Hungarian Protesters Urge President To Resign After Pardoning Child-Abuse Accomplice

Thousands of demonstrators called on Hungarian President Katalin Novak to step down over a controversial pardon. The opposition Momentum Movement organized the protest march on February 9. It became known in recent days that among prisoners pardoned by Novak last year was the deputy director of a state-run children's home who had helped his boss cover up sexual abuse. Novak's move sparked criticism, in part because the ruling Fidesz party promotes her as the face of its campaign for traditional family values.