathering information on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine. The charges against the spy ring, which was dismantled in March, were announced by the office of the intelligence service coordinator, Mariusz Kaminski. The office said all of the accused had confessed to committing the acts, which also included engaging in propaganda with the goal of turning Polish sentiment against neighboring Ukraine. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that each of the accused faces up to 10 years in prison.
Kazakh Activists Urge Authorities To Toughen Punishment For Domestic Violence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Several feminist organizations in Kazakhstan have called on the Central Asian nation's government to toughen punishment for domestic violence, saying that a failure to do so would allow more deaths like that of Saltanat Nukenova.
Nukenova died earlier this month after her husband, former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev, allegedly battered her to death.
Representatives of the women's rights groups told journalists at a press conference in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on November 22 that the government must intervene to stop the rising number of domestic violence deaths across the nation.
"It is both chambers of the parliament, the Mazhilis and Senate, it is the president and government who have considered women's lives worthless," activist Aigerim Qusaiynqyzy said. "Why did they move the article on domestic violence that we call femicide from the Criminal Code to the Administrative Code in 2017? In those six years, scores of women have been killed by their husbands."
Since Bishimbaev was arrested on November 11 and charged with killing his wife, many in Kazakhstan have raised the issue of domestic violence, emphasizing that in many cases, including deadly ones, the perpetrators avoid justice.
Domestic violence has been a major issue in the former Soviet republic for decades.
Amid the public outcry over Nukenova's death, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev publicly called on the Interior Ministry to have the investigation of the case under its "special control."
The Interior Ministry said earlier that, in general, more than 100,000 cases of domestic violence are officially registered each year, though the number of unregistered cases may be even larger.
International rights watchdogs have urged Kazakh officials to curb the spread of domestic violence for years.
According to United Nation's experts, about 400 women die in Kazakhstan as a result of domestic violence every year.
Kazakh Court Issues Suspended Prison Terms In Attacks On Journalists
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's second-largest city, Almaty, has handed suspended prison terms to five individuals after finding them guilty of being involved in a series of attacks on independent journalists.
The Almaty inter-district specialized court pronounced a 4 1/2-year suspended prison term to Oleksiy Tokarev on November 22 after finding him guilty of obstructing journalists' activities, violation of privacy, attracting minors to criminal activities, hooliganism, and vandalizing private property.
Four others, all of whom were younger than 18 when the attacks occurred, were given 16-month suspended sentences each. RFE/RL does not mention their names due to their ages.
The Kazakh Interior Ministry said earlier in March that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev" had been detained in Almaty, confessed to coordinating the attacks, and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
It remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
In February, three attacks on independent journalists took place in Almaty.
A masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov on February 22 while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
Two days earlier, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said two cars belonging to his cameraman Roman Yegorov were burned in an arson attack. The incident happened four weeks after unknown individuals covered the door of Boreiko’s apartment with a spray foam. Boreiko, who runs a popular Giperborei YouTube channel, said the attacks were linked to his journalistic activities.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box sent by unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
In January, unknown attackers broke the window of a car belonging to well-known journalist Dinara Egeubaeva before setting the vehicle on fire. Egeubaeva also linked the attack to her professional activities.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Kazakhstan ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.
With reporting by KazTAG
Armenia Signals Readiness To 'Reengage' In Peace Process After Baku's Offer Of Direct Talks
Armenia's Foreign Ministry has signaled its readiness to “reengage" in peace negotiations with Azerbaijan following an offer of direct talks from Baku.
On November 21, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called for direct negotiations with Armenia at a “mutually acceptable” venue, including along the state border between the two Caucasus neighbors.
In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on November 22 that Yerevan is ready to reengage in negotiations on the condition they are based on the three key principles that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said were agreed upon in Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The conditions, the Foreign Ministry said, are “mutual recognition and respect for each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities; completion of border delimitation based on the [1991] Alma-Ata Declaration; and the unblocking of the region’s trade, transportation, and communications based on full respect for sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality between states.”
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Azerbaijan refused to attend a meeting with Armenia at the foreign minister level in Washington that had been scheduled for November 20 after allegedly “one-sided and biased” remarks were made by a senior U.S. official during a congressional hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here, and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service on November 20 that Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“It's important is to move from the current state of absence of fighting to actual normalization," Klaaar said, adding that it would imply the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border, and the distancing of military forces on both sides.
Ten Injured After Grenade Explodes At Kosovar Market
Ten people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at an animal market early on November 22 in the city of Prizren in southern Kosovo, local authorities told RFE/RL. Prizren police spokesman Vesel Gashi said three people suspected of involvement in the incident have been identified and that police are looking for them. Local news portal Gazeta Express reported that one of the three suspects threw the grenade following a quarrel in the market. Prizren, Kosovo's second-largest city, is located some 86 kilometers southeast of the capital, Pristina. To read the original stoy by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Siberian Court Hands Additional 10 Years To 'Angarsk Maniac,' Russia's Most-Prolific Serial Killer
A former Siberian police officer who is serving a life sentence for the killings of more than 80 women was handed an additional 10 years in prison on November 22 for the killing of three more women in 1997, 1998, and 2003. Dubbed the Angarsk Maniac by Russian media, Mikhail Popkov is the most prolific known serial killer in Russian and Soviet history. Andrei Chikatilo was convicted in 1992 and executed in 1994 for raping and killing as many as 52 people. "Chessboard Killer" Aleksandr Pichushkin was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for 48 murders. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Musician Eduard Sharlot Handed 13-Day Jail Term On Hooliganism Charge
A court in St. Petersburg sentenced musician Eduard Sharlot on November 22 to 13 days in jail on a hooliganism charge, hours after police detained him upon his arrival from Armenia, where he publicly protested Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Interior Ministry said after Sharlot was detained that he was charged with minor hooliganism, the premeditated destruction of an official ID, and discrediting the Russian armed forces. A video Sharlot posted on Instagram in June showed him burning his Russian passport and addressing Ukrainian authorities by saying that he was against the war. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine, Allies Meet To Discuss Preparations For Winter
Ukraine and its allies are holding a meeting on November 22 to discuss ways to enhance protection against an expected uptick in Russian attacks on the war-torn country's energy and civilian infrastructure during the upcoming cold season.
The virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group brings together representatives from some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia and is being chaired by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
"The focus will be on preparing for winter -- air defense, artillery, ammunition. But the projected needs always depend on what the soldiers at the front need. And they are constantly being updated," said Illarion Pavlyuk, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's top spokesperson.
Last winter, Ukraine's energy infrastructure was regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes that caused civilian victims and damage as well as misery to millions of people who were left in the dark and cold amid below-freezing temperatures.
Ahead of the meeting, Austin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv as Washington and Berlin announced fresh military aid packages for Ukraine.
The United States and Germany are the two largest providers of military aid to Ukraine.
But more recently there have been concerns of "war fatigue" among Ukraine's Western allies, especially in Washington.
The meeting comes as Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, early on November 22, causing casualties and damage and as Ukraine's air defenses fought off another wave of Russian drone strikes.
"The occupiers have targeted Nikopol region with heavy artillery four times since last night, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding that two civilians were wounded.
"Two men aged 61 and 37 were wounded in the city center and eight private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged," Lysak said, adding that power lines were also destroyed by the shelling, leaving more than 1,200 families without electricity.
Russian artillery and drone strikes have repeatedly targeted Nikopol, causing casualties among civilians and damage to infrastructure. Last week, a man was killed in a drone strike.
Ukraine's air defenses said in a statement early on November 22 that Russia launched a multipronged drone attack on several regions overnight, but that all 14 Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.
The statement said the drones were downed over the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy.
It said that a Russian cruise missile fell in the Zaporizhzhya region without reaching its target but caused damage to infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade reports that it struck a building in the village of Kumachovo in the eastern region of Donetsk where Russian forces were celebrating the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery on November 19, killing 25 troops. The claim could not be independently verified.
Novaya Gazeta.Europe and social media reports said Russian director and actress Polina Menshikh, who had come to perform for the troops, was among those killed in the strike, which employed HIMARS missiles.
On November 5, 19 members of the Transcarpathian Brigade were killed when Russian missiles struck a ceremony held in a frontline position in southern Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on November 22 that its air-defense units destroyed three Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea, as well as four Ukrainian naval drones.
"Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defenses," the ministry said.
It said that the four naval drones were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea while heading toward Crimea.
The claim could not be independently verified.
WATCH: Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU Association Agreement. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces reported 48 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said Russian assaults were repelled in the Donetsk region in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka.
In Bakhmut, which saw months of heavy fighting earlier this year before falling to the Russians, Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations, the General staff said.
Afghan Border Trade Resumes After Pakistan Suspends New Visa Rule
Cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was back to normal on November 22, officials in both countries said, after Islamabad suspended a new visa rule. Commercial traffic ground to a halt on November 21 when Pakistan began requiring the crew of commercial vehicles to have passports and visas to enter, and Afghanistan responded by refusing to allow any trucks to pass. "Last night, officials from the Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with Afghan officials, reaching an agreement to grant another two-week extension for Afghan drivers," a Pakistan customs official told AFP. The governor of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province confirmed that cross-border trade had resumed.
Hungarian Bill Would Criminalize Foreign Funding Of Election Campaigns
The Hungarian government wants to criminalize the foreign funding of election campaigns under proposed legislation submitted on November 21. The so-called "sovereignty protection bill" is seen as the latest clampdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government on political rivals and critics. After the 2022 parliamentary elections, the government released declassified intelligence reports alleging that the opposition alliance received funding from a U.S.-based NGO, and Orban has claimed that U.S. taxpayer money had been used to finance the campaign to defeat him. Opposition parties deny the allegations, saying the funds came from Hungarian citizens living abroad.
Russia, IOC Clash At UN Before Member States Pass Olympic Truce For Paris Games
The UN on November 21 voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Olympics despite objections from Russia. The Olympic Truce is a modern revival of an ancient Greek tradition to ensure warring city states allowed safe passage for athletes. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous truce resolution, then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Olympics closed in Beijing. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has urged international sports bodies to let some Russian athletes compete as neutrals. A Russian diplomat called this “completely unacceptable” before the debate on the truce, which was backed by 118 of the 193 UN members. Only Russia and Syria abstained.
U.S. Concerned Iran May Provide Ballistic Missiles To Russia For Use In Ukraine
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has voiced concern that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine. Iran already has been providing drones, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition and may be preparing “to go a step further in its support for Russia,” Kirby said on November 21, noting a meeting in September in which Iran hosted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to show off a range of ballistic-missile systems. Kirby told reporters that in return for ballistic missile support, Russia has offered Tehran “unprecedented defense cooperation.”
Afghan Female Prosecutors Fear Being Sent Back To Afghanistan Under Pakistan's Deportation Program
Female Afghan prosecutors who served the fallen pro-Western Afghan government are concerned about being deported from Pakistan to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan more than two years after they fled the country because of fears of persecution.
The Committee of Afghan Women Prosecutors in Pakistan, meeting in Islamabad on November 21, said it is worried about the fate of hundreds of former prosecutors if they are forced to leave Pakistan as part of an ongoing drive to deport more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners” who are predominantly Afghan.
The former prosecutors, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, have become targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict.
Maria Safi, a senior member of the committee, said the ongoing forced deportation of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan daily are extremely worrying.
“This situation has forced us to face grave mental and emotional problems,” she said.
Safi said the prosecutors want Western embassies in Islamabad to process their immigration visas swiftly.
Former prosecutors estimate that more than 300 former Afghan prosecutors currently live in Pakistan. At least 30 among them are women.
They are among tens of thousands of Afghans in Islamabad waiting for Western embassies in the city to process their applications.
“We want them to not only process the cases of prosecutors, judges, and lawyers but all refugees,” she added.
Pakistani authorities have said these Afghans are exempt from deportation. But in Islamabad many Afghans pursuing their visa cases have complained of police harassment, bribes, and even forced expulsions.
“Pakistani authorities are not renewing our visas, which is a major headache,” said Muska Amiri, a former Afghan prosecutor.
“I have stopped leaving my house to avoid facing the police,” she added.
Farahnaz Hashimi, another former prosecutor, says returning to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan she fled in late 2021 is not an option.
“I’m afraid that if I’m sent back to Afghanistan, I might be arrested by the Taliban,” she said.
Pakistani and Taliban officials confirmed on November 20 that more than 400,000 people returned to their countries after Islamabad first announced its ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners on October 3.
Azerbaijan Offers To Hold Direct Peace Negotiations With Armenia, Including On Border
Azerbaijan has offered to hold direction negotiations with Armenia on a peace treaty at a mutually acceptable venue, including along the state border between the two countries.
“Azerbaijan is ready for direct bilateral negotiations with Armenia for the early conclusion of a peace agreement,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on November 21. “We believe that the two countries should decide the future of their relations together.”
The statement also said the responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the choice of a mutually acceptable venue, “or the decision to meet at the state border,” lies with the two countries. It urged the Armenian side to “avoid new unnecessary delays.”
Yerevan has not responded to Azerbaijan’s offer.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
The statement from Baku on November 21 follows the announcement by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry that Yerevan submitted its sixth proposal on a peace agreement to Azerbaijan following Pashinian’s call on November 18 for “intensifying diplomatic efforts to achieve the signing of a peace treaty.”
Armenia “remains committed to concluding and signing a document on normalization of relations based on previously announced principles,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
In recent public statements Pashinian urged the Azerbaijani leadership to publicly commit to the three key principles for achieving peace that he said were agreed upon by the parties during several rounds of Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The principles are recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, the delimitation of the countries’ borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and the opening of regional trade, transportation, and communications while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, Toivo Klaar, the EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Some member states are concerned that normalization is taking too long, Klaar said in the interview on November 20.
“We don’t see any reason why the process of normalization cannot be quicker. The fact that there is no fighting, the fact that there are no daily reports of shooting or selling on the border does not mean that the things are normal,” he said.
“What is important is to move from this present situation of absence of fighting to actual normalization, which means signing of the peace treaty, which means opening of communications, which means delimitation of the border and distancing of forces so that there is really a sense of security,” he said.
He added he believes that it is in Baku’s hands to demonstrate that the process can be fast and substantial.
Inmate Backs Up Claim Iranian Rapper Yasin Has Been Tortured, Faced Mock Execution In Prison
Ahmadreza Haeri, a political prisoner in Iran's Qezelhesar Prison, has backed up claims that fellow inmate dissident rapper Saman Yasin had been tortured, saying the artist was put through a mock execution by prison guards even though his death sentence was quashed and a new trial ordered in his case.
Yasin was arrested by security forces during nationwide protests in October 2022.
The judiciary's news agency said the rapper had been accused of "waging war against God," a charge that came with a death sentence from the Tehran Revolutionary Court when it found him guilty. However, Yashin appealed to the Supreme Court, which in December 2022 accepted his argument and referred his case back to the Revolutionary Court, where a retrial was to be held in May.
However, the retrial has yet to occur and he has been awaiting his court session without access to a lawyer.
In a letter obtained by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Haeri describes how Yasin was taken from his cell in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison last year, told to write his last wishes, and then blindfolded and handcuffed to the gallows. A guard said that since he is "young," they would "throw the rope crookedly so that his neck breaks instantly and he does not suffer."
However, after receiving a phone call, the guards informed Yasin that he was given another chance for "cooperation" and would not be executed at that time.
In an audio file released by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network on August 23, Yasin detailed harrowing accounts of physical and psychological torture he says he has endured since being taken into custody. He also says prison officials threatened to harm his family if he didn't admit to being involved in the shooting of a paramilitary officer during the protests.
In the audio clip Yasin said he was transferred to the Amin Abad Psychiatric Hospital, tied to a bed, and drugged.
"I was forcibly tied to the hospital bed by some prison guards and prison personnel. My hands were handcuffed and my feet were bound. I was given an injection in the arm and I was unconscious for 24 hours," he said.
Haeri's letter also reveals the tragic consequences of these events on Yasin's family. Following the communication of the real execution order, Yasin's pregnant wife lost their nearly full-term baby due to stress.
In his concluding remarks, Haeri wrote about the lack of fair legal process, stating that Yasin has not been brought to any court since a “mock trial” last year, and that his lawyer has been denied access to case files, leaving Yasin in a state of uncertainty for over 14 months.
Yasin has consistently maintained his innocence, releasing multiple audio files to publicize his claims. He has also reportedly launched at least one hunger strike in protest.
Since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in custody after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have protested a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The judiciary, at the urging of lawmakers, has instituted harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for anyone found guilty of dissent.
Meanwhile, judges have also recently begun sending offenders to psychiatric centers as part of their punishment, a move prominent psychiatry boards in Iran have said is an abuse of judicial authority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ten Skulls, Other Human Bones Found At Construction Site In Moscow
The Moscow city prosecutor's office said construction workers found 10 human skulls along with at least 10 fragments of other skulls and dozens of various human bones during an excavation of underground communications facilities at a site where a restaurant once operated. A statement from the prosecutor's office on November 20 said the remains might have belonged to persons who died 20-30 years ago, but some Telegram channels say the remains may date back to World War II when a military hospital and a bomb shelter were located at the site. An investigation has been launched into the finding. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Arrests French Citizen For Illegally Entering From Estonia, FSB Says
Russia has detained a French citizen for illegally entering the country from Estonia, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on November 21. An FSB statement said the French citizen admitted that he illegally crossed the border by boat on the Narva River. EU and NATO member Estonia shares a 300-kilometer border with Russia, and tensions between the countries have increased since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. News agencies citing the FSB reported that the individual was detained for up to 30 days pending trial, and a criminal case had been opened.
Navalny Placed In Punitive Confinement For 23rd Time Since August Last Year
Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a total of 19 years in prison on extremism and other charges, has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 23rd time since August 2022. A post on Navalny's X (formerly Twitter) account said on November 21 that he was placed in solitary confinement for 15 days for an unspecified violation. Navalny finished his previous solitary confinement a day earlier. Including the latest solitary confinement assignment, the Kremlin critic has faced a total of 266 days in punitive incarceration since August last year. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Nobel Winner Muratov's Appeal Against 'Foreign Agent' Label
A Moscow court on November 21 rejected journalist and Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov's appeal against the Justice Ministry's September decision to add him to the so-called foreign agents registry. The ministry's representative reiterated its stance, saying that Muratov "used foreign platforms to disseminate opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude toward the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation." Muratov is editor in chief of Novaya gazeta and co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. He said at the hearing he never received any financial support from any foreign person or organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Western Ukraine, Ethnic Hungarians Refuse To Play 'Hostage' To Hungary's EU Policy2
Ukraine Presses Drive On East Bank Of Dnieper As Russian Drones Target Infrastructure3
In Ukraine, Russia's Military Has A Manpower Problem. Now It's Becoming A Political Problem.4
Amid War In Israel, Jerusalem Armenians Enter Standoff Over Holy Land5
Russian Doctors Urge Putin To Release Woman Imprisoned For Price Tag Anti-War Protest6
The Moscow Times, Noted For Its English Coverage Of Russia, Is Declared 'Foreign Agent'7
Ukraine Attributes Destruction Of Russian Ships To Innovative Use Of Drones8
Ukraine Reports Progress Securing Dnieper River Beachheads9
Months After It Renounced Them, Montenegro Still Has Hundreds Of 'Golden Passports' In The Pipeline10
Ukraine Aid Window 'Closing' As U.S. Congress Drags Feet On New Package
Subscribe