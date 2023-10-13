Hungary Must Reform Judiciary, Protect Rights To Unblock European Funding, Senior EU Official Says

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using phosphorus during their current assault on Avdiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been reported over the past three days as Moscow attempts to break through the town located just south of Donetsk city.

"Avdiyivka. Our land, a Ukrainian city. The Russians threw a lot of manpower in this direction. They use phosphorus, along with their cannon fodder [troops]," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on Telegram.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

It was not immediately clear whether Yermak was referring to white phosphorus munitions, which are not banned under international law but whose use is strictly regulated as the chemical can cause deep burns. The treatment of wounds caused by white phosphorus is very difficult in battlefield conditions.



The assault on Avdiyivka, seen as the largest Russian attack in the east since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive several months ago, has reportedly involved some 2,000 troops, numerous armored vehicles, and air support.



In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the defenders of Avdiyivka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks in 24 hours, according to the General Staff on October 13.



"I am grateful to every soldier, every unit for their resilience," Zelenskiy wrote.



Ukrainian forces fought a total of 64 close-quarters battles as they continued their incremental advance in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk and in the southern direction of Melitopol, the military said.



Russia has also stepped up its shelling of Kherson, striking the southern Ukrainian region 100 times in 24 hours, killing civilians and causing widespread damage, a regional official said on October 13.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces used artillery, mortars, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones to pound the region and its capital, Kherson city, which was shelled 49 times.

"Two people were killed and six more were wounded, one of them a child," Prokudin said, adding that education facilities, houses, apartment blocks, a medical institution, and an industrial platform in Kherson's Beryslav district were destroyed in the strikes.

A Russian drone later on October 13 struck a car in Beryslav, wounding a man and killing his wife, Prokudin said.



Meanwhile, Ukraine struck a Russian missile carrier and a patrol ship in separate attacks this week involving seaborne drones carrying experimental weapons, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on October 13.

The source did not give details of the damage but told Reuters the Buyan missile carrier was attacked on October 13 and the Pavel Derzhavin missile carrier was attacked on October 11 in joint operations carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service and naval forces. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.



Kherson, which was partially liberated by Ukrainian troops one year ago, has been constantly targeted by Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River.

The latest fighting came a day after a wave of Russian drone strikes on Danube port installations critical for Kyiv's grain export caused damage and injuries and prompted Romania to urge Russia to stop its attacks after again finding debris on its territory near the border with Ukraine.



Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near its Danube border with Ukraine.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP