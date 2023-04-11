News
Hungary Concludes New Energy Agreements With Russia
Hungary signed agreements to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country's continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Russian state energy company Gazprom had agreed to allow Hungary, if needed, to import quantities of natural gas beyond the amounts agreed to in a long-term contract that was amended last year. The price of the gas, which would reach Hungary through the Turkstream pipeline, would be capped at 150 euros ($163) per cubic meter, Szijjarto said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Romania Aims To Buy F-35 Fighter Planes To Boost Air Defenses
Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defenses, the country's supreme defense council said on April 11. The European Union and NATO state has raised defense spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 2 percent in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, is to host to a U.S. ballistic missile defense system and has a permanent alliance battlegroup stationed on its territory. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Another Russian Journalist Detained Over Unspecified Online Posts
Police in the town of Korolyov near Moscow detained journalist Roman Ivanov of the RusNews Telegram channel on April 11 after searching his apartment. Ivanov's wife said police informed the couple that three probes have been launched against the journalist over unspecified online posts he made. They said he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The charges against Ivanov remain unclear. In February, another RusNews journalist, Maria Ponomarenko, was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of distributing "fake news" for writing about Russian troops involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kyrgyz Activist Rushed To The Hospital With Gallbladder Problems
BISHKEK -- Noted Kyrgyz civil rights activist Chyngyz Kaparov has been rushed to the hospital from a pretrial detention center in Bishkek with acute gallbladder issues.
Kaparov's lawyer, Bakytbek Avtandil, told RFE/RL on April 11 that his client was diagnosed with an inflammation of the gallbladder and that surgery will be performed on him in the coming days.
Kaparov is one of 26 rights defenders, journalists, activists, and politicians -- members of so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee -- who were arrested in late October last year after they protested against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Under the accord, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
In November 2022, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley, where borders of three former Soviet republics -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan -- meet, and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Several rallies held in recent months demanded the immediate release of the activists.
Uzbek Border Guards 'Abduct' Kyrgyz Shepherd Near Border
Authorities in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Jalal-Abad said on April 11 that Uzbek border guards had "abducted" a local shepherd near the village of Kok-Tash, close to the Uzbek border, a day earlier. According to the officials, negotiations are under way to return the man back to the Kyrgyz side. Similar incidents have been reported for decades on both sides of the border, some parts of which had been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Kyrgyz and Uzbek officials announced last year that an agreement delimiting almost the entire Kyrgyz-Uzbek border had been reached. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Civilian Death Toll In Ukraine At Least 8,500, But UN Says It's Likely 'Considerably Higher'
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says it has confirmed the deaths of almost 8,500 civilians since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, and believes the toll could be thousands higher.
The OHCRH said in an updated report published on April 11 that 8,490 civilians have been killed and 14,244 injured since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022, until April 9, 2023.
"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN agency said in a statement.
"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Syevyerodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties."
The statement said that, in total, 18,280 casualties -- 6,596 killed and 11,684 injured -- occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine's government that was under attack by Russian forces. Another 4,454 casualties -- 1,894 killed and 2,560 injured -- occurred in Ukrainian territory occupied by the Russia.
The UN said it had confirmed 7,011 civilian deaths and 13,495 injured due to shelling, artillery, and air attacks, though "actual numbers are considerably higher."
Russian troops have been accused of shelling cities and towns in many regions under Ukrainian control, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries, repeatedly damaging energy infrastructure, and leaving large areas without electricity during the winter months.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite air attacks often hitting hospitals, residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed during the invasion.
Russia's Aeroflot Sends Plane To Iran For Repairs As Sanctions Limit Domestic Work
Russia's oldest airline, Aeroflot, has sent one of its planes for repair work to Iran for the first time ever after experiencing issues with supplies to do the work at home because of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. RBK media group cited an Aeroflot representative and several sources close to the company on April 11 as saying that an Airbus A330-300 plane had been sent to Tehran on April 5 to be repaired by specialists from Iran's Mahan Air. As of April 1, Aeroflot had 178 Airbus and Boeing planes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Drone Falls, Explodes At Airport In Russia's Belgorod, Near Ukrainian Border
A drone fell, exploded, and damaged a fence at the airport in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on April 10, media reports cited local authorities as saying on April 11. The airport suspended civil aircraft operations after Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In recent weeks, several drones fell in Belgorod and the surrounding region, damaging electrical lines and the facades of several buildings. Ukraine has not commented on the situation, but Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lawyer Of Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest May Lose His License
Lawyer Yury Novolodsky, who is defending an artist on trial for using price tags in a St. Petersburg store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, may lose his license.
Novolodsky's colleague, Aleksandr Meleshko, told RFE/RL on April 11 that the St. Petersburg’s Chamber of Attorneys has launched two disciplinary cases against Novolodsky on unspecified charges, which may lead to the withdrawal of Novolodsky's license.
According to Meleshko, the hearing into Novolodsky's case is scheduled for April 20, the day when the trial of Novolodsky's client, Aleksandra Skochilenko, is due to resume.
"I do not think it is a coincidence," Meleshko emphasized.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket in late March last year with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since its adoption, the law has been used to quell any dissent over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
U.S.-Based Rights Watchdog Condemns Conviction Of Kazakh Opposition Politician
The U.S.-based human rights group Freedom Now has condemned the conviction of Zhanbolat Mamai, a prominent Kazakh opposition politician and activist who was handed a suspended six-year prison term on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative.
In its ruling on April 10, the Bostandyq District Court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, also barred Mamai from activism, journalism, and using social media for six years and ordered him to pay 600,000 tenges ($1,350) in material damages.
Freedom Now Executive Director Maran Turner called Mamai's verdict "the culmination of a long drawn-out case of judicial harassment designed to silence" the politician.
“Although Zhanbolat will soon be released from house arrest after nearly 14 months, his conviction and the lengthy bans on various activities are punishment for and aimed at preventing him from legitimate peaceful political activity," he said.
"His engagement in these activities could lead to a future arrest. Kazakhstan may consider this a solution to sustained international criticism of its actions, but the world is still watching. We call for Zhanbolat’s conviction to be vacated and all restrictions on his activities lifted,” Turner added in the statement, which was issued hours after the court pronounced its ruling.
The 34-year-old Mamai was arrested in late February 2022 on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during unprecedented protests in January 2022, charges which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In August, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) called on Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and other political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during the unrest.
Prior to the verdict, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also urged Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and drop all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
In early November, Mamai weas transferred to house arrest.
Switzerland Rejects Criticism Over Handling Of Russian Assets
Switzerland insisted on April 11 that it was clamping down on Russian assets parked in the country, after other countries accused the Swiss of not going far enough. Bern has frozen $8.3 billion in assets since imposing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the government's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. That's the equivalent of around "a good third" of the $23.4 billion frozen across the European Union, she said. Switzerland is not in the EU but has matched the bloc's sanctions on Russia. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
UN Says It's Being Forced Into An 'Appalling Choice' By The Taliban's Ban On Women
The United Nations is being forced into making an "appalling choice" on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban government banned women from working for the organization, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said on April 11. "Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold," it said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kazakhstan Takes Global Majors To Court Over Oil Field Revenues
Kazakhstan on April 11 said it had begun international arbitration court proceedings against energy majors including ExxonMobil and Shell over $16.5 billion in costs deducted from the revenues from two oil fields. The government "has begun international arbitration against the Karachaganak and Kashagan [operating] companies," Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliev was quoted by the official news agency Kazinform as saying, adding that "the sums are $3.5 billion and $13 billion." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Shoot-Out In Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Policemen, Militant
Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta early on April 11, triggering a shoot-out that killed four officers and a militant commander, officials said. The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the city's Kuchlak neighborhood, police official Naveed Shah said. The officers demanded that the suspect surrender, but he instead opened fire at security forces, killing four officers before being fatally shot. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Says It Repelled More Than 50 Russian Attacks Amid Heavy Casualties
Ukraine says its forces have repelled dozens of attacks as the invading Russian military pressed on with its offensive in the eastern Donetsk region with air strikes and artillery attacks.
"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy…continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas,” Ukraine's General Staff said on April 11 in a statement.
Ukrainian forces repelled 52 attacks over the past day, it added.
The fighting remains intense as U.S. officials assess the damage from a leak of classified documents that included some on Ukraine's plans for a counteroffensive in the east.
The Russian military has for months pressed to take control of Bakhmut, where the battle for the city has turned into one of the bloodiest since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, while serving as a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the small and now largely destroyed city.
Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut remains "difficult but controllable."
Syrskiy accused Russia of using the same “scorched earth tactics” in Bakhmut that it used in military operations against anti-government rebels in Syria in support of the regime in Damascus.
“It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Syrskiy said, adding that Russia was sending in special forces and airborne units to Bakhmut as members of Russia's notorious private mercenary Wagner group that have led the Bakhmut operation were exhausted.
Russian air strikes were also targeting the city of Avdiyivka, turning it “into total ruins," according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor.
"In total, around 1,800 people remain in Avdiyivka, all of whom risk their lives every day," Kyrylenko said.
The battleground accounts cannot be independently verified.
Taking control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in the town of Chasiv Yar and open the way for the Russian military to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region -- Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow illegally declared annexed in September 2022 and is seeking to fully occupy. The other three regions are Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
In Washington, the Pentagon said the Justice Department has been called in to investigate whether the leak of a handful of documents dated from February 23 to March 1 was a criminal offense. The documents appeared on social media last week.
The documents reportedly also include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry, and about U.S. spy operations in allied countries such as South Korea and Israel.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Volcano Erupts, Spewing Out A Vast Cloud Of Ash
One of Russia's most active volcanoes erupted on April 11, shooting a vast cloud of ash far up into the sky and smothering villages in drifts of gray volcanic dust, triggering an aviation warning around Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight, reaching a crescendo about six hours later, spewing an ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometers. Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway. Villages were carpeted in drifts of gray ash as deep as 8.5 centimeters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
South Korea Says 'Significant' Number Of Leaked U.S. Documents Are Fake
South Korea on April 11 said a "significant portion" of leaked U.S. intelligence documents indicating concerns in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine are fake. The documents are part of a broader leak the Pentagon has described as a "very serious" national security risk. Some files reportedly show concern among top South Korean national security officials that arms manufactured by their country might end up being used in Ukraine -- a violation of Seoul's policy of not selling weapons to nations at war. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Draft Law To Toughen Penalties For Violence Against Women Advances In Iranian Parliament
Iran's parliament has adopted proposals to toughen penalties for perpetrators of violence against women, and the changes could be voted into law within months, state media reported on April 10. Discussions in parliament led to the adoption of the general principles of a draft bill on "preventing harm to women and improving their safety against misbehavior," IRNA reported. The text can still be modified. The move comes almost seven months after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini touched off nationwide protests. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Leaked Documents On Ukraine War A 'Very Serious' Risk To Security, Pentagon Admits
The online leaks of highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine present a “very serious" risk to national security, and senior leaders are taking steps to mitigate the damage, Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher said on April 10. Meagher told reporters that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first became aware of the leaks on April 6. Since then, he has reached out to allies, held daily meetings to assess damage, and set up a group to assess the scope of the information leaked and review who had access to it. To read the original story by AP, click here.
In Final Statement To Court, Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Says His Prosecution Resembles Stalin-Era Show Trial
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to 25 years in jail on treason charges over comments critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maintained his innocence in his final statement to a Moscow court on April 10 and said his trial recalled the show trials conducted by the Soviet Union in the 1930s.
Kara-Murza, 41, told the court he was proud of what he did and would not express remorse for it. He also declined to ask for an acquittal.
The hearing was held in a closed session, but his statement was published by The Washington Post.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism on the subject. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
Kara-Murza said the current environment is not so much like the 1970s -- a period during which the state faced off against Soviet dissidents -- as it is the 1930s, when dictator Josef Stalin conducted a series of show trials and purges of his opponents.
"We’ve gone beyond the 1970s -- all the way back to the 1930s. For me, as a historian, this is cause for reflection," said Kara-Murza.
He statement included a rejoinder to a remark by the judge hearing his case about showing remorse.
“The criminal, of course, must repent of his deeds. I’m in jail for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship,” he said. “Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it.”
The former journalist, who holds Russian and British passports, has spent years as a politician opposing Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
Kara-Murza, who is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, expressed hope that one day “the darkness over our country will dissipate” and “those who kindled and unleashed this war, rather than those who tried to stop it, will be recognized as criminals.”
Earlier on April 10, dozens of Russian journalists and rights activists, many of whom have fled the country, wrote a letter calling on authorities to free Kara-Murza, saying the charges against him are baseless and politically motivated.
"Prosecute murderers and criminals rather than honest and responsible citizens who dare to think and speak the truth," the letter said. "Stop Russia's new slide toward Stalinism and a totalitarian system."
With reporting by Reuters
$800 Million Urgently Needed To Avoid Famine In Afghanistan, UN Says
The UN food agency said on April 10 that it urgently needs $800 million for the next six months to help Afghanistan, which is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, and health care to Afghans in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed. But distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict last December banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Designates Wall Street Journal Reporter As 'Wrongfully Detained' By Russia
The U.S. State Department has designated Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and urged his immediate release.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the determination that Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on April 10.
"Journalism is not a crime," Patel said in a statement. "We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia and its ongoing war against the truth."
Patel also said the United States calls for Russia to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and charged last week with espionage.
The designation of "wrongfully detained" means responsibility for the case will be transferred to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising the political profile of Gershkovich's detention and allowing the Biden administration to allocate more resources to securing his release.
The WSJ has adamantly denied the allegations against Gershkovich and demanded his release. U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the U.S. Senate have also called for Gershkovich's release.
World Bank President David Malpass said earlier on April 10 that Russia's detention of Gershkovich is a "brazen act" and violates press freedom, "which the World Bank Group has long recognized as vital," including the safety of journalists.
"Press freedom increases transparency and accountability. It keeps a check on governance, it exposes corruption, transmits ideas, promotes innovation," Malpass told reporters, adding that he hopes Gershkovich and his family will soon be reunited.
The FSB said on March 30 that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about Russia's military industrial complex. It alleged that Gershkovich was operating on instructions from the United States.
A Moscow court agreed to a request from the FSB to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Patel said earlier that Russia has not yet granted U.S. consular access to Gershkovich.
"At this point, it is a violation of Russia's obligations under our consular convention and a violation against international law," Patel said. "We have stressed the need for the Russian government to provide this access as soon as possible."
Patel said Moscow over the weekend formally notified Washington of the detention. He reiterated in the statement that the United States also calls on Russia to release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped-up charges.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Romanian Prosecutors Search Electronic Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Andrew Tate, the divisive Internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on April 10 for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 6 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Four Killed In Blast Targeting Police Superintendent In Pakistan's Balochistan Province
Four people were killed and 15 others injured in a bombing that targeted the vehicle of a police superintendent in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on April 10, the city's police chief said.
Two policemen were among the dead in the attack in Kandahari Bazaar, police chief Zohaib Mohsin told reporters in Quetta, capital of Pakistan's restive Balochistan Province.
The explosion also damaged nearby cars and motorcycles, Mohsin said. There have been no arrests in the attack, which comes nine days after Pakistan said four of its soldiers were killed along the province's border with Iran.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema said earlier that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations.
The outlawed Baluch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters used an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack the car of Superintendent Naseer-ul-Hassan Shah in the bazaar, which is one of the busiest markets in Quetta. It was unclear whether Shah was among the victims.
"Two policemen were killed, several were injured, and the vehicle was badly damaged in the attack," BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement.
The spokesman said the BLA targeted the superintendent because it claimed, without providing evidence, that he had been involved in the "inhumane treatment of Baluch civilians under the pretext of investigations."
The BLA, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the United States, and Britain, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces. Officials in Islamabad say the group has set up sanctuaries in border areas of Iran. Tehran denies this.
The BLA claims to be fighting for the independence of Balochistan, a sparsely populated province rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and gas. The insurgent group claims ethnic Baluchi face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities. Islamabad rejects the charges.
Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Bans Restaurant Gardens For Families, Women In Herat
The Taliban has banned families and women from restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Afghanistan's northwestern Herat Province, an official said on April 10. The moves followed complaints from religious scholars and members of the public about the mixing of genders in such places, he said. It was the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since the militia took power in August 2021. They have shut girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade and women from universities and most types of employment, including jobs at the United Nations. To read the original story by AP, click here.
