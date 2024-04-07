'Nail In The Coffin': Disappointed Hungarians March Against Government

Tens of thousands joined an anti-government rally organized by Peter Magyar, a former insider of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, in Budapest on April 6. The lawyer and businessman wants to run in European Parliament elections with a result that will be "the first nail in the coffin" of the Fidesz party's dominance in Hungary, he told the protesters. Magyar has been rallying criticism of the government since February, when a controversial pardon led to the resignations of President Katalin Novak and Magyar's ex-wife, Justice Minister Judit Varga.