News
Hungary's Orban Invites Swedish PM To Discuss NATO Bid
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on January 23 he had sent a letter inviting his Swedish counterpart to come to discuss his country's NATO accession bid. "Today I sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for a visit to Hungary to negotiate on Sweden's NATO accession," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The move comes hours ahead of a vote by Turkey's parliament to approve Sweden's bid. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance yet to approve the move.
More News
- By Reuters
NATO Signs 1.1 Billion-Euro Contract For Artillery Ammunition
NATO has signed a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) contract for 155 mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts. "The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a signing ceremony at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. NATO struck the deal on behalf of several allies who will either pass on the shells to Ukraine or use them to stock up their own depleted inventories. Bulk buying ensures lower prices.
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing With Afghanistan
Pakistan on January 23 reopened the Torkham border crossing with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a critical access route for trade and transportation between the two countries, after a 10-day closure prompted by Islamabad's imposing of a requirement for passports and visas for Afghan drivers.
A Pakistani customs official in Torkham told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the border was reopened at 10 a.m. local time, allowing the flow of trucks and people once again.
The move came after a meeting between Pakistani and Taliban officials on January 22 in Torkham during which the two sides agreed to reopen the crossing, the official said.
The Torkham border crossing links Pakistan's western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to Nangarhar, an eastern Afghan province, through the historic Khyber Pass.
The Torkham closure on January 12 caused huge commercial losses to both countries, blocking the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying tens of tons of oranges and tangerines, according to Afghan trade officials.
lslamabad's move to impose tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports -- documents many Afghans do not have -- came amid a deterioration of relations between the two neighbors, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban of allowing militants to stage attacks across the border from Afghan territory.
Since October, Pakistan has expelled more than a half-million undocumented Afghans over the Taliban's failure to rein in the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
Islamabad blames the group for escalating attacks on security forces and accuses the Taliban government of sheltering TTP militants.
Officials say TTP attacks have killed more than 2,000 Pakistanis since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Pakistan says that more than 1.7 million undocumented Afghans reside on its territory.
With reporting by AFP
Several Killed, Wounded In Wave Of Russian Missile Attacks On Ukrainian Cities
Several people were killed and wounded on January 23 in a fresh wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, as an air-raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine.
In Kyiv, at least one woman was killed and nine other people, including a teenaged boy, were wounded, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and city administration chief Roman Popko said on Telegram.
Three districts -- Pechersk, Svyatoshynsk, and Solomyansk -- were targeted in the attack, Klitschko said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Eight people were hospitalized," Klitschko wrote, adding, "A 13-year-old boy was given medical assistance on the spot."
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Russian Kh-22 missiles struck civilian targets in the Kyiv and Saltivka districts, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
""As a result of the strikes, 28 people were wounded. Two women, aged 56 and 40, unfortunately were killed," Synyehubov wrote in a post that also included photos and footage of a completely destroyed multistory building.
"Apartment buildings, an educational institution, and other exclusively civilian infrastructure were destroyed," Synyehubov wrote, adding, "Another act of terrorism!"
Russian missiles also hit the city of Pavlohrad, in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, killing at least one person, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak announced on Telegram.
Russia over the past several weeks has abruptly intensified its missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, causing numerous deaths, injuries, and material damage. The eastern city of Kharkiv has been particularly targeted by Russian strikes.
According to Ukrainian officials, only between December 29 and January 2, Russia launched more than 500 Iranian-made drones and cruise missiles at Ukraine's cities.
The unusually intense wave of strikes has also put pressure on Ukraine's air-defense capabilities and its ammunition stockpiles, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call on Kyiv's allies to step up weapons deliveries.
With reporting by AP
At UN Security Council, Russia Rules Out Any Peace Plan Backed By Kyiv, West
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 22 clashed with Ukraine's supporters at a UN meeting in which Moscow ruled out any peace plan backed by Kyiv and the West. Russia's top diplomat claimed that Ukrainian forces had been "incapable" of defeating or weakening Russia. He told the Security Council that Moscow was always ready to negotiate peace, but plans presented by Ukraine and its Western "masters" were "only used as cover to continue war and continue getting money from Western taxpayers." U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood dismissed Lavrov's claims as "blatant disinformation."
U.S., U.K. Launch New Strikes On Multiple Huthi Sites In Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Huthis in Yemen on the night of January 22, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance. In a joint statement, the six allies said the strikes specifically targeted a Huthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Huthis' missile and air-surveillance capabilities.
Strong Earthquake Centered Near China-Kyrgyzstan Border Felt Across Central Asia
A major earthquake followed by a series of aftershocks struck early on January 23 along the China-Kyrgyzstan border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported, warning of potentially widespread damage.
Kyrgyz Emergencies Minister Boobek Ajikeev said in a video message that the earthquake was felt shortly after midnight in Kyrgyzstan and was especially strong in several districts of the northern Issyk-Kul region.
In the capital, Bishkek, people fled their homes to seek refuge in the street. There was also strong tremors in the cities of Karakol and Naryn.
No casualties or damage has been reported in the districts and cities he mentioned, Ajikeev said, asking people not to panic.
The time of the quake was registered just after 2 a.m. on January 23 local time at its epicenter in China's Xinjiang Province, about 140 kilometers west of the city of Aksu.
According to the USGS, five earthquakes occurred, and the most powerful had a magnitude of 7. The strength of the other four was around magnitude 5.
Residents of Bishkek said the ground shook violently there, and people living in multistory buildings opted to leave.
The earthquake and the aftershocks were also felt in Kazakhstan, more than 260 kilometers from the epicenter.
Residents of Almaty, especially those who live in apartment buildings, fled into the streets, and cars jammed the roads.
The Emergencies Agency called on residents of Almaty not to panic and to beware of disinformation.
Chinese state media said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and caused at least two houses to collapse.
Around 200 emergency rescuers were dispatched to the quake’s epicenter, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Xinjiang railway authority suspended dozens of trains in the region and sealed off the affected sections, the broadcaster said.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities in China.
With reporting by AP
Russian Regulator Says Apple Paid $13.6 Million Fine
Apple paid a 1.2 billion-ruble ($13.6 million) fine to the Russian government over Moscow's claims that the U.S. tech giant abused its dominant position in the mobile app market, the country's competition watchdog said on January 22. Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) imposed the fine in July 2022, saying Apple had banned apps from informing customers about the option to make purchases outside its App Store. The FAS said in a statement that Apple paid the fine on January 19 and the funds were transferred to the Russian Federation's budget. Apple lost an appeal of the fine last year.
Afghan Journalist Detained In Taliban's Continued Crackdown On Independent Media
The Taliban has detained another Afghan journalist in the country's capital, Kabul, in a continuing crackdown on independent media in Afghanistan.
Media watchdog the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC) said Taliban intelligence officers detained Ehsan Akbari, an Afghan reporter for Japan's Kyodo news agency.
"The arrest of this journalist shows that the ruling group is trying to suppress the media and freedom of expression," Samia Walizadeh, the head of the communications and litigation at AFJC, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on January 22.
The organization says the arrest violates the country's media law that was crafted by the previous, pro-Western Afghan republic.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban suspended Afghanistan's constitution and most of the laws adopted over the two decades the militants were out of power. The hard-line Islamist group has issued a vague guideline for journalists, which requires them not to violate Afghan and Islamic values, since it came back to rule.
"We demand his immediate and unconditional release," the AFJC added in a statement.
The organization has demanded that the Taliban, and in particular its intelligence agency, "should respect the country's media law and end the process of suppressing journalists and free media."
Sayed Amir Akbari, a brother of the detained journalist, said that Ehsan Akbari was detained in the government's media and information center on January 17 after he was called there for questioning.
"The next morning, the Taliban intelligence officers took Ehsan Akbari to the news agency's office [in Kabul] and took away his laptop and camera," he told the AFJC.
He added that the militants forced him to call his family to hand over his mobile phone to Taliban officials when they arrived.
As per the Taliban's practice, the group has neither confirmed nor denied his arrest.
The detention of journalists has started to become more commonplace in Afghanistan.
On January 18, the Taliban detained journalists Jawad Rasouli and Abdul Haq Hamidi. Both worked for a local news agency, Gardesh-e Etilat.
They were released on January 20 after their families handed over an affidavit, which typically guarantees that they would not violate Taliban rules.
The AFJC said the Taliban arrested 61 journalists in 2023. While most were released after weeks or months of detentions, some were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
Overall, the AFJC documented 168 cases of violence and intimidation against journalists during the past year, highlighting the extensive censorship the authoritarian rulers are exercising over the media.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iraqi Airline, Pro-Iranian Militia Leaders
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 22 designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for "supporting" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Lebanon.
The department said in a news release that Fly Baghdad for several years had supported the operations of the IRGC's' Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its proxies, including Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), a militia group with close ties to the Quds Force, by delivering materiel and personnel.
"Fly Baghdad flights have delivered shipments of weapons to Damascus International Airport in Syria for transfer to members of the IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned militia groups on the ground in Syria, including the Syrian Arab Republican Guard, Lebanese Hizballah, KH, and the KH-affiliated Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Brigade," the Treasury said.
In addition, Fly Baghdad CEO Basheer al-Shabbani was designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for owning or controlling -- directly or indirectly -- Fly Baghdad, the department said. OFAC also identified two Iraqi-registered aircraft owned by Fly Baghdad as blocked property.
OFAC also imposed sanctions on KH leaders Hossein Moanes, the head of KH political party Harakat Hoquq; Riyad al-Azzawi, a drone operator; and Awqad al-Hamidawi, who handles the group's businesses and financial portfolio.
In addition, Al-Massal Land Travel and Tourism Company, which is managed by Hamidawi, was designated for allegedly laundering money for the militia.
"Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the individuals and companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with them.
In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the IRGC-QF and Iranian-aligned militia groups "pose a significant threat to the Middle East region."
U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria have increasingly been targeted by Iranian-backed militias since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The conflict broke out broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
The most recent attack on U.S. personnel came on January 20, when missiles and rocket struck Iraq's Ain al-Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. troops. The U.S. Central Command said several personnel were "undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries" following the attack.
The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy says the group emerged in October 2023 and is made up of several Iranian-backed armed groups.
Iranian Rapper Faces New Charges That Could Carry Death Sentence
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been told he faces new additional charges that put him in jeopardy of facing the death penalty if convicted.
Amir Raisian, Salehi's legal representative, revealed the charges in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 21, saying the singer was also accused of "armed and group rebellion against the regime" and "conspiracy to commit security-related offenses."
Raisian said there was no evidence supporting the charges, and noted that no other individuals are implicated as accomplices in the case and that no weapons were ever found in Salehi's possession.
Under the Islamic Penal Code, individuals found guilty of "armed rebellion against the regime" could face the death penalty.
Raisian also pointed out that while the Supreme Court had previously ruled that a maximum of three charges can be applied in a single case, the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan has issued an indictment with 10 charges against Salehi.
Raisian added that Salehi appeared to qualify for a government amnesty, raising questions about the legitimacy of the renewed charges.
Salehi was initially arrested in November 2022 after a period of being in hiding. His detention immediately sparked significant attention and demands for his release, both domestically and internationally.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released on November 18 after the Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." It sent the case back to a lower court for a reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Ye-One Rhie, a German lawmaker and Salehi's political sponsor, criticized the rapper's temporary release as insincere and a diversionary tactic by the Islamic republic to draw attention away from its oppressive regime.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against the corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protesters In Iraqi Kurdistan Condemn Deadly Iranian Strikes
Protesters in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan have condemned last week’s strikes on Irbil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Protests took place in the cities of Zakho and Akre on January 22, a day after demonstrators took to the streets in Irbil. An Israeli businessman, his wife, and two children were killed in the attack. The IRGC claimed to have struck an Israeli "spy headquarters." Irbil's chamber of commerce has also called for a boycott of Iranian products. Baghdad recalled its ambassador and lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Trial In Absentia Of Former Belarusian Police Starts In Minsk
The trial in absentia of six former Belarusian law enforcement officers who left the country after taking the side of protesters in 2020 challenging the official results of a presidential election that named authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner began behind closed doors on January 22.
Alyaksandr Azarau, Matsvey Kupreychyk, Ihar Loban, Andrey Astapovich, Uladzimer Zhyhar, and Aleh Talerchyk are being tried in the Minsk City Court on charges of inciting social hatred, plotting to forcibly seize power, and the creation of an extremist group.
Although the Belarusian authorities had said the trial would be open to the public, the court said some parts of it will be held behind closed doors, citing "classified data."
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The charges stem from the defendants' role in the creation abroad of ByPol, a group uniting former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians.
In August 2022, ByPol was designated a terrorist organization by Belarus's Supreme Court.
A year later, ByPol split into two groups -- ByPol and BelPol -- following disagreements within the organization and with the Belarusian opposition in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
If convicted, the six former law enforcement officers may be sentenced in absentia to dozens of years in prison.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Also on January 22, the Vyasna human rights center said that the Brest regional court in the country's west sentenced local resident Alyaksandr Boyka to 2 1/2 years in prison for taking a video of unspecified military equipment and posting it on an unspecified online chat room.
Judge Dzmitry Karasinski sentenced Boyka after finding him guilty of taking part in an extremist group's activities.
Lukashenka has supported Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory. Moscow also sent tactical nuclear weapons to be stationed in Belarus.
Taliban Enforcing Restrictions On Single, Unaccompanied Afghan Women, UN Says
The Taliban is restricting Afghan women's access to work, travel, and health care if they are unmarried or don't have a male guardian, according to a UN report published on January 22. There are no official laws about male guardianship in Afghanistan, but the Taliban has said women cannot move around or travel a certain distance without a man who is related to her by blood or marriage. The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the UN report was based mostly on misunderstandings and accused the mission of ignoring or criticizing Islamic law, or Shari'a.
Poland Preparing New Defense Package For Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says, As Warsaw, Kyiv Work To 'Reset' Relations
Poland is planning a new defense package for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 22 after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in which they pledged to tackle political disputes that have caused bilateral friction amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The defense package is "a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs," Zelenskiy's press office quoted him as saying.
Zelenskiy also expressed gratitude to Poland for its readiness to start work on a bilateral agreement on security cooperation. The two leaders also hailed proposed plans for joint arms production that Tusk said would "be a very profitable business for both sides."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Tusk, who returned as prime minister in December following elections in October, insisted at a joint media briefing that "no one in Poland has any doubts" about further supporting Ukraine.
Tusk's office said the Polish prime minister told Zelenskiy that "nothing builds mutual respect and friendship like selfless help in difficult times" and assured him that Ukraine is not alone as he delivered a message of friendship toward Ukraine.
"Poland will do everything to increase Ukraine's chances of victory in this war," Tusk said. He also slammed leaders who have not fully backed Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.
“Today, anyone in the free world who pretends to be neutral...deserves the darkest place in political hell," Tusk said.
Tusk announced the visit last week, saying he would hold talks on blockades by Polish truckers at the Ukrainian border, which threatened to hurt Ukraine's economic growth and eroded relations between the two countries.
The truckers agreed last week to suspend their protests, which had been aimed at revoking Ukrainian truckers' permit-free access to the European Union, until March 1.
Warsaw and Kyiv have also been at odds over Ukrainian grain exports to Poland and the rest of the European Union.
Tusk said both sides "have reached a common understanding" over protests by Polish farmers and truckers.
"We understand the depth of the reasons that led to this kind of situation, but draw attention first and foremost to the depth of the threat that stands before our peoples," Zelenskiy said, adding that he welcomed Warsaw's work on the issue.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in a separate briefing with Tusk, declared a "reset" in relations between the two governments and said they would hold regular meetings to strengthen cooperation.
Kyiv will invest "maximum effort" to avoid harming Poland's economic interests, he said. But Ukraine also expects Warsaw to lift restrictions on its farmers and producers.
"I am sure that we will find a solution that will benefit Polish farmers and producers and will be safe for the Ukrainian side," Tusk said. "An honest conversation between friends can work wonders."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kremlin-Friendly Russian Journalist Banned From Entering Kazakhstan Over Online Post
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on January 22 that Kremlin-friendly Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki has been banned from entering the country over a post she made online, alleging that the Russian language was being discriminated against in the Central Asian country. Kandelaki had criticized Kazakhstan's plan to replace the Russian names of railway stations with Kazakh ones, which caused outrage in Kazakhstan, where many reminded the reporter that the country is an independent state. Last year, Kazakh officials banned Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan from entering Kazakhstan over threats to the country online. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Borrell Says EU Needs To Do 'More And Faster' To Support Ukraine
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said EU foreign ministers agreed during a meeting in Brussels on January 22 that now is not the time to reduce aid to Ukraine.
"On the contrary, we need to do more and faster...regarding financial resources, military equipment, military training, and all of Ukraine's defense needs. We will continue to work on the projected aid," Borrell told a news conference after the meeting.
He also announced plans to visit Ukraine in the second week of February but did not specify the date of his trip or with whom he plans to meet.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The agenda of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers' first meeting of the year included the battles in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion remains a priority for the European Union, Borrell said before the meeting, adding that conflicts in the Middle East will not distract the bloc.
Ukraine "is the first item on the agenda," Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting. "The fact that we are engaged in looking for a solution in the Middle East does not mean that we are not continuing supporting Ukraine."
Ukraine is counting on quick steps in the first half of 2024 regarding the opening of negotiations on its bid to join the EU, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. He also called on the bloc to increase the supply of weapons and approve a long-term support program for Kyiv .
The war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been a focus for Brussels since the conflict broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki were scheduled to make separate appearances at the EU meeting on January 22.
While the EU says Ukraine is a priority, some members have made statements in recent months questioning whether such staunch support should continue.
Ahead of the meeting in Belgium, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized the "pro-war party in Brussels" for seeking to supply $5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 22 that he will tell his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv later this week that his country plans to veto Ukraine joining NATO because its membership would mean “nothing other than a basis for World War III."
Slovakia, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, was long one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. But when Fico's left-wing nationalist government took power in October, the country, which shares a border with Ukraine, decided to no longer supply Kyiv with weapons.
With reporting by DPA
Islamabad, Tehran Announce Return Of Ambassadors, Visit By Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran and Pakistan have announced in a joint statement that their respective ambassadors will return to their posts and that Iran's foreign minister will visit Islamabad next week in a sign the neighboring states are rebuilding strained ties. Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran and had not allowed his counterpart to return to Islamabad after Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets. The joint statement, issued on January 22, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit will take place on January 29. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Navalny Back In Russian Solitary Confinement Again
Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny say the outspoken Kremlin critic was placed in punitive solitary confinement for 10 days for "failing to promptly introduce himself to a prison guard."
It's Navalny's second placement in solitary confinement at the Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region, where he was transferred last month.
Navalny also disclosed that at 5 a.m. every morning he is forced to listen to the Russian national anthem and a patriotic song by a pop singer and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The singer, Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, has become a staple on Russian state TV with his song I Am Russian, including lyrics of how Russians cannot "be broken."
Navalny said on X, formerly Twitter, that everyone knows the song and many parodies of it have been recorded. He said that when it is played at the prison "as an educational activity for correctional purposes," he exercises to it.
The January 22 news about Navalny's return to solitary confinement comes a day after supporters rallied in dozens of cities across the world to mark the third anniversary of his arrest and to demand his immediate release.
In the Czech capital, Prague, about 50 activists, including several Belarusians and Ukrainians, rallied on Old Town Square, reading out messages from Navalny and other opposition politicians and activists incarcerated in Russia. The demonstrators chanted "Free all political prisoners," "Free Aleksei Navalny," "Russia without Putin," and "Russia will be free!"
Navalny, who nearly died from a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blames on Russian agents acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were declared "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another case against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to such a prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russia Blames Ukraine For Gas Depot Blaze
The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine for a blaze at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga that broke out on January 21.
Asked about the fire, which led to the suspension of some operations at the terminal near Russia's border with Estonia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was "striking civil infrastructure, people."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The fire at the terminal operated by the Russian energy company Novatak erupted following reports of drone sightings in the area.
The fire was caused by two explosions, state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti cited local officials as saying.
The agency said on January 21 that the fire had been contained to a 100-cubic-meter fuel depot at the terminal, located about 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg.
Leningrad regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that there were no casualties as a result of the blaze and that the local fire service and the Emergency Situations Ministry were involved in the effort to extinguish it.
The incident comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has been marked by frequent drone attacks by each side.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of targeting energy and other key infrastructure during the winter cold in an effort to break the Ukrainian people's will to fight following Moscow's unprovoked full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Moscow claimed on January 19 that a Ukrainian drone attack had hit an oil depot in Russia's western Bryansk region. One day earlier, Russian officials claimed that an attempted attack on a Baltic Sea oil terminal was unsuccessful.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry traditionally does not comment on or claim responsibility for attacks Moscow claims Kyiv has carried out on Russian territory.
Russian Lawmakers To Discuss Bill On Confiscating Property Of Those Convicted Of Distributing 'False' Information About Military
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has registered a bill for debate on confiscating the property and assets of individuals convicted of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces, calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity, calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens, collaborating on the implementation of decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; rehabilitatng Nazism -- all charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier that the bill targets assets which could be used "to finance criminal efforts against Russia's security." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Proposes Bill Allowing Ukrainian Citizenship For Foreign Fighters
KYIV -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Day of Unity with the introduction of a draft law that allows multiple citizenships, a move that would make it possible for foreign fighters and ethnic Ukrainians outside the country to hold Ukrainian passports while not giving up other citizenship.
Zelenskiy said in an address on January 22, which marks the 1919 Unification Act of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the short-lived West Ukrainian People's Republic, that the law would not apply to "citizens of the aggressor country," a thinly veiled reference to Russian citizens.
Ukraine has been fighting to repel a full-scale Russian invasion, launched by the Kremlin in February 2022. The Ukrainian government established an officially sanctioned foreign legion just days after the invasion, with some estimates putting the number of foreigners at around 2,000.
"Today, we have to step forward not only to strengthen the unity of Ukraine and our people, but also for the unity of the rights and freedoms, the truth for Ukrainians, the truth for us, and the truth for our history," Zelenskiy said of the draft law that will allow the adoption of comprehensive legislative amendments and the introduction of multiple citizenship.
"Those who, with the outbreak of a full-scale war, regardless of their place of residence, birth, or passport, said in the affirmative, 'I am Ukrainian.'... Ukrainians by origin, who have long proven that they are Ukrainians in spirit. And after many years of waiting, they should finally become Ukrainians by passport," he added.
Current law does not allow dual or multiple citizenship for Ukrainian passport holders. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a similar law earlier this month enabling foreign fighters the possibility of receiving Russian citizenship.
Zelenskiy also signed a decree that contains an outline of a program "to preserve the ethnic identity of Ukrainians" traditionally residing in Russia's Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions.
The Day of Unity has been marked as a national holiday in Ukraine since 1999.
The idea to mark the Day of Unity appeared almost a decade before that, when the country was still part of what was then the Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians joined together on January 21, 1990, to form a live chain connecting Kyiv, the capital, with several other nearby cities in a show of unity and nationalism.
Four Protesters In Russia's Bashkortostan Sent To Detention Over Rallies Supporting Activist
A court in Russia's Bashkortostan region has sent four activists to pretrial detention for at least two months over their participation in rallies last week to support the former leader of the banned Bashqort movement, Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporter have called politically motivated.
The Soviet district court in Bashkortostan's capital, Ufa, ruled on January 22 that Azat Mirzin, Dayan Valeyev, Rayat Davletbayev, and Vilyur Karachurin must stay in pretrial detention until at least March 17.
The four activists were charged with taking part in mass disorders. Three of them also were charged with attacking law enforcement officers.
The court also sentenced a fifth activist, Yuldash Timerbayev, to nine days in jail on a charge of organizing an unsanctioned public event for his online call for activists to rally in Ufa to protest Alsynov's imprisonment.
Last week, courts in Bashkortostan sentenced at least 17 activists to up to 15 days in jail for their participation in the rallies.
On January 21, another participant in the rallies, Dim Davletkildin, was charged with taking part in mass disorder.
The situation around Alsynov's trial got tense on January 15, when some 5,000 people gathered in front of a court building in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement by two days to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the outcome of the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered again, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave.
Local officials said later that 40 people, including 22 police, were injured in the violence.
Dozens of protesters were detained, and the Investigative Committee said those taken into custody in the January 17 unrest would face criminal charges for organizing and participating in mass unrest and using violence against police.
The charge against Alsynov stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino in which he criticized the local government's plans to start mining gold near the village, saying the operation would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
Despite the violent dispersal of the protesters on January 19 and the detention of scores of activists, hundreds of people gathered on January 20 on the central square in Ufa singing songs in the Bashkir language and dancing in circles as they tried to ward off police officers who monitored the event by saying they were just out walking on Ufa’s Salavat Yulayev square. However, that gathering also ended with the detention of about a dozen activists.
On January 22, Fail Alsynov's brother, Idel Alsynov, said a bank account that had been opened to raise money to support Fail Alsynov's family was blocked.
Fail Alsynov has four children, including one infant.
With reporting by Kushtau.Bairam
- By dpa
Pakistani Capital Closes Schools, Universities Amid Attack Threat
Schools and universities in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, were closed on January 22 due to the threat of a possible terrorist attack amid a surge in violence ahead of national elections. Sources told the dpa news agency that there were specific threats of attacks on three universities run by the military. The universities have been closed indefinitely. Violence by Islamist militants has surged in Pakistan in recent months ahead of national elections set for February 8. Security has been a cause of concern for some politicians in the run-up to the polls.
UN Panel To Grill Russia On Fate Of Ukrainian Children
Moscow will be asked to explain at the United Nations on January 22 what has happened to thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child -- 18 independent experts -- is set to examine Russia's record over two days, as part of a regular review. A list of concerns was sent to Moscow in the first half of 2023. The committee wants to know how many children have been "evacuated" to Russia or to places within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
After A Frosty Reception, Tbilisi's Wartime Russians Are Beginning To Leave2
West Must Be Prepared For War With Russia, NATO Official Warns Ahead Of Major Military Drills3
More Than 42,000 Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine Since Launch Of Full-Scale Invasion4
Bashkortostan Protests Peel Back The Layers Of Authoritarian Politics In Putin's Russia5
Slovakia To Resume Cultural Cooperation With Russia6
Russian Energy Company Suspends Some Operations At Baltic Sea Terminal After Fire7
Pressure On Ukrainian Media Threatens Zelenskiy's Messaging To The West8
Iran Tries To Allay Fears Of Rising Tensions Following Pakistan Cross-Border Attacks9
Four Survivors Found After Rescuers Reach Remote Site Of Plane Crash In Northern Afghanistan10
On The Brink: How An American Photographed The Last Months Of Communist Romania
Subscribe