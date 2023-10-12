Orban Says Georgia Deserves European Union Candidate Status

A fresh wave of Russian drone strikes on Danube port installations critical for Kyiv's grain export caused damage and injuries, Ukrainian authorities said on October 12, as Romania urged Russia to stop its attacks after again finding debris on its territory near the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Force and Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that air defenses shot down 28 out of 33 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, but some of the drones, launched from different directions, "used complex trajectories and features of the landscape" to strike grain storage facilities in the Ukrainian port of Izmayil on the Danube River.

Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

Kiper said in a message on Telegram that port infrastructure and residential buildings in Izmayil sustained damage and several fires broke out but were rapidly extinguished. An 88-year-old woman sustained burns and was receiving emergency treatment in the hospital, Kiper said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops are resisting renewed assaults by Russian forces on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a prewar population of around 31,000 people, which has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000.

"Avdiyivka. We are holding our ground," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this," he wrote.



Earlier, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled 10 Russian assaults in the Avdiyivka area over the past 24 hours.

In Bucharest, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said the drone strikes on Izmayil had "again serious consequences" on Romania after the NATO country's Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near its Danube border with Ukraine.

"Around 5 a.m. teams sent to investigate reported the discovery of a drone crater [caused by a] possible explosion on impact, in an area covered with vegetation near the right bank of the Chilia branch [of the Danube] some 3 kilometers west of the village of Plauru," the ministry said in a statement without giving other details.

Plauru is located across the Danube from Izmayil.

"Heinous Russian attacks on Ukraine civilian infrastructure had again serious consequences on Romania’s territory," Odobescu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"New evidence of impact was found on Romania's soil. We call on Russia to stop these #war crimes," she wrote.

Romanian news reports said that the crater had a 4-meter diameter and a depth of 1.5 meters and that it contained smoldering debris.

Before the October 12 incident, the debris of three drones had been found on Romanian territory close to the Ukrainian border this year.

Russian troops also shelled the southern region of Kherson overnight, killing a 70-year-old man, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early on October 12 that three people were killed by debris from a downed drone that fell on a residential building.

Ukraine, whose civilian and energy infrastructure has been subjected to relentless Russian drone and air strikes that have caused massive damage and hundreds of casualties, has in recent months stepped up its own drone attacks on bordering Russian regions.

In Prague, the Czech Defense Ministry said it will give Ukraine "in the coming months" infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, and other heavy weaponry.

The equipment will be delivered "from the production and warehouses of Czech private companies to the Ukrainian armed forces at the expense of the Danish government," the ministry said in a statement.

On October 11, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million as Zelenskiy traveled to NATO's headquarters in Belgium to press for more support for his war-ravaged country ahead of the onset of the cold season.

"I'm proud that the United States will announce its latest security assistance package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said alongside Zelenskiy during a meeting in Brussels of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Austin said the new package will consist of air-defense, rocket, and artillery ammunition as well as anti-tank systems among other things, adding that Washington "will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

With reporting by Reuters and AFP