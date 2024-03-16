Accessibility links

National Day Gathers Hungarians 'Fed Up' With Government

Tens of thousands joined an anti-government rally organized in Budapest by Peter Magyar, a former insider of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party. The businessman addressed the crowd on March 15, marked in Hungary as a national holiday. Magyar stood out as a surprise critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government after a presidential pardon for a child abuser's accomplice. A woman attending the rally told RFE/RL, " I'm fed up with the entire way they run this country."

