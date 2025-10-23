Hungarians March In Budapest At Rival Political Rallies On Anniversary Of 1956 Revolt

Tens of thousands of people marched in Budapest on October 23 in rival political rallies to mark the anniversary of the 1956 uprising against the communist government that was violently put down by Soviet troops.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban led what he called a “peace march,” stressing his opposition to military support for Ukraine, while his main challenger, Peter Magyar of the Tisza Party, led a competing protest.

In an address to the crowd in front of parliament, Orban reiterated his opposition to EU military aid for Ukraine as well as potential EU and NATO membership for the country.

"The war is blocking the growth of the European and Hungarian economies,” Orban said.

The prime minister told tens of thousands of supporters that Hungarians who believe they are supporting a change of government "are in fact supporting war, whether they realize it or not."

Orban is seen as Moscow's closest ally within the European Union, but some of his supporters say his stance simply advances Hungarian interests. Orban had hoped to host a US-Russia summit in Budapest to discuss the war in Ukraine, but US President Donald Trump said on October 22 that he canceled the meeting for the time being.

Orban, 62, has served four consecutive terms as prime minister since 2010, but faces declining popularity ahead of elections due to take place next spring. He is trailing Magyar in most polls.

Supporters of Magyar's Tisza party turned out in high numbers for the opposition rally calling for political change.

Magyar, 44, has been campaigning against what he calls a "corrupt" political elite and has attacked what he said was a dangerous consolidation of power under Orban.

Magyar accused Orban of rebuilding the one-party state he had helped dismantle in 1989 during the country's democratic transition.

"The politician who once demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops is now the Kremlin's most loyal ally," Magyar told supporters.

"[The politician] who once said that democracy and communism were incompatible has himself built a system that concentrates power, supervises and controls the press, and rules his home country with fear," he added.

Babett Herczeg, who attended the rally, said it was the first time she had participated in such an event.

“I felt that the time has come when everyone has to get up from their armchairs and show that we need to change the system,” Herczeg told RFE/RL.

Some opposition demonstrators compared the 1956 crackdown in Hungary to the current war in Ukraine.

“What does this sign mean to you today?” an RFE/RL reporter asked Peter Lakits, who was holding a sign reading Russians Go Home.

“Well, unfortunately, one thing we have learned from history is that we have learned nothing from history,” Lakits replied.

Lakits said there are parallels between Ukraine’s fight for freedom and Hungary’s fight for freedom.

“Sometimes the tanks that crushed freedom in Budapest are the very same ones that are now crushing freedom in Ukraine,” Lakits said.

As the Tisza party gains momentum, Magyar has vowed to combat corruption and strengthen Hungary's ties within the European Union and NATO.