Hungary Holding Back On Vote On Belarus Arms-Embargo Extension

BRUSSELS -- Hungary is once again threatening to poke a hole in the European Union’s long-standing arms embargo against Belarus, sources not authorized to speak on the record have told RFE/RL.



The embargo, which is usually rolled over once a year, needs the unanimity of the 28 EU member states in order to be renewed. But Budapest has for the last two years managed to exempt biathlon rifles and other arms used in sports from the embargo.



The EU first introduced the arms embargo in 2011 along with visa bans and asset freezes on four Belarusian companies and 174 individuals, including President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, after a violent crackdown on demonstrators that followed the December 2010 presidential election.



Now Budapest is requesting that a European Commission document -- the Belarus Partnership Priorities -- detailing the bloc's future relations with Minsk should be adopted swiftly in order to secure Budapest’s backing for another rollover of the arms embargo.



The extension of the Belarus arms embargo has been discussed a few times among EU officials in January and, according to sources, with the exception of Hungary, all other 27 EU member states want to keep the embargo prolongation separate from the approval of the Belarus Partnership Priorities.



The document outlining the priorities has been negotiated between Brussels and Minsk for the last two years and includes topics such as people-to-people contacts, environmental issues, economic cooperation, and human rights.



It should have been ready for signature already in 2018 but Lithuania has been insisting to include several safeguards with regard to Belarus's Astravyets nuclear power plant before the text is approved.



The planned site of the Astravyets nuclear plant has been a concern for Lithuania ever since the project was announced in 2008.



Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, is less than 50 kilometers away, which puts the project in violation of recommendations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, providing for nuclear plants being built no less than 100 kilometers from major population centers.



The Russia-financed project, whose first reactor is expected to be operational by the end of this year, passed an EU stress test in July 2018, although Vilnius pointed out that the test only looked into issues such as seismic activity and not the controversial issue of the location.



The peer-review team carrying out the stress test did, however, ask Belarus for an action plan containing all the recommended safety improvement measures and a timetable for them, although no specific date to do so has been set.



In a Belarus Partnership Priorities draft seen by RFE/RL, Lithuania is calling for Minsk to submit this action plan before the commissioning of the power plant, adding that the plan must be approved by the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG).

The draft also states that the EU and Belarus will “engage with a view to Belarus joining the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage and the European Radiological Data Exchange Platform.”



One source told RFE/RL that Hungary's bid to condition its approval of the arms-embargo extension with a rapid adoption of the Partnership Priorities document “would apportion the blame to Lithuania and make it harder for the others to only point fingers at Hungary,” whereas another diplomat said that Hungary simply was using Belarus as "a test case to see how far it could go and that a similar tactic could be used in future when it comes to discussing the EU economic sanctions on Russia."

So far, Hungary has never openly attempted to break the EU sanctions on Russia, which have been rolled over by unanimity every six months since 2014.



When asked by RFE/RL why Hungary was attempted to link the two issues, a Hungarian official said that they “wouldn’t like to comment on ongoing procedures in the council.”

The matter will now be elevated to the EU ambassadorial level on February 5 with the deadline for renewal falling on February 28.



In February 2016, the EU removed the four companies and 170 individuals, including Lukashenka, from the sanctions list imposed in 2011, citing what it said were improvements in the human rights situation in the ex-Soviet republic.



The remaining four people are considered key actors in the unresolved disappearances of four Belarusians in 1999-2000 and are expected to remain on the list regardless of what happens to the arms embargo.