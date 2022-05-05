Radio Silence: Independent Hungarian Station To Lose License
An independent radio station in Budapest is set to lose its broadcasting license, renewing concerns about media freedom in Hungary. Tilos Radio's management learned that their permit would not be extended in September over what the country's media authority said were "severe breaches of regulations." Hungary's recently reelected prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been accused by the EU in the past of restricting press freedom to maintain his party's grip on power.